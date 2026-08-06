SueWallSt Reminds Shareholders of a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of September 28, 2026 in Capricor Therapeutics, Inc. Lawsuit - CAPR

A securities class action alleges Capricor Therapeutics told investors its Phase 3 HOPE-3 results were statistically significant while allegedly omitting that the final statistical analysis plan was rewritten one day before unblinding and was never agreed to by the FDA. This release traces the disclosure events date by date.

NEW YORK, Aug. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SueWallSt notifies investors in Capricor Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CAPR) that a class action has been filed on behalf of shareholders who purchased securities between December 17, 2025 and July 26, 2026. See if you could be eligible to recover. You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at [email protected] or (888) SueWallSt.

CAPR closed at $19.70 on July 24, 2026. Three trading sessions later, the stock declined approximately 78.7% including aggregate corrective-disclosure losses of $15.08 per share. Investors have until September 28, 2026 to seek lead plaintiff status.

Chronology of Alleged Disclosure Failures

The securities action traces a sequence in which optimistic regulatory messaging preceded the release of FDA briefing materials that described the HOPE-3 statistical record very differently.

November 24, 2025: The final version of the statistical analysis plan (SAP v. 3.0) is dated, which FDA briefing documents later stated was one day before the trial data was unblinded and was not submitted to the agency for review before BLA submission.

The final version of the statistical analysis plan (SAP v. 3.0) is dated, which FDA briefing documents later stated was one day before the trial data was unblinded and was not submitted to the agency for review before BLA submission. December 17, 2025: The Class Period opens as the Company discusses HOPE-3 topline results publicly, describing endpoints as statistically significant and "type 1 error controlled."

The Class Period opens as the Company discusses HOPE-3 topline results publicly, describing endpoints as statistically significant and "type 1 error controlled." January 20, 2026: A regulatory update states HOPE-3 demonstrated statistically significant improvements in both skeletal muscle and cardiac function.

A regulatory update states HOPE-3 demonstrated statistically significant improvements in both skeletal muscle and cardiac function. March 10, 2026: The Company announces the FDA lifted the Complete Response Letter and assigned a PDUFA target action date of August 22, 2026.

The Company announces the FDA lifted the Complete Response Letter and assigned a PDUFA target action date of August 22, 2026. July 27, 2026: FDA briefing documents state the study "did not meet its pre-specified primary and secondary efficacy endpoints," characterize post-study analyses as "post-hoc and exploratory," and describe the benefit-risk assessment as unfavorable. Shares fall $12.70, or 64%, to $7.00 on unusually heavy volume.

FDA briefing documents state the study "did not meet its pre-specified primary and secondary efficacy endpoints," characterize post-study analyses as "post-hoc and exploratory," and describe the benefit-risk assessment as unfavorable. Shares fall $12.70, or 64%, to $7.00 on unusually heavy volume. July 30, 2026: Reporting on the advisory committee's 9-3 vote indicates the panel concluded available evidence does not support deramiocel's efficacy. Shares fall $2.38, or 36%, to $4.19.

Why the Sequence Matters to Shareholders

The securities action alleges investors were never told that the analytical framework supporting the efficacy claims had been modified after study completion without agency agreement, or that a distinctive hypersensitivity reaction profile (42% of treated patients versus 15% on placebo) raised the possibility of functional unblinding.

"Timely disclosure of material developments is fundamental to fair and efficient markets. The complaint raises the question of when the unagreed statistical analysis plan changes described in the FDA's briefing documents were known internally, as compared with when shareholders learned of them." -- Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

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WHY SUEWALLST: SueWallSt is powered by Levi & Korsinsky LLP. Levi & Korsinsky LLP has established itself as a nationally-recognized securities litigation firm that has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders and built a track record of winning high-stakes cases. The firm has extensive expertise representing investors in complex securities litigation and a team of over 70 employees to serve our clients. For seven years in a row, Levi & Korsinsky has ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services' Top 50 Report as one of the top securities litigation firms in the United States.

Frequently Asked Questions About the CAPR Lawsuit

Q: How much did CAPR stock drop? A: Shares fell approximately 78.7%, a decline of an aggregate $15.08 per share across two corrective disclosures, after FDA briefing documents disclosed unagreed changes to the pre-specified statistical analysis plan and an advisory committee voted 9-3 against supporting efficacy. Investors who purchased during the Class Period at artificially inflated prices and suffered losses may be eligible to seek compensation.

Q: What specific misstatements does the CAPR lawsuit allege? A: The complaint alleges Capricor made materially false or misleading statements regarding the statistical significance of HOPE-3 results and the strength of its BLA, while omitting that the pre-specified statistical analysis plan had been changed without FDA agreement. When the FDA briefing documents were released, the stock price declined sharply.

Q: When did Capricor Therapeutics allegedly mislead investors? A: The Class Period runs from December 17, 2025 to July 26, 2026. The complaint alleges that corrective disclosures revealed information that caused a significant stock decline.

Q: What court was the CAPR class action filed in? A: The case was filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of California, governed by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Q: What is a lead plaintiff and why does it matter? A: A lead plaintiff is the investor appointed by the court to represent the entire class. Lead plaintiffs are typically investors with the largest documented losses. Being appointed does not increase individual recovery but gives direct oversight of how the case is run.

Q: What do CAPR investors need to do right now? A: Gather brokerage records including purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Contact SueWallSt, a brand of Levi & Korsinsky LLP, for a no-cost, no-obligation evaluation at [email protected] or (212) 363-7500. No immediate action is required to remain eligible to participate in the investigation.

Q: What if I already sold my CAPR shares, can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold the shares. Investors who bought during the Class Period and sold at a loss may still be eligible to participate.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: There is no upfront cost to submit your information and review whether you may be eligible to recover. Should you choose to participate in the securities class action, they are generally handled on a contingency basis, with any attorneys' fees and expenses subject to court approval.

Q: How long will the lawsuit take to resolve? A: Securities class actions typically take two to four years from initial filing to resolution. Timing depends on the court schedule, case developments, and whether the matter is dismissed, settled, or litigated further.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

[email protected]

Tel: (888) SueWallSt

Fax: (212) 363-7171

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SOURCE SueWallSt.com