SueWallSt Reminds Veritone, Inc. Investors of the Pending Class Action Lawsuit With a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of July 20, 2026 - VERI

Veritone incorporated by reference its overstated Q3 2025 financial results into an October 2025 prospectus filed with the SEC, allegedly exposing offering participants to securities fraud liability under federal law.

NEW YORK, June 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Section 10(b) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and SEC Rule 10b-5 prohibit making untrue statements of material fact or omitting material facts necessary to make statements not misleading in connection with the purchase or sale of securities. A class action has been filed against Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ: VERI) alleging violations of these provisions between October 14, 2025 and April 14, 2026.

YOU MAY BE AFFECTED IF YOU:

Purchased VERI stock between October 14, 2025 and April 14, 2026

Lost money on your Veritone investment

Acquired shares in or traceable to the Company's October 2025 equity offering

Find out if you qualify for recovery or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at [email protected] or (888) SueWallSt.

On October 16, 2025, Veritone filed a Prospectus on Form 424B5 with the SEC. That prospectus incorporated by reference the Company's Form 8-K filed the same day, which reported Q3 2025 preliminary revenue of $28.5 million to $28.7 million and touted a 30.5% year-over-year increase. The lawsuit contends these incorporated figures were materially misstated.

The Alleged Prospectus Misrepresentations

The action claims Veritone's October 2025 prospectus contained or incorporated financial data that overstated the Company's true financial condition. Specifically, the Q3 2025 figures folded into the offering document allegedly inflated revenue by approximately $2.2 million due to errors in valuing consideration received for an on-premise software license exchanged for non-monetary intangible rights. The complaint asserts investors who purchased shares in connection with this offering relied on financials that the Company itself later declared unreliable.

What the Offering Documents Allegedly Misrepresented

Revenue figures incorporated by reference overstated Q3 2025 results by approximately 8% of quarterly revenue

The prospectus failed to disclose that Veritone had misclassified revenue and costs in transactions where it acted as an agent rather than a principal under ASC 606

Accounts receivable incorporated into the offering documents were allegedly overstated by $0.9 million

overstated by $0.9 million The Company's acknowledged material weakness in internal controls was described as not having resulted in material misstatements, a characterization the lawsuit challenges as false

Accumulated other comprehensive income was allegedly overstated by $1.5 million, or 246% of the reported figure

Offering Proceeds and Alleged Defendant Motivation

As pleaded in the complaint, Veritone solidified its "liquidity position through two equity offerings" during the class period. The CEO publicly touted these capital raises as evidence of strong execution. The action contends the Company had a direct financial incentive to present inflated revenue figures in its offering documents because those figures supported the stock price at which new shares were sold to investors.

By April 14, 2026, the Company filed a Form 8-K admitting its Q3 2025 financial statements "should no longer be relied upon." The errors disclosed included the same revenue and asset overstatements that had been incorporated into the October 2025 prospectus.

"The PSLRA provides important protections for investors harmed by alleged securities violations. When offering documents incorporate financial statements that are later restated, purchasers deserve a thorough examination of what was known and when." -- Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Start your claim now or call Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at (888) SueWallSt.

WHY SUEWALLST -- Ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services' Top 50 Report for seven consecutive years, SueWallSt is a nationally recognized leader in shareholder rights litigation. With a team of over 70 professionals, the firm has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors. Motions for lead plaintiff must be filed with the Court by July 20, 2026.

Frequently Asked Questions About the VERI Lawsuit

Q: Who is eligible to join the VERI investor lawsuit? A: Investors who purchased VERI stock or securities between October 14, 2025 and April 14, 2026 and suffered financial losses may be eligible. Eligibility is based on purchase date and documented losses, not on whether you still hold the shares.

Q: What specific misstatements does the VERI lawsuit allege? A: The complaint alleges Veritone made materially false or misleading statements regarding revenue recognition, internal controls over financial reporting, and the accuracy of financial results incorporated into SEC filings, including a prospectus. When the true state was revealed through a series of corrective disclosures, the stock price declined sharply.

Q: What do VERI investors need to do right now? A: Gather brokerage records including purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Contact SueWallSt for a free, no-obligation evaluation at [email protected] or (888) SueWallSt. No immediate action is required to remain eligible as a class member.

Q: What is a lead plaintiff and why does it matter? A: A lead plaintiff is the investor appointed by the court to represent the entire class. Lead plaintiffs are typically investors with the largest documented losses. Being appointed does not increase individual recovery but gives direct oversight of how the case is run.

Q: What if I already sold my VERI shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold them. Investors who bought during the class period and sold at a loss may still participate.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: Nothing. Securities class actions are handled on a pure contingency basis. No upfront fees, no retainer, no out-of-pocket costs.

Q: Has SueWallSt handled similar cases before? A: Yes, including securities class actions involving revenue inflation, earnings guidance fraud, financial restatements, and executive misconduct across numerous industries.

CONTACT:

SueWallSt

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

[email protected]

Tel: (888) SueWallSt

Fax: (212) 363-7171

SOURCE SueWallSt.com