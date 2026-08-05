Suffescom Solutions Launches TransformFitAI, an AI-Powered Fitness App for Women Over 40

The app uses biometric body scanning to generate personalized workout plans, with 98% scan accuracy and processing under two seconds.

NEW YORK, Aug. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Global technology firm Suffescom Solutions has completed AI-powered fitness app development for women through TransformFitAI. The app was built for women over 40 navigating perimenopause and menopause.

The app uses proprietary AI body-scanning technology to analyze posture and muscle balance. It generates personalized workout plans based on each user's physical profile.

A skeletal landmark detection model maps 33 key body points from a standard mobile photo to identify imbalances. The 28-day workout program adjusts every two weeks based on scan results and reported fatigue levels.

"The hardest part of building TransformFitAI wasn't the AI model. It was making sure the recalibration held up over months of real user data, not just a clean demo," said Suffescom Solutions CEO Gurpreet Singh Walia.

The platform includes:

A zero-retention data pipeline, where body scans are processed in volatile memory and purged immediately after biometric extraction.

Sub-two-second processing for high-resolution body scans, with 98% skeletal mapping accuracy.

A microservices backend supporting more than 100,000 concurrent users at 99.9% uptime.

TransformFitAI was also named a finalist for DesignRush's July 2026 Design Awards in the Health & Wellness App category.

To learn more about Suffescom Solutions and its services, please visit https://www.suffescom.com.

About Suffescom Solutions

Suffescom Solutions is a global technology company specializing in AI-based, blockchain, and software solutions for fintech, real estate, healthcare, and eCommerce industries. Founded more than 13 years ago, the company has recorded 500M+ app downloads worldwide and serves a network of 1,200+ global clients.

Media Contact

Name: Gurpreet Singh Walia

Phone Number: +1 844-899-0003

Email: [email protected]

Company Website: https://www.suffescom.com/

Company Address: 135 W 50th St, New York, NY 10020

SOURCE Suffescom Solutions