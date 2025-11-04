Suffescom Solutions Celebrates 12 Years of Global Innovation and Growth

NEW YORK, Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Suffescom Solutions , an award-winning mobile app , AI, and Web3 development agency , celebrated its 12th anniversary. With operations now spanning the U.S., UK, UAE, and India, the milestone reflects more than a decade of consistent growth, technical excellence, and partnership with clients worldwide.

"Each year has been defined by learning, growth, and trust — from helping startups launch to supporting large-scale digital transformations. As we continue to evolve, our focus remains on innovation that makes a measurable difference for our clients and their communities," said Suffescom CEO Gurpreet Singh Walia

In line with its 12th anniversary celebrations, Suffescom is set to expand its presence in emerging technologies such as AR/VR, wearables, and blockchain, while maintaining its commitment to engineering scalable, secure, and user-centered digital solutions for clients around the world.

Suffescom Solutions: A Journey of Innovation and Excellence

Suffescom Solutions has continually proven its leadership in next-generation digital transformation. The company's commitment to excellence in AI, mobile app development, and Web3 development has earned industry-wide recognition. Hindustan Times honored Suffescom Solutions as the Emerging Web3 & Blockchain Tech Company, a milestone that highlights our impact and innovation in the decentralized technology space.

Watch the Award Video

VR Martial Art Game Achievement

Pushing the limits of immersive technology, Suffescom developed a VR Martial Art Game that redefines virtual combat experiences. The project merges motion-tracking, real-time physics, and 3D design to deliver a powerful, high-intensity training and entertainment experience — showcasing our expertise in VR gaming and spatial computing.

Green Meme Coin Developed By Suffescom- Raised $1+ Million USDT

Suffescom Solutions Inc. is empowering the greener planet movement, delivering the world's first environmental meme coin – $GREEN MEME COIN (GMC). More than just a cryptotoken, GMC represents a vision for a sustainable and eco-conscious future.

Mohammed Shahid says, the project has made a powerful global impact, raising over $1 million USDT, selling 226 billion GMC tokens, and building a strong community of 190,000+ supporters worldwide.

Dental Learning Institute in the Metaverse

Taking education into the future, Suffescom Solutions developed the Dental Learning Institute in the Metaverse, offering immersive 3D classrooms , real-time interaction, and AI-powered learning tools. This innovation bridges healthcare and technology, marking a step forward in virtual education and simulation training.

Embedded Video - Watch the Metaverse Project Video

Real Estate Innovation with Our Next-Gen App Development Services

Our next-generation real estate app solutions are purpose-built to align with the UAE's PropTech revolution and the government's Vision 2031 for a transparent, data-driven, and tech-enabled property ecosystem.

As a leading app development company in the UAE , Suffescom Solutions leverages AI, blockchain, and digital twin technologies to help real estate brokerage agencies and investors automate complex workflows.

Suffescom Solutions: Years of Global Impact in Mobile App Development

Since opening its first office in India and the USA in 2013, Suffescom has developed over 5000+ apps globally, completing projects for emerging startups to Fortune 500 companies alike.

The company's 350+-member team delivers full-cycle software solutions across web, mobile, and decentralized platforms , bridging traditional and next-generation technologies.

Over the years, Suffescom has built lasting collaborations across diverse sectors, including:

Healthcare and Medicine

Fintech and Banking

and Banking EdTech and eLearning

Supply Chain and Logistics

eCommerce and Retail

and more

Suffescom also earned the Best Design Award from DesignRush , along with several other accolades for excellence in app design and user experience. Awards and recognitions reflect Suffescom's commitment to delivering projects with high-end designs, intuitive, and high-performing digital solutions. The company's app development and design philosophy blends creativity with strategy, ensuring every app not only looks remarkable but also drives measurable business results for clients worldwide.

About Suffescom Solutions

Being showered with praise through awards and recognitions, Suffescom has a bright track record that displays our professionalism and result-oriented approaches. With more than 13+ years of experience, our Gen AI development company has been recognized by Hindustan Times, Market Watch, Business Insider, and Morning Star.

With 500 Million+ worldwide downloads of our developed apps and a growing network of 1000+ clients, we have achieved the milestone of success. We focus on developing AI apps and solutions that enhance the customer experience and bring value to their investment.

Media Contact:

Gurpreet Singh Walia

+1 844-899-0003

[email protected]

https://www.suffescom.com/

Location: 600 3rd Ave, New York

SOURCE Suffescom Solutions