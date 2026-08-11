SugarShot Joins Treeline as First Design Partner in a New Model for Managed IT

Two years in: revenue nearly doubled, 24/7 global support live, and SugarShot's white-glove service model left intact

LOS ANGELES and SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Treeline announced that SugarShot, the Los Angeles-based managed services provider, joined the company in August 2024 as its first design partner. In the two years since, SugarShot has nearly doubled its revenue while keeping the client teams that define its brand.

SugarShot joined Treeline as its first design partner in 2024. Two years in, revenue has nearly doubled without compromising its white-glove client service.

Treeline is challenging the decades-old acquisition playbook: that scale and efficiency come at the expense of the client experience. Treeline's model inverts that assumption. SugarShot keeps its structure, leadership, and ways of working with clients. What it gains is engineering capabilities, institutional credibility, and ultimately, the ability to scale impact without sacrificing client experience.

That strategy has paid off; since August 2024, SugarShot has grown revenue nearly 100% by going deeper with existing clients and landing new, larger accounts. Headcount has grown 68%, all while service delivery quality continued to improve.

"By pairing the strongest companies and operators in this market with world-class engineering and go-to-market capabilities, Treeline can build and define the future of this industry," said Peter Doyle, CEO of Treeline. "One that doesn't depart from the value of people and high-touch service, but leverages software development, automation, and AI to provide a better experience to customers who are constantly growing and evolving."

For clients, the SugarShot experience stayed consistent. "Clients are still able to work and interact with the same people who already know their environment and own the problem until it's closed," said Brandon Fox, Head of Technology at SugarShot. "What has changed is that I trust every ticket is triaged, worked, and escalated inside our service levels, which means I finally get to work on the business instead of in it."

SugarShot has expanded the range of the work it can take on. Tina Grintjes, Director of Operations, said, "Historically, our conversations were primarily around managed IT, security, and technology operations. Today, through Treeline, we can have much broader conversations around AI, compliance, cloud infrastructure, and more. We can grow alongside our clients in ways we simply couldn't before."

Before joining Treeline, roughly 5% of SugarShot's client base had significant overseas operations; today, about 50% of new clients do. SugarShot has also stood up a follow-the-sun support model, giving clients 24/7 coverage and eliminating the weekday on-call rotation for its technicians.

"We are now partnering with clients that we would never have partnered with if Treeline hadn't pushed us to look at them differently, and there are also clients Treeline would never have won without SugarShot," said Pam Boston, CEO of SugarShot. "It's truly a two-way street. Treeline has given us not only the resources, but also the encouragement, to really run headfirst into opportunities that we might not have looked twice at in the past."

SugarShot was Treeline's first design partner. Treeline is excited to be applying learnings from the success with SugarShot as the business selectively brings additional partners into the model.

About SugarShot

SugarShot is a Los Angeles-based managed services provider, formed in 2018. The company delivers managed IT, cybersecurity, and technology solutions to mid-market companies, with a focus on healthcare and manufacturing. SugarShot is led by CEO Pam Boston and has been part of Treeline since August 2024.

About Treeline

Treeline is a modern IT and security partner for mid-market and scaling companies, delivering the ownership and accountability of an internal team without the cost of building one. Built on AI-native infrastructure and backed by Andreessen Horowitz, Treeline works with best-in-class service providers to bring that model to clients.

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SOURCE Treeline, Inc.