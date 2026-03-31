Treeline Raises $25 Million to Reinvent IT Services

Led by Andreessen Horowitz, the funding will support Treeline's rebuild of IT, security, and compliance around a software- and AI-native operating model

SAN FRANCISCO, March 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Treeline, the modern IT operating system, today announced a $25 million Series A funding round led by Andreessen Horowitz (a16z). The company will use the funding to scale its platform, accelerate product innovation, and further build out its team.

IT spend is projected to reach nearly $6T globally in 2026 – making it one of the largest markets in technology. In the U.S. alone, there are more than 40,000 IT managed service providers (MSPs), most operating on a services-first model built decades ago. Today, growing businesses face a landscape where neither path works well — building expensive in-house teams that scale linearly with headcount, or outsourcing to fragmented managed service providers reliant on manual coordination, ticket queues, and reactive support.

The result is slower execution, inconsistent service quality, rising costs, and growing operational risk – at a time when distributed work, escalating security threats, and expanding compliance requirements demand more automation, not more people.

Treeline is pioneering the Modern IT Operating System – a centralized software layer that replaces manual coordination with automation and AI. Instead of stitching together tools and vendors, Treeline standardizes workflows across IT, security, and compliance into a single integrated system. Software becomes the connective engine, operating continuously in the background, while human experts focus on architecture, judgment, and high-impact decisions.

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Visit www.treeline.ai to learn more.

"Modern technology is reinventing nearly every industry - but this particular category is rapidly falling behind," said Peter Doyle, CEO and Co-Founder of Treeline. "Managed services still operate much the way they did 20 years ago, built around manual coordination and reactive ticketing. That model creates enormous waste for companies. We started Treeline to rebuild IT from a modern lens – using software and AI to make infrastructure scalable, reliable, and finally modern."

The unified Treeline platform integrates:

IT Functions: Fully automating employee and asset lifecycle, managing device and identity management, and seamlessly resolving any type of technical support issue.

Security Functions: Securing endpoints and end users, vulnerability management, protecting against insider threats, and completing security questionnaires.

Compliance Functions: Complete management of compliance readiness processes, preparation for audits, consultative exploration around what frameworks and audits matter to a business.

Treeline's impact is measurable across speed, automation, and operational reliability. The company's AI tooling and agents:

Augment or directly resolve 98% of customer-submitted requests

Increase employee onboarding speed by 10x (from 20 minutes to 2 minutes)

Reduce error rates by 95% for tickets solved entirely within the platform

"Treeline doesn't just keep the lights on - they help us build infrastructure for where our company is going. They move quickly, communicate the way our team does, and genuinely care about the people behind the tickets. With Treeline, we've built infrastructure most companies our size don't have until they're 3x larger," said Richard Cho, Head of People at Luma.

"Recent advances in AI have created an opportunity to re-architect how IT services are delivered," said Joe Schmidt, Partner at Andreessen Horowitz. "Treeline aims to define a new category – embedding software intelligence at the foundation of IT, security, and compliance, so companies can scale with greater efficiency and resilience."

About Treeline

Treeline is building the Modern IT Operating System – a software- and AI-powered foundation that redefines how IT, security, and compliance are delivered. Businesses need a partner that combines industry expertise with modern software designed for speed, security, and scale. By replacing fragmented, labor-driven service models with a centralized software architecture, Treeline automates routine IT operations while elevating human experts to focus on architecture, risk, and strategy. The result is proactive, scalable IT infrastructure that grows with the business.

Backed by Andreessen Horowitz, Treeline combines deep industry expertise with exceptional engineering to deliver a modern approach to IT for companies at every stage.

About Andreessen Horowitz

Andreessen Horowitz (aka a16z) is a venture capital firm that backs bold entrepreneurs building the future through technology. We are stage agnostic: We invest in seed to venture to growth-stage technology companies, across bio + healthcare, consumer and enterprise apps, crypto, fintech, infrastructure, and companies building toward American dynamism. a16z has over $90B under management across multiple funds.

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SOURCE Treeline, Inc.