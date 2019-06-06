SuiteSpot Technology Selected as Finalist for 2019 New Product of the Year

TORONTO, June 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SuiteSpot was selected as one of the three finalists last week in Toronto for the Canadian Federation of Apartment Associations (CFAA) '2019 New Product of the Year.' The awards ceremony took place during the association's annual Rental Housing Conference on May 14, 2019.

"SuiteSpot's software is focused on automating and optimizing field operations for property managers and owner-operators. We help speed up unit-turnovers, control operational costs and monitor portfolio performance. We do this by making their building maintenance digital," said Elik Jaeger, CEO, SuiteSpot Technology.

"Our software solution has already helped many apartment building owners and managers to transform their operations experience, save time and money and increase visibility to asset and staff performance. We are excited and pleased to receive this national level industry recognition."

The CFAA national awards program was created to recognize the excellence and notable achievements of landlords, suppliers and landlord associations in the rental housing industry.

"Our industry can benefit from new technologies such as SuiteSpot's software, which offers an opportunity to improve operational efficiencies and increase NOI. Innovative tools and solutions that can be used to shorten the unit turnover and repositioning cycles can have a significant impact on reducing vacancy loss, thereby increasing revenue," said John Dickie, CFAA President. "SuiteSpot can also help CFAA's members to improve performance, tracking and reporting of legal and liability requirements, tasks which are currently mostly done on paper now."

