Sumitomo Corporation of Americas Donates $50,000 to Support Colombia Earthquake Relief Efforts

NEW YORK, Aug. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sumitomo Corporation of Americas ("SCOA") will contribute $50,000 to the Colombian Red Cross to support relief efforts related to the devastating earthquake that took place in Colombia on August 10th. The Colombian Red Cross is a trusted relief partner and these funds will go directly to providing temporary shelter, safe drinking water, and other essential relief supplies for those impacted by this natural disaster.

"As a company with operations, employees and partners throughout Colombia, we are compelled to help in this significant time of need," said Kotaro Tameda, President and CEO, Sumitomo Corporation of Americas. "By contributing directly to the Colombian Red Cross, we are equipping first responders with the vital resources they need to save lives, deliver urgent care, and support the community's path to recovery. Every dollar makes a difference in restoring hope and resilience where it's needed most."

The 7.4 magnitude earthquake struck western Colombia on August 10th, 2026, causing widespread devastation across several of the country's most populated regions. According to Unidad Nacional para la Gestion del Riesgo (UNGRD, the Colombian government's national unit for disaster risk management), the earthquake's impact has affected nearly 500 municipalities, causing 329 deaths and injuring over 4,500, with 234 people still missing to date.

In addition to the $50,000 donation to the Colombian Red Cross, SCOA has launched an employee giving campaign through its corporate giving platform for participating SC Americas offices to encourage individual donations to support earthquake relief efforts in Colombia. Employee donations will be matched through the company's existing matching gift program, providing an additional opportunity for employees across the region to contribute to the recovery effort.

The Sumitomo Corporation Group remains committed to achieving sustainable corporate growth while addressing key social issues, including support for disaster relief efforts. This donation reflects SCOA's commitment to fostering a culture of corporate citizenship and social responsibility, with a focus on helping vulnerable communities in times of need.

About Sumitomo Corporation of Americas

Established in 1952, Sumitomo Corporation of Americas (SCOA) is headquartered in New York City and operates nine offices in major U.S. cities. SCOA is the largest subsidiary of Sumitomo Corporation, one of the world's leading integrated trading and business investment companies. SCOA engages in a wide range of businesses, including Tubular Products, Environment and Infrastructure, Steel and Non-Ferrous Metals, Transportation and Construction Systems, Chemicals and Electronics, Media and IoT Applications, Real Estate, Mineral Resources and Energy, and Food. For more information, visit www.sumitomocorp.com.

SOURCE Sumitomo Corporation of Americas