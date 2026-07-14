Sumitomo Corporation Invests in U.S.-Based GreenTek Solutions and Enters the IT Equipment Reuse and Recycling Business

Contributing to the Advancement of Resource Circulation through the Reuse of Data Center Equipment

NEW YORK, July 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sumitomo Corporation (Head Office: Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo; Representative Director, President and Chief Executive Officer: Shingo Ueno) and Sumitomo Corporation of Americas (Head Office: New York, U.S.; Director and President: Kotaro Tameda) (hereinafter collectively referred to as the "Sumitomo Corporation Group") have invested in GreenTek Solutions, LLC (Head Office: Texas, U.S.; hereinafter "GreenTek"), a company engaged in IT equipment reuse and recycling (IT Asset Disposition: ITAD), and have made it an equity-method affiliate.

In recent years, with the widespread adoption of AI and cloud computing, the construction and expansion of data centers have been accelerating globally. As a result, the replacement cycles for IT equipment—such as servers and storage systems—are becoming shorter, and the need for proper disposal and reuse of end-of-life equipment is rapidly increasing. Against this backdrop, IT Asset Disposition (ITAD) — which provides end-to-end services ranging from the collection of IT equipment to data erasure, resale, and recycling — is becoming increasingly important from the perspectives of environmental impact reduction and efficient resource use. The data center equipment segment, in particular, demand for highly specialized providers is growing due to the need for advanced processing capabilities and security measures, making it an area expected to see future growth.

GreenTek is an IT equipment reuse and recycling company established in 2012 and headquartered in Texas, U.S. With a focus on the resale of data center equipment, the company provides a comprehensive range of services—from collection and data erasure to resale and recycling—and has established a strong customer base among major U.S. corporations. In addition, GreenTek has obtained various international certifications (*) related to quality management, information security, and environmental compliance in the reuse and recycling industry, and has established rigorous data management and environmental compliance systems. Furthermore, the company maintains a high level of reliability by ensuring traceability from the collection of IT equipment through to final disposition through its proprietary systems. With a track record of processing over 1.2 million devices to date, GreenTek contributes to the reduction of electronic waste and the mitigation of greenhouse gas emissions.

Through this investment, the Sumitomo Corporation Group will support GreenTek's business expansion and, by leveraging the company's expertise and service platform, work to create new business opportunities aimed at maximizing value throughout the entire lifecycle of IT equipment. Going forward, using its business foundation in the United States as a springboard, the Group will pursue global business expansion—including in Japan—and promote the establishment of a circular supply chain through the reuse of IT equipment.

The Sumitomo Corporation Group will continue to contribute to the realization of a sustainable society by expanding businesses that achieve both environmental impact reduction and economic value creation.

"We are thrilled to partner with Sumitomo Corporation Group as we begin this exciting new chapter for GreenTek. This investment will accelerate our ability to scale our operations, expand our reach to more enterprise clients, and continue investing in the technology and innovation that have been at the core of our success. Together, we look forward to advancing the circular economy by extending the life of IT assets, reducing e-waste, and delivering best-in-class IT asset disposition services," said Anuar Garcia, Founder and CEO of GreenTek Solutions.

"GreenTek's mission to help organizations dispose of technology responsibly while recovering maximum value aligns perfectly with our vision for sustainable, circular supply chains. This investment reflects our belief in GreenTek's experienced leadership team, differentiated service model, and significant growth potential in the rapidly expanding ITAD market," said Jeremy Yap, General Manager, Sumitomo Corporation of Americas.

"Leasing SBU is promoting the development of a circular business model that creates value throughout the entire lifecycle of assets—from acquisition and use to redistribution and recycling. Through our collaboration with GreenTek, we aim to strengthen our business platform in the circular use of IT equipment and create business opportunities in the growing ITAD market," said Daisaku Kishi, General Manager, Leasing SBU, Sumitomo Corporation.

About GreenTek

Company Name: GreenTek Solutions, LLC

Established: 2012

Head Office: Texas, U.S.

Business: IT asset disposition (ITAD), purchase and sale of used IT equipment, data erasure and physical destruction, and the refurbishment and recycling of electronic devices

For more information, go to https://www.greenteksolutionsllc.com/.

About Sumitomo Corporation of Americas

Established in 1952, Sumitomo Corporation of Americas (SCOA) is the largest subsidiary of Sumitomo Corporation, an integrated trading company with a strong global network comprising 125 offices in 63 countries and regions. The Sumitomo Corporation Group consists of approximately 500 companies and 80,000 employees on a consolidated basis. The Group's business activities are spread across nine groups: Steel, Automotive, Transportation & Construction Systems, Diverse Urban Development, Media & Digital, Lifestyle Business, Mineral Resources, Chemical Solutions and Energy Transformation Business. Sumitomo Corporation is committed to creating greater value for society under the corporate message of "Enriching lives and the world," based on Sumitomo's business philosophy passed down for over 400 years. For more information, go to https://www.sumitomocorp.com.

* Major Certifications: R2v3, NAID AAA, ISO 9001, ISO 14001, ISO 27001, ISO 45001

SOURCE Sumitomo Corporation of Americas