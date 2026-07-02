Summer Davos highlights 'China Opportunity 2.0' as new growth engine

BEIJING, July 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A news report by chinadiplomacy.org.cn on "China Opportunity 2.0," now a buzzword summarizing China's more open, inclusive, and tech-powered economic interaction with the rest of the world:

The most consequential message from this year's Summer Davos Forum in Dalian was not simply that China's economy has performed better than many expected. It was that the nature and trajectory of China's growth are shifting in ways that could reshape the global economy. In his address to the forum and during symposium exchanges with about 150 business representatives from more than 30 countries and regions, Chinese Premier Li Qiang urged the international community to view the Chinese economy through the lens of "China Opportunity 2.0."

This timely concept, now a widely recognized international buzzword, reflects a deeper structural transition: from an economy defined by manufacturing scale to one increasingly driven by innovation, future industries, industrial ecosystems and technological diffusion. China places new quality productive forces at the heart of its innovation-led development strategy as it implements the 15th Five-Year Plan (2026-2030).

One of the most important contributions China is making to the world today is no longer low-cost production, abundant labor or even its enormous consumer market. It is the country's growing ability to transform innovation into productivity at an unprecedented pace and scale. The central question facing the global economy is therefore not whether China presents opportunities or challenges, but whether the world can effectively accelerate productivity growth, industrial modernization and the energy transition without engaging with one of the world's most comprehensive manufacturing and innovation ecosystems.

Li summarized China's economic trajectory with four keywords: stability, innovation, dynamism and integration. Together they capture the logic behind "China Opportunity 2.0." Stability provides confidence for investors in an uncertain world. Innovation generates new sources of growth. Dynamism reflects the vitality of a market where more than 520 million express parcels are handled daily, and new consumer technologies can achieve mass adoption within months. Integration underscores China's continued commitment to openness, even as protectionist tendencies rise elsewhere.

Historically, China's role in globalization rested on cost efficiency and market size. Its edge today is no longer just making things cheaply but turning new ideas into real-world products faster than almost anyone else, from EVs and AI to robotics, batteries and quantum technologies.

This capability is underpinned by structural strengths that few economies possess simultaneously. China's economy exceeded 140 trillion yuan ($20.4 trillion) in size and expanded by 5% in the first quarter of 2026 despite persistent geopolitical tensions and global energy market volatility. China has the world's most comprehensive industrial system, covering every industrial category recognized by the U.N. industrial classification system, deeply interconnected supplier networks, advanced logistics infrastructure and a market of more than 1.4 billion people. During the 14th Five-Year Plan period (2021-2025), national research and development expenditure grew by about 10% annually, making China the world's second-largest R&D investor. By March 2026, China remained the world's leading patent filer with 5.53 million valid invention patents. In 2025, it had 2.29 million high-value patents, about 70% in strategic emerging industries. Each year, roughly 7 million graduates in science, engineering, agriculture and medicine strengthen the country's innovation ecosystem, creating a pipeline of talent that supports sustained technological upgrading.

The significance of these investments lies not simply in scientific discovery but in commercialization. Around the world, promising technologies often struggle to cross the so-called "valley of death" between research and the market. China has built an environment where research institutions, manufacturers, venture capital, digital infrastructure and consumers reinforce one another. New technologies are tested through large-scale application, refined through constant user feedback and integrated into industrial supply chains with remarkable speed. In this sense, China's vast domestic market provides a real-world testing ground for industrial innovation, allowing products to become more reliable and affordable before reaching global markets.

Li argued that this process creates "innovation dividends" in addition to the "market dividends" that China has long shared with the world. That distinction is crucial. In the past, businesses came to China to benefit from efficient production and expanding demand. Increasingly, they come to participate in collaborative innovation, access complete industrial ecosystems and shorten research-to-market cycles. The shift from "Made in China" to "Created in China" is not merely rhetorical; it reflects evolving business dynamics.

The energy transition illustrates this transformation particularly well. Achieving climate goals depends not only on scientific breakthroughs but also on the ability to manufacture and deploy clean technologies at scale. China's expansion in photovoltaics, batteries and electric mobility has contributed significantly to reducing global costs and accelerating adoption. Lower technology prices make decarbonization more achievable for both developed and developing economies across Asia, Africa, Latin America and the Middle East, demonstrating how industrial scale can generate global public benefits. China is now helping countries pursue energy security and climate objectives simultaneously.

The same principle applies to digital technologies and artificial intelligence. China's emphasis on open innovation and broad industrial application has lowered barriers for firms seeking to integrate advanced technologies into production and services. As Li said, many Chinese innovations are increasingly open and collaborative, enabling wider access to technological capabilities and creating opportunities for international partnerships rather than exclusive technological blocs. Cumulative downloads of China's large open-source AI models have exceeded 10 billion worldwide.

Business behavior reinforces this assessment. Equally revealing was the response of multinational businesses attending Summer Davos. Despite persistent geopolitical uncertainty, international companies continue to deepen their engagement with China, not because of nostalgia for low-cost manufacturing but because they increasingly view the country as an indispensable innovation partner. By the end of 2025, China hosted more than 533,000 foreign-invested enterprises and accumulated foreign direct investment stock approaching $4 trillion. About 14,000 new foreign-funded enterprises in scientific research and technological services were established in 2025, representing a year-on-year growth of over 27%. The government's recently announced action plan of 15 measures to stabilize and optimize foreign investment signals continued commitment to high-standard opening-up.

American industrial giant 3M has announced plans to invest $300 million in China over the next five years, including a $40 million research and development center in Shanghai. South Korea's Hyundai Motor Group is deepening cooperation in smart mobility, green technologies and research and development. British drugmaker AstraZeneca's recent deals with Chinese biotech firms, alongside its pledge to invest $15 billion in China by 2030, reflect a growing reality: global companies continue to see China as a key hub for innovation.

A deeper reality often missed is that capital follows ecosystems. Investors gravitate toward places where research institutions, skilled talent, suppliers, digital infrastructure and markets reinforce one another, and China's industrial clusters from the Yangtze River Delta to Shenzhen offer exactly that advantage.

Beyond specific sectors, Summer Davos also underscored a broader point: in today's economy, scale amplifies innovation. Large, interconnected ecosystems are better equipped to commercialize new technologies, lower costs and accelerate progress in fields such as artificial intelligence, clean energy and advanced manufacturing.

Li's most forward-looking message is that the next phase of globalization will be driven less by the exchange of goods than by the sharing of innovation ecosystems and industrial capabilities. Viewed through that lens, "China Opportunity 2.0" is not simply a market opportunity but a platform for joint innovation and shared growth.

Ultimately, Summer Davos 2026 showcased a development model in which openness, innovation and high-end industrial depth reinforce one another. The race ahead will not be won by invention alone, but by the ability to turn innovation into affordable global products, resilient future industries and shared prosperity. That is the vision China aims to advance.

Summer Davos highlights 'China Opportunity 2.0' as new growth engine https://en.chinadiplomacy.org.cn/2026-06/30/content_118575557.shtml

SOURCE chinadiplomacy.org.cn