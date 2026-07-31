BEIJING, July 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A news report by chinadiplomacy.org.cn on Chinese President Xi Jinping's inspiring quotes on AI development and governance:

Will artificial intelligence serve everyone, or only a privileged few? At the 2026 World AI Conference in Shanghai, Chinese President Xi Jinping's answer was a call for a "just and equitable system for global AI governance," with AI developed always "for the positive, for good and for humanity."

Xi Inspires | AI Development: A Symphony, Not a Solo Speed Speed

This episode of "Xi Inspires" highlights the Chinese leader's key statements on AI governance. Xi calls on all countries to take a "people-centered approach" and warns against "overstretching the national security concept" in the field.

For Xi, the path forward is collective. AI development "should not be a solo performance by a single country, but a symphony of international cooperation," guided by "human wisdom and international consensus."

Xi Inspires | AI Development: A Symphony, Not a Solo

https://en.chinadiplomacy.org.cn/2026-07/30/content_118625788.shtml

SOURCE chinadiplomacy.org.cn