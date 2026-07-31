Xi Inspires | AI Development: A Symphony, Not a Solo
News provided bychinadiplomacy.org.cn
Jul 31, 2026, 08:00 ET
BEIJING, July 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A news report by chinadiplomacy.org.cn on Chinese President Xi Jinping's inspiring quotes on AI development and governance:
Will artificial intelligence serve everyone, or only a privileged few? At the 2026 World AI Conference in Shanghai, Chinese President Xi Jinping's answer was a call for a "just and equitable system for global AI governance," with AI developed always "for the positive, for good and for humanity."
This episode of "Xi Inspires" highlights the Chinese leader's key statements on AI governance. Xi calls on all countries to take a "people-centered approach" and warns against "overstretching the national security concept" in the field.
For Xi, the path forward is collective. AI development "should not be a solo performance by a single country, but a symphony of international cooperation," guided by "human wisdom and international consensus."
Xi Inspires | AI Development: A Symphony, Not a Solo
https://en.chinadiplomacy.org.cn/2026-07/30/content_118625788.shtml
SOURCE chinadiplomacy.org.cn
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