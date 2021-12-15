SUMMER ENERGY PREPARING APPLICATION FOR TRADING ON OTC MARKETS

HOUSTON, Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Summer Energy Holdings, Inc., (the "Company"), a provider of retail electricity to commercial and residential customers in designated target markets within the states of Texas, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, and Ohio, announced today that the Company is in the process of preparing its application filing for listing on the OTC Markets, and that additional information will be provided as it comes available.

SOURCE Summer Energy Holdings, Inc.