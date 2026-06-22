Summer Sleep Comfort, Prime Savings: Breescape is offering up to 50% for June Prime Day Deals

NEW YORK, June 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As sweltering summer nights arrive and restless hot sleepers struggle to beat nighttime heat, Breescape delivers a refreshing solution for all-night cool, comfortable rest.

Breescape, the bedding brand dedicated to providing uninterrupted cooling comfort for hot sleepers, is making it easier than ever to upgrade your sleep setup just in time for the peak summer season. Trusted by Ashley Graham, model, body advocate, and Breescape Brand Partner, Breescape is offering shoppers Prime Day savings on its refreshing cooling bedding, the perfect way to stay comfortably cool throughout the night.

Prime Day Deals:

Get up to 50% on Breescape's Prime Day selection

Breescape Cooling Comforter Blanket - Up to 50% off: Engineered for lightweight comfort, its fresh yet cozy feel uses advanced cooling fibers to regulate temperature and wick away moisture, while its dual-sided feature allows users to pick the side that works best for them. Perfect for hot sleepers or anyone who wants a breathable, cloud-like layer without sacrificing warmth.

Breescape Cooling Sheets - Up to 40% off: Indulge in the rest you deserve with these ultra-soft, moisture-wicking sheets designed to stay cool to the touch and breathable all night long. The smooth finish and tailored fit make the perfect touch of luxury to any bedroom revamp. Upgraded choice available with built-in pockets to keep your essentials neatly stored within reach.

Breescape Cooling Mattress Topper – Up to 40% off: This 3-inch ventilated topper features BlendTek™ cooling, responsive foam, and anti-slip straps, transforming any mattress into a haven of full-body support, coolness, and breathability—ideal for those plagued by heat-trapping mattress surfaces, nighttime aches, or shifting bedding.

Breescape Cooling Pillowcases - Up to 35% off: Complete your cooling setup with pillowcases that stay breathable and crisp in every season so you can drift off without flipping your pillow to the "cold side." Designed for Gentle Hair Care, the smooth texture helps prevent tangling and frizz, elevating your overnight routine to give your bedroom a seasonal refresh that feels as good as it looks.

Cooling comfort is essential for a good nights' sleep. Breescape cooling products are engineered to maintain balanced temperature and deliver superior sleep quality. Don't miss the opportunity to make this your the most refreshed summer yet. All Breescape Prime Day deals will be exclusively available at Amazon. Visit Amazon.com/breescape for more information.

About Breescape

Breescape® is a sleep science-led brand engineered for hot sleepers, offering the ultimate solution for a refreshing, sweat-free sleep experience, even during the hottest months of the year. Our patented fabric technology, BlendTek™, blends multiple fibers in the golden ratio to deliver real, long-lasting coolness with an instant cool-to-the-touch sensation, enhanced breathability, and efficient moisture-wicking for sleepers experiencing hot flashes, ensuring all-night comfort.

For more information, visit www.breescape.com or shop at Amazon.com/breescape. Connect with Breescape on social media @Breescapehome.

SOURCE Breescape