Breescape® Launches America's Most Breathable AiryWeave Cooling Pillow

AiryWeave Cooling Pillow makes its U.S. debut, offering hot sleepers a cooling option unseen in the market.

NEW YORK, Dec. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Breescape®, the bedding brand dedicated to uninterrupted cooling comfort for hot sleepers, unveiled the AiryWeave Cooling Pillow — a first-of-its-kind, revolutionary cooling design in the U.S. that features a 90% open-air channel core for maximum airflow, and a dual-height structure for customizable support, a BlendTek™ pillowcase that delivers lasting cooling comfort. The launch comes as people shift focus from holiday shopping to year-end wellness and personal care.

The Truly Most Breathable Pillow — Keeps You Cool All Night

While cooling technologies have transformed mattresses and toppers over the past decade, pillows have largely remained unchanged — with most products still relying on traditional foam or basic fill constructions. Many report waking up with damp hair, sticky pillowcases, or pillows that lose shape quickly. Others experience insufficient neck support when sleeping on their back.

Breescape's AiryWeave Pillow is designed to address these common sleep complaints. Its 3D AiryWeave core features 90% open-air channels, delivering up to 17 times the breathability of traditional foam and preventing heat from being trapped near the neck and face. The pillow also provides consistent support for back and side sleepers, with a design that aligns ergonomically with the spine. For added convenience, the core can be easily rinsed and air-dried in seconds for immediate reuse.

Compared with common alternatives such as bamboo rayon, the AiryWeave Pillow delivers 4.5× more breathability, 3.1× greater cooling, and 1.5× higher moisture absorption, making it particularly suitable for hot sleepers and those prone to night sweats.

Timed for the Wellness Season

With the holiday shopping season winding down, people are entering one of the strongest periods for wellness-focused spending. Products that address temperature discomfort — one of the most common yet overlooked barriers to restful sleep—are expected to play a key role in purchasing decisions.

"Overheating at night is one of the most persistent complaints we hear from hot sleepers, but pillow innovation has lagged behind," said Eric, CMO of Breescape. "Unlike gel-infused memory foam or phase-change treated pillows currently available in the U.S., AiryWeave addresses this overlooked problem with a design that delivers breathable support, enhanced cooling, and moisture-wicking comfort."

Start Your Wellness with Better Sleep

As the year winds down and wellness takes center stage, caring for yourself can start with the simplest nightly ritual — your sleep. By choosing the AiryWeave Pillow, hot sleepers can experience uninterrupted comfort, stay cool through the night, and wake up refreshed. Small changes, like upgrading your pillow, can make a meaningful difference in overall well-being, helping you prioritize rest as part of your year-end wellness routine.

About Breescape®

Breescape® is a specialized bedding brand engineered for hot sleepers, offering the ultimate solution for a refreshing, sweat-free sleep experience, even during the hottest months of the year. Our patented fabric technology, BlendTek™, blends multiple fibers in the golden ratio to deliver real, long-lasting coolness with an instant cool-to-the-touch sensation, enhanced breathability, and efficient moisture-wicking, ensuring all-night comfort.

