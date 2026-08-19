Summer Storms, Persistent Heat and Humidity Raise Mold and Indoor Air Quality Concerns

AdvantaClean Experts Share How Homeowners Can Identify Mold Risks and Improve Indoor Air Quality

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C., Aug. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- By late summer, months of heavy rain and oppressive humidity have left a lasting impact on a home, often in areas that are overlooked. Water may remain trapped behind walls or beneath flooring, creating prime conditions for mold to develop and ultimately lead to poor air quality. The experts at AdvantaClean are sharing what homeowners should inspect now, how to address existing problems, and how to reduce the risk of the same issues returning next season.

Addressing the Mold Issue

By the time mold becomes visible, moisture may have already been present for weeks, even months. Post this

Mold thrives in damp and poorly ventilated spaces, making late summer an important time to check areas that may have been affected by storms or prolonged heat and humidity. Moisture that seeped in during early summer storms has remained hidden, allowing for rapid mold growth, especially if the source of the water was never fully repaired.

Homeowners should look for musty odors, water stains, bubbling paint, warped materials, soft drywall, and recurring condensation. Basements, crawl spaces, attics, bathrooms, and areas around windows are especially prone to moisture, humidity, and mold.

"By the time mold becomes visible, moisture may have already been present for weeks, even months," said Jim Thoma, Vice President of Operations of AdvantaClean. "Simply wiping away a spot or painting over a stain will not solve the underlying problem. Homeowners should find where the moisture is coming from, properly dry the affected area, and most importantly repair the source so the issue does not return."

Some ways to help stave off mold in your home include:

Control indoor humidity and use dehumidifiers when necessary

Improve ventilation and maintain adequate airflow

Address water intrusion immediately

Ensure outdoor yard sprinkler systems are not spraying excess water at the house and causing water intrusion

Regularly inspect and clean the washing machine and other water-fed appliances in the home

Clearing the Air

Mold is not the only air quality concern for homeowners this summer. Ongoing wildfires in Canada and the Western U.S. have led to smoke traveling millions of miles away from the flames, seeping into homes through windows and HVAC systems. While much of the smoke outside has cleared, its toxic particles remain trapped in air vents, continuously circulating inside the home if filters and ventilation systems are not properly maintained.

"Clear skies do not necessarily mean a home's indoor air has also recovered from a smoke event," said Thoma. "Homeowners should check the systems responsible for circulating and filtering the air, especially if they noticed smoke odors indoors, left windows open, or ran an HVAC system when the outdoor air quality reached unhealthy levels."

Some simple steps homeowners can take to protect the air they breathe inside the home during and after periods of wildfire smoke include:

Air Purifiers : Placing air purifiers throughout the home, especially ones with HEPA filters or carbon filters, can help capture fine particles from smoke and reduce odors and gas.

: Placing air purifiers throughout the home, especially ones with HEPA filters or carbon filters, can help capture fine particles from smoke and reduce odors and gas. Clean House = Clean Air : Wipe down surfaces with a damp cloth and vacuum carpet and floors to remove any particles that may have settled inside the home. Avoid dry dusting or sweeping, which can send those particles back into the air.

: Wipe down surfaces with a damp cloth and vacuum carpet and floors to remove any particles that may have settled inside the home. Avoid dry dusting or sweeping, which can send those particles back into the air. Ensure Proper Ventilation: Keep windows and doors closed and set HVAC systems to recirculate during periods of unhealthy air outside. Once conditions improve, open windows and use exhaust fans to bring in cleaner outdoor air and help clear lingering odors.

More than simply for comfort, maintaining good indoor air quality during times of toxic wildfire smoke is about safeguarding your family's health.

For more on ways to protect your home from mold and air quality concerns, and to find AdvantaClean service providers near you, please visit AdvantaClean.com.

About AdvantaClean

AdvantaClean, a leading provider of indoor air quality, water damage restoration, mold remediation, and moisture control services, has been one of the most trusted names in restoration for more than 30 years. Founded in 1994 by Jeff Dudan in Orlando, Florida following Hurricane Andrew, AdvantaClean began franchising in 2006 and has grown to 32 franchise owners operating 65 locations across 20 states. The brand's franchise owners average more than 8 years of industry experience and are known for delivering professional-grade restoration services with the integrity and customer care the industry too often lacks. In 2026, founder Jeff Dudan reacquired AdvantaClean through HomeFront Brands, bringing the brand back to its roots. For more information, visit AdvantaClean.com.

Media Contact: Meg Ryan, Fishman Public Relations, [email protected]

SOURCE AdvantaClean / Fishman PR