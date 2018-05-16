Summer Travel Deal Offers Visits To Two Of America's Most Beautiful Gardens With One Ticket

Follies at Winterthur

From the 22-foot tall Needle's Eye floating in a pond to the Chinese Pavilion, from the fake ruin of the Gothic Tower to the Faerie Cottage with a thatched roof, Follies: Architectural Whimsy in the Garden* will delight visitors this summer. These fantastic structures are located throughout the Winterthur estate for visitors to explore and enjoy.

A folly is an architectural construction, such as a gazebo or summerhouse, often extravagant or picturesque, placed within the landscape to amuse, frame a view, or pique curiosity.

Some of the follies are newly built structures based on classic and contemporary examples at estates elsewhere. Others are historic Winterthur garden structures. Together, they form a delightful, entertaining, and fresh way for visitors to discover and experience the Winterthur Garden. Admission tickets include Enchanted Woods, a three-acre garden for children, and an introductory tour of the mansion.

Fountains at Longwood

Longwood Gardens is one of the world's great display gardens and home to the most significant fountain collection in North America. The jewel of the fountain collection is the Main Fountain Garden. The culmination of the legacy and vision of Longwood founder Pierre S. du Pont, the Main Fountain Garden combines classic landscape design with stunning architecture, innovative technology, and extraordinary fountains.

A hallmark of the Longwood experience since its debut in 1931, the Main Fountain Garden completed an extensive two-year revitalization in 2017. The dazzling fountain performances are a feat of design and engineering that combine the garden's original fountain features with a new suite of awe-inspiring effects, including 1,719 swirling jets that can reach as high as 175 feet and 30 jets that combine water and flame.

For details, visit winterthur.org/folliesandfountains or call 800.448.3883.

*Follies: Architectural Whimsy in the Garden is presented by DuPont and The Estate of Mrs. Samuel M. V. Hamilton.

