Featuring a brand new LoveShackFancy custom-designed floral print, the collectible bottles launch June 18 to kick off Rosé Season

MIAMI, June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Santa Margherita Wines is officially kicking off rosé season with the return of its fan-favorite LoveShackFancy collaboration. Back by popular demand, the two celebrated brands are reuniting for a second summer, unveiling a limited-edition release that is bigger, dreamier, and more collectible than ever before. Available beginning June 18, this evolution will consist of the crowd-pleasing 1.5L magnum bottle alongside Santa Margherita Rosé's first-ever 3L jeroboam format—both wrapped in a brand new, whimsical LoveShackFancy custom-designed floral print.

SUMMER’S FAVORITE ROSÉ COLLAB RETURNS: SANTA MARGHERITA WINES AND LOVESHACKFANCY REUNITE WITH TWO COVETED FORMATS, INCLUDING A FIRST-EVER 3L JEROBOAM SUMMER’S FAVORITE ROSÉ COLLAB RETURNS: SANTA MARGHERITA WINES AND LOVESHACKFANCY REUNITE WITH TWO COVETED FORMATS, INCLUDING A FIRST-EVER 3L JEROBOAM

The statement-making 3L jeroboam will be Santa Margherita's largest rosé format ever released, conceived for poolside afternoons, sunset soirées and summery celebrations. Containing approximately 20 glasses of rosé, the extraordinarily limited-edition size was designed to bring people together while serving as a striking centerpiece for the season.

Wrapped in LoveShackFancy's custom-designed floral print, both the returning 1.5L magnum and debut 3L jeroboam blend timeless Italian elegance with whimsical, feminine charm in a keepsake-worthy package that offers a lasting memento long after the final pour.

"We've always believed rosé is about more than what's in the glass; it's about creating moments people want to share together," said Jane Scott, Vice President of Marketing at HERITA USA. "With the return of our collaboration with LoveShackFancy, we wanted to create something that feels truly special for summer — celebratory, romantic and designed to bring people together all season long."

After pioneering the Pinot Grigio category and helping put Prosecco Superiore on the map, Santa Margherita has become synonymous with iconic Italian wines. Its Rosé is no exception. Elegant, lively, and unmistakably Italian, Santa Margherita Rosé has become a staple for summer entertaining. Inspired by the colors of a Venetian sunset, the wine blends Chardonnay from the mountainous vineyards of Trentino, Sauvignon Blanc grown near the warm Adriatic coast, and a touch of Venetian Pinot Nero. The result is a beautifully balanced rosé with delicate floral notes and its signature pink hue.

"When we launched this collaboration last summer, the response from our community was truly something special," said Rebecca Hessel Cohen, Founder and Creative Director of LoveShackFancy." Rosé, florals, and gathering the people you love, it just makes sense for LoveShackFancy. For year two, we wanted to dream even bigger. The new print, the magnum, and now our first ever jeroboam. It feels celebratory and romantic and so completely perfect. We hope it becomes a part of your most treasured summer moments like it has with ours."

The limited-edition Santa Margherita x LoveShackFancy Rosé wine collection will officially be available online and in stores beginning June 18, just in time for the summer solstice. The 1.5L bottle will be available at select retailers nationwide for $64.99. The highly limited 3L format will be available for $124.99 while supplies last. For those looking to secure a bottle online or locate one in-store, the brands have launched GetRoséReady.com, a dedicated destination for purchase information (once available), partnership details, and even a custom-curated Spotify playlist, Radio Rosé, to serve as the soundtrack to the season ahead.

The brands will also bring the collaboration to life this summer through a takeover of the iconic Hamptons Ambassador, the luxury coach service that transports New Yorkers out east each summer. Wrapped in custom co-branded creative, select buses will be transformed into larger-than-life Santa Margherita x LoveShackFancy Rosé bottles. Inside, riders will enjoy Santa Margherita x LoveShackFancy Rosé-inspired motifs and thoughtful touches that extend this collaboration's experience beyond the bottle and into the journey itself.

About Santa Margherita wines

Santa Margherita was founded in 1935 by Count Gaetano Marzotto in the countryside of Italy's Veneto region. Ninety-one years since its founding, the claimed wine brand is still owned and operated by the Marzotto family.

Santa Margherita is richly steeped in tradition and a pioneer within the wine industry. In 1952, the company introduced a sparkling wine, which is now known as Prosecco Superiore. As Santa Margherita established a benchmark for quality and provenance, it paved the way for Prosecco to become one of the most famous and highly regarded sparkling wines in the world. In 1960, Santa Margherita pioneered modern winemaking methods for Pinot Grigio and became one of the first wineries to vinify it as a white wine. Inspired by innovative white wine vinification techniques used to ferment Pinot Grigio without skin contact, Santa Margherita winemakers realized that by moving away from the then-standard method, they could preserve the grape's delicate fruit and floral notes. The result was revolutionary and set a standard of quality and innovation for the category. The wine is the #1 Luxury Imported Pinot Grigio sold in the USA, according to Nielsen value data in 2026.

Today, the Santa Margherita portfolio includes five high-quality, authentic, versatile wines grown, harvested, and produced in Italy and rooted in classic Italian ideals: Pinot Grigio, Chianti Classico Riserva, Prosecco Superiore, Sparkling Rosé, and Rosé. As a family-owned company born out of a passionate commitment to preserving the environment, the land, and the community, Santa Margherita embraces eco-friendly practices to protect the planet for generations to come.

About LoveShackFancy:

LoveShackFancy is a global fashion, beauty, home and lifestyle brand founded by Rebecca Hessel Cohen in 2013. It was created to celebrate love and revel in the beauty of a flower-filled, rose-colored world. Here, everyday is an occasion and your wildest dreams can become reality.

The LoveShackFancy aesthetic marries vintage inspiration with a fun and modern take on femininity: An overflow of pink, prints, ruffles and lace that speaks not just to romantics at heart but anyone who wants to feel beautiful and confident in their own skin. The bows that can be found across LoveShackFancy clothing, perfume, bedding and kids collections perfectly encapsulate the spirit of the brand—a balance of softness and strength, and an undeniable charm that has no age or time limit.

Today, LoveShackFancy is an award-winning and family-owned company with 20 stores worldwide, 450 retail partners, and collaborations with Stanley, Gap, Hunter Boots, Roller Rabbit, Kendra Scott, Cotton, Pottery Barn, State, Bogner, Supergoop, Hurley, American Girl, Roblox and Bandier. LoveShackFancy has received the WWD Award for The Best Performing Fashion Company and Rebecca has been honored with the Entrepreneurship Award at the Fashion Institute Annual Awards Gala and Visionary Of The Year at The Guild Hall Visionaries Event, and featured on the cover of the New York Times Style section. Millions of friends have joined the party, sharing in the belief that being in love with love is a state of mind that can take you farther than you ever imagined.

Media Contact:

Alison Brod Marketing + Communications

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SOURCE Santa Margherita