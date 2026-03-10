A Refreshing Twist on a Fan Favorite Debuting in the Iconic Rosé Giardino, served in a Limited-Edition Collectible Cup Inspired by Tennis Balls

MIAMI, March 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Santa Margherita returns to center court with a fresh expression of its signature style as the Official Wine Sponsor of the 2026 Miami Open presented by Itaú. This year, the beloved Rosé Giardino sets the stage for the debut of the Love All Santa Margherita Frosé, a sun-soaked, tennis-inspired signature cocktail created to capture the unmistakable energy and celebration of Miami's most electric tournament.

SANTA MARGHERITA RETURNS TO THE 2026 MIAMI OPEN WITH A NEW SIGNATURE DRINK — THE LOVE ALL FROSÉ

The Love All Santa Margherita Frosé reimagines the brand's classic favorite with a playful courtside twist. Perfectly frozen and vibrant in flavor, it highlights Santa Margherita Rosé's lively character, marked by fresh acidity and balance, a delicate pale pink hue, and a light floral finish. Served in a bespoke tennis ball-shaped collectible cup and topped with fresh strawberries, the signature drink brings a celebratory touch to match day.

"As a longstanding partner of the Miami Open, we continually look for ways to elevate the Rosé Giardino experience for fans," said Jane Scott, Vice President of Marketing at HERITA USA. "With the Love All Santa Margherita Frosé, we're excited to introduce a signature drink of our own that captures the flavor, flair, and sunshine of Santa Margherita Rosé and Miami in every sip — creating a memorable way for fans to toast the tournament."

Designed exclusively for this year's tournament, the limited-edition tennis ball cup adds a distinctive touch and gives fans a tangible memento of their time at the Miami Open.

The Love All Santa Margherita Frosé will be served throughout the duration of the tournament in the Santa Margherita Rosé Giardino, where fans can gather to enjoy the signature cocktail. The limited-time offering will be available for $22.

About Santa Margherita:

Santa Margherita was founded in 1935 by Count Gaetano Marzotto in the countryside of Italy's Veneto region. Ninety-one years since its founding, the claimed wine brand is still owned and operated by the Marzotto family.

Santa Margherita is richly steeped in tradition and a pioneer within the wine industry. In 1952, the company introduced a sparkling wine, which is now known as Prosecco Superiore. As Santa Margherita established a benchmark for quality and provenance, it paved the way for Prosecco to become one of the most famous and highly regarded sparkling wines in the world. In 1960, Santa Margherita pioneered modern winemaking methods for Pinot Grigio and became one of the first wineries to vinify it as a white wine. Inspired by traditional sparkling wine vinification techniques used to ferment Pinot Grigio without skin contact, Santa Margherita winemakers realized that by moving away from the then-standard method, they could preserve the grape's delicate fruit and floral notes. The result was revolutionary and set a standard of quality and innovation for the category. The wine is the #1 Luxury Imported Pinot Grigio sold in the USA, according to Nielsen value data in 2026.

Today, the Santa Margherita portfolio includes five high-quality, authentic, versatile wines grown, harvested, and produced in Italy and rooted in classic Italian ideals: Pinot Grigio, Chianti Classico Riserva, Prosecco Superiore, Sparkling Rosé, and Rosé. As a family-owned company born out of a passionate commitment to preserving the environment, the land, and the community, Santa Margherita embraces eco-friendly practices to protect the planet for generations to come.

More information can be found at www.santamargheritawines.com.

About the Miami Open presented by Itaú

The 2026 Miami Open presented by Itaú will be played March 15 – March 29 at Hard Rock Stadium. The 15-day event is owned and operated by MARI and Hard Rock Stadium. The Miami Open is one of nine ATP Masters 1000 Series events on the ATP calendar, a WTA 1000 event on the WTA calendar, and annually hosts the world's best players, with recent champions including the top players in each tour's rankings – Carlos Alcaraz, Jannik Sinner, Aryna Sabalenka, and Iga Swiatek. In 2025, the tournament attracted more than 400,000 spectators over its 15 days at Hard Rock Stadium. Widely regarded as the most glamorous stop on the ATP and WTA calendars, the Miami Open is defined by the city's vibrant culture, nightlife, five-star dining and hospitality, iconic beaches, and celebrity appeal, along with its close proximity to Fort Lauderdale and West Palm Beach.

Media Contact:

Alison Brod Marketing + Communications

[email protected]

SOURCE Santa Margherita