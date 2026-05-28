Summit Fire & Security Announces Grand Opening Event for New Branch in Panama City, Florida

PANAMA CITY, Fla., May 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Summit Fire & Security LLC, a subsidiary of SFP Holding, Inc. (Summit Companies) and a leading provider of end-to-end fire protection and life safety services, has announced the two-day grand opening celebration of a new office in Panama City, Florida, on June 22 and 23.

The event will include educational demonstrations, access to industry experts, and catering from food trucks. The Summit Fire & Security mobile training unit will also be on-site for hands-on training on a variety of life safety systems.

All are welcome to visit. Events kick off at 11:00 AM and conclude at 4:00 PM each day at the branch location, 17749 Ashley Drive in Panama City.

"The Panama City branch allows us to better serve customers throughout the Florida Panhandle," shared Larry West, Life Safety Sales Executive with Summit Fire & Security. "Our certified technicians provide full-service fire protection with 24-hour coverage. We're excited to help organizations simplify fire and life safety with one trusted and responsive partner."

The Panama City branch offers a range of services designed to keep buildings safe and up to code. These locations support businesses across a wide range of industries, helping them maintain compliance while protecting people, property, and operations.

About Summit Fire & Security

Summit Fire & Security provides superior service to local and regional customers with a comprehensive suite of fire protection, security, and life safety solutions. For more information about Summit Fire & Security and its services, visit www.SummitFireSecurity.com.

Media Contact:

Kate Lee

VP of Marketing and Communications

Summit Companies

[email protected]

(651) 285-1586

SOURCE Summit Fire & Security