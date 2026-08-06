Summit Fire & Security Enters Oregon and Idaho with Four New Branch Offices

PORTLAND, Ore., Aug. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Summit Fire & Security LLC, a subsidiary of SFP Holding, Inc. (Summit Companies) and a leading provider of end-to-end fire protection and life safety services, is proud to announce the opening of four new branch locations in Portland, OR, Tangent, OR, Bend, OR, and Boise, ID.

These new locations will enable Summit Fire & Security to provide comprehensive fire protection and security services throughout Oregon and Southern Idaho, including inspection, maintenance, monitoring, and installation of all life safety systems.

"Expanding into Oregon and Idaho is an exciting opportunity to bring trusted, full-service fire protection to the Pacific Northwest," said Jim Mueller, Regional Vice President at Summit Fire & Security. "We ensure our customers stay compliant with the latest codes and regulations, while providing high-quality service for all fire life safety and security systems, ensuring people, properties, and operations are protected."

The Portland, Tangent, and Bend offices will serve all of Oregon, supporting a wide range of commercial, industrial, and multi-tenant clients. The Boise branch will extend coverage throughout the Boise area and surrounding communities.

About Summit Fire & Security

Summit Fire & Security provides superior service to local and regional customers with a comprehensive suite of fire protection, security, and life safety solutions. For more information about Summit Fire & Security and its services, visit www.SummitFireSecurity.com.

Media Contact:

Kate Lee

VP of Marketing and Communications

Summit Fire & Security

[email protected]

651-288-0681

SOURCE Summit Fire & Security