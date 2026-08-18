SUMO CHAMPIONSHIP LEAGUE ANNOUNCES INAUGURAL EVENTS TO BE HELD IN AUSTIN, CHICAGO AND ONTARIO, CA IN FALL 2026

Tickets available now for first three competitions of the debut SCL season, with additional 2027 locations to be announced

SCL debuts with its inaugural event in Austin, TX on October 10 at H-E-B Center at Cedar Park

on at League continues to Chicago, IL on November 7, 2026 at Credit Union 1 Arena

on at Third competition set for Ontario, California on December 19, 2026 at Toyota Arena

on at Ticket pre-sale for all three events opens at Noon ET on Tuesday, August 18 and runs through 10 p.m. ET on Sunday, August 23 at www.sumochampionshipleague.com/schedule using code "SCL2026"; General public onsale begins on Monday, August 24 at Noon ET

ATLANTA, Aug. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sumo Championship League (SCL), the recently-launched professional sumo league bringing live, authentic competition with a modern, family-friendly event experience to the U.S., today announced the locations and dates of the first three events of its inaugural season, marking the next major milestone as SCL prepares to bring professional sumo competition to audiences across the United States.

The league will hold its first-ever event in the Austin, TX area on October 10 at H-E-B Center at Cedar Park, bringing the raw spectacle of the dohyō to one of America's most adventurous cities. From there, SCL will head to Chicago, IL on November 7 at Credit Union 1 Arena, before rolling into Ontario, California on December 19 at Toyota Arena.

Ticket pre-sale for all three events opens at Noon ET on Tuesday, August 18 and runs through 10 p.m. ET on Sunday, August 23 at www.sumochampionshipleague.com/schedule using code "SCL2026"; General public onsale begins on Monday, August 24 at Noon ET. Fans should also stay tuned to www.sumochampionshipleague.com for updates on additional events in SCL's inaugural season, set to be announced in the coming weeks.

"Today marks the dawn of a new era in sumo. We couldn't be more excited to launch the Sumo Championship League in Austin, a city known for its passionate sports fans and electric atmosphere. It's the perfect way to introduce professional sumo to a new generation of audiences. Fans will feel the power, the pageantry, and the sheer size and talent of these incredible athletes. We can't wait to welcome fans to an unforgettable night of action and spectacle and begin a new lasting tradition in Austin," said Stuart Snyder, Chairman and CEO, Sumo Championship League. "After Austin, we look forward to continuing the tour in 2026 in Chicago and Ontario, CA and other major cities across the United States in 2027."

"This event showcases the growing appeal of international sports and entertainment, and we're honored that the Sumo Championship League has chosen H-E-B Center at Cedar Park as a destination for its inaugural event," said Darren Olsen, H-E-B Center at Cedar Park Vice President of Booking. "Bringing athletes of this caliber to our venue provides a rare opportunity for fans to experience the excitement, athleticism, and cultural significance of professional sumo competition firsthand."

At each event, SCL will feature elite heavyweight athletes competing in authentic, unscripted sumo. Built around season-long rankings, every SCL event contributes to the league's championship standings, with wrestlers competing for victories, prize money and season positioning throughout the year before culminating in the inaugural SCL Annual Championship in late 2027.

Amateur sumo is organized in more than 85 countries, and SCL aims to channel that worldwide passion into a league built for a global audience, with international expansion part of the long-term vision. The format is simple: two wrestlers meet inside the ring, or dohyō, each trying to force the other out or off his feet, in matches that can end in seconds or erupt into dramatic tests of strength and leverage.

To learn more about SCL, explore partnership opportunities, inquire about hosting an event, or express interest in competing, visit www.sumochampionshipleague.com.

ABOUT SUMO CHAMPIONSHIP LEAGUE

Sumo Championship League (SCL) is building a modern professional sumo league for audiences in the United States and around the world. Combining authentic competition, elite heavyweight athletes, live-event spectacle, and a modern sports experience, SCL plans to bring league events to arenas across America beginning in fall 2026. Built on a foundation of respect for sumo's heritage and authentic competition, SCL is designed first as a touring professional sports league featuring season-long rankings, a touring season schedule, and championship competition, with a long-term vision to establish professional sumo as a sustainable global sports and entertainment property.

SOURCE Sumo Championship League (SCL)