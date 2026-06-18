Sumsub Becomes First Verification Platform to Enable AI Agents to Build Compliance Setup

Teams can now upload AML policies to Claude, ChatGPT, or other AI and get a fully configured Sumsub workflow in minutes, then manage day-to-day tasks

LONDON, June 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sumsub, a global verification and fraud prevention leader, today announces the launch of its Model Context Protocol (MCP) integration and a new suite of AI agent skills. This makes it the first identity verification and compliance platform to give AI agents — including Claude, ChatGPT, and other leading models — access not just to day-to-day operations, but to the full configuration and setup layer of the platform.

With Sumsub's agentic experience, an AI agent can take a real compliance policy document and automatically generate a fully configured Sumsub environment. That means even a complex, multi-page PDF with country-specific risk brackets, weighted scoring tables, and conditional logic gets translated into live platform settings — verification levels, risk questionnaires, and onboarding workflows — directly in the customer's dashboard. A setup that previously could take days can now complete in minutes.

The release marks a significant shift in how compliance setups are built. Until now, configuring a verification platform required significant manual effort from solution architects or technical teams, interpreting AML policies, translating regulatory requirements into platform settings, and building out onboarding workflows by hand.

New capabilities for compliance teams

Policy-to-configuration – teams upload their AML policy or regulatory requirements and ask an AI agent to configure their Sumsub environment from it. The agent reads the document, determines what is needed, and builds the settings live in the platform;

– teams upload their AML policy or regulatory requirements and ask an AI agent to configure their Sumsub environment from it. The agent reads the document, determines what is needed, and builds the settings live in the platform; Faster technical integration – AI agents can handle the technical side of embedding Sumsub into a customer's application, writing the necessary code and embedding verification as a mandatory step in an onboarding flow in real time;

– AI agents can handle the technical side of embedding Sumsub into a customer's application, writing the necessary code and embedding verification as a mandatory step in an onboarding flow in real time; Manage compliance day to day – teams can use AI agents to review applicants, run analytics, generate verification links, and respond to regulatory changes.

"Setting up a compliance workflow has always required significant manual effort, and updating it when regulations change requires even more," said Andrew Novoselsky, Chief Product Officer at Sumsub. "Our Agentic experience changes that by connecting an AI agent directly to the configuration layer of the platform — a team can take their AML policy, hand it to an AI agent, and have their full environment built automatically. That is a fundamentally different category of capability from what has been available in this space."

How the integration works

The integration is model-agnostic, designed to work with any leading AI agent. Sumsub has published an open-source set of agent skills on GitHub, installable with a single terminal command.

The MCP integration builds on Sumsub's broader AI strategy, which includes Summy, an AI Copilot for compliance and fraud teams inside the platform. These capabilities reflect Sumsub's approach to building compliance infrastructure that works alongside the tools and workflows modern teams already use.

Access to the MCP integration is restricted by separate permission to allow granular control over data. Sensitive actions are performed in isolated sandbox, ensuring that configuration changes are always reviewed and approved by the human.

The integration is available now, with Sumsub becoming the first verification platform to be officially listed on the ChatGPT Apps platform. Further discussions ongoing with additional LLMs. Full documentation and agent skills are publicly available via Sumsub's developer resources.

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About Sumsub

Sumsub is a leading full-cycle verification platform that enables fraud-free, scalable compliance. Its adaptive, no-code solution covers everything from identity and business verification to ongoing monitoring – quickly adjusting to evolving risks, regulations, and market demands.

Recognized as a Leader by Gartner, Forrester, and IDC, Sumsub combines seamless integration with advanced fraud prevention to deliver industry-leading performance. Sumsub also invests in responsible AI innovation through its AI Academic Program, forming alliances with top academia and institutions globally to enhance the world's resilience against AI-powered fraud.

SOURCE Sumsub