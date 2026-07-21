Sumsub Introduces First AI-powered Trust Infrastructure as Compliance Operations Evolve

The company expands beyond verification and fraud prevention to help businesses manage risk intelligence through a unified AI-driven platform

LONDON, July 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sumsub, a leading verification and fraud prevention platform, today announced it is transforming into the first AI-Powered Trust Infrastructure in the market to support its 4,000+ global customers to expand to new jurisdictions securely while simplifying risk decisioning, fraud detection and compliance.

Trust Infrastructure represents the next evolution of compliance operations, moving beyond user onboarding or fraud prevention tools toward an integrated system that continuously orchestrates verification, AML compliance, and risk assessment. Combining technologies, intelligence, and operational processes within a unified AI-powered layer, organizations can now replace fragmented solutions with an intelligent infrastructure that brings trust and transparency into every digital interaction.

After 11 years of helping businesses navigate increasingly complex regulatory environments and a proven track record of 272% ROI over 3 years, Sumsub identified a common challenge that digital businesses face: compliance operations have become fragmented across multiple vendors, disconnected data sources, and isolated workflows. The result is operational inefficiency, duplicated checks, inconsistent risk decisions, and growing costs for companies, with escalated workload when expanding to new jurisdictions.

Without an infrastructure in place, companies need to use between 5-9 separate tools to manage identity, fraud and compliance (User and Business Verification, AML Screening, Risk Scoring, Fraud Networks Detection etc). It may take up to 6 months to launch compliant operations in a new market, with new solutions, added headcount and increased complexity of operations required before the actual growth.

Unlike traditional one-point onboarding solutions, Sumsub's AI-Powered Trust Infrastructure addresses these challenges by bringing identity data, AML screening, fraud signals, risk profiles, case management, AI-assisted tools and compliance reporting together. This allows firms to make fewer mistakes and build trust into every transaction while getting a comprehensive view of all the decisions and reports required by the regulators.

"Trust has changed significantly. Businesses can no longer verify customers only at the point of onboarding. Instead, they need to continuously understand risk throughout every interaction," explains Peter Sever, co-founder and Chief Strategy Officer at Sumsub. "AI has enabled a new way of operating. The companies embracing this new reality grow faster, reduce fraud losses, avoid heavy compliance fines and operate far more efficiently than those stitching together disconnected point solutions. At Sumsub, we ensure that businesses move from fragmented processes to a unified trust infrastructure that supports long-term growth, reduces complexity, and improves decision-making."

About Sumsub

Sumsub is a leading AI-powered trust infrastructure for compliance operations at scale. It connects identity and business verification, fraud prevention, transaction monitoring, and risk workflows, helping teams reduce manual work and enter new markets.

Trusted by over 4,000 clients across financial services, crypto, mobility, trading, marketplaces, education, and iGaming, including Bybit, Bitpanda, Wirex, Avis, Vodafone, Duolingo, Kaizen Gaming, and Bancaribe.

SOURCE Sumsub