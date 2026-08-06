Sun Harley-Davidson Celebrates 50 Years of Riding With Birthday Bash, Grand Reopening, Newly Renovated Showroom, and August "Bash Cash" Savings

DENVER, Aug. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sun Harley-Davidson, Colorado's Original Harley-Davidson® dealership, is proud to celebrate a milestone 50 years of serving riders across Colorado with its 50 Years Strong Birthday Bash & Grand Reopening, taking place Saturday, August 22, 2026, from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. at the dealership located at 8858 Pearl Street in Denver.

Sun Harley-Davidson, Colorado's Original Harley-Davidson® dealership, is proud to celebrate a milestone 50 years of serving riders across Colorado with its 50 Years Strong Birthday Bash & Grand Reopening, taking place Saturday, August 22, 2026, from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. at the dealership located at 8858 Pearl Street in Denver.

The celebration marks not only five decades of Harley-Davidson heritage, customer loyalty, and community involvement, but also the official grand reopening of Sun Harley-Davidson's newly renovated showroom. The updated facility represents the dealership's continued investment in providing an exceptional experience for riders while honoring the legacy that has made Sun Harley-Davidson a Colorado destination for generations.

"This celebration is about much more than a building—it's about the people who have made Sun Harley-Davidson what it is today," said Mark Kite, Dealer Principal at Sun Harley-Davidson. "For 50 years, we've been fortunate to serve an incredible riding community that has become part of our family. Our newly renovated showroom represents the future of Sun Harley-Davidson, while our commitment to our customers and the Harley-Davidson lifestyle remains stronger than ever. We invite everyone to come celebrate this milestone with us as we kick off the next chapter together."

AUGUST BASH CASH SAVINGS

In addition to the anniversary celebration, Sun Harley-Davidson is excited to launch Bash Cash throughout the entire month of August. Riders can save up to $5,000 in Bash Cash on select pre-owned Harley-Davidson® motorcycles, making August one of the best times of the year to find incredible value on a pre-owned Harley. Whether upgrading to your next bike or purchasing your very first Harley-Davidson, Bash Cash delivers unbeatable savings all month long.

A DAY OF RIDING, ENTERTAINMENT & FAMILY FUN

Guests can expect a full day of activities, entertainment, giveaways, and opportunities to celebrate one of Colorado's longest-standing Harley-Davidson dealerships.

Event highlights include:

Roll the Dice for a chance to win a new 2026 Harley-Davidson® Street Glide® ● Live music from The Rick Lewis Project from 3:00–5:00 p.m.

Food trucks

Complimentary drinks

Bounce castles and family-friendly activities

Vendor Row featuring local businesses and motorcycle vendors

FREE exclusive 50th Anniversary T-shirts for the first 50 attendees

Whether guests are lifelong Harley-Davidson enthusiasts, current riders, or simply looking for a fun community event, the Birthday Bash offers something for everyone.

CELEBRATING THE PAST. RIDING INTO THE FUTURE.

Since opening its doors in 1976, Sun Harley-Davidson has built a reputation for delivering exceptional customer service, supporting local riders, and fostering a strong sense of community throughout the Denver metro area. As the dealership celebrates its golden anniversary, the newly renovated showroom reflects its continued commitment to enhancing the customer experience while remaining true to the Harley-Davidson brand and culture.

The dealership invites riders, families, and members of the community to join in celebrating this historic milestone, experience the newly renovated showroom, and take advantage of the exclusive Bash Cash savings available throughout August.

For additional event information, visit SunHarleyDavidson.com or call (303)287-7567.

ABOUT SUN HARLEY-DAVIDSON

Sun Harley-Davidson, Colorado's Original Harley-Davidson® dealer, has proudly served the Denver and Thornton communities since 1976 and is celebrating 50 years of riding, community, and Harley-Davidson® heritage. Known for its deep roots in the riding community, Sun Harley-Davidson offers a full lineup of Harley-Davidson® motorcycles, genuine parts and accessories, expert service, rider events, and an unwavering commitment to delivering exceptional customer experiences for every rider.

For media inquiries or additional information, please contact:

Sun Harley-Davidson

8858 Pearl St.

Denver, CO 80229

Ryder Hernandez

Phone: (303) 287-7567

Website: www.sunharleydavidson.com

SOURCE Sun Harley-Davidson