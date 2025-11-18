Sun Harley-Davidson Partners With Excalibur Outreach & the Chicano Pride Ride to Host Annual Thanksgiving Giveaway for Families in Need

DENVER, Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sun Harley-Davidson is proud to announce its partnership with Excalibur Outreach for their annual Great Turkey Gaggle, an event dedicated to supporting local families and individuals who may be facing challenges this holiday season.

The event will take place on Thursday, November 20, 2025, from 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM (or while supplies last) at Sun Harley-Davidson, 8858 Pearl Street in Denver. Guests are invited to stop by and pick up a Thanksgiving meal package — including a turkey and all the traditional fixings — free of charge and with no registration required.

Attendees can also enjoy free warm beverages starting at 9:00 AM, as the Sun Harley-Davidson team and community partners gather to celebrate the spirit of giving and gratitude. Both walk-up and drive-thru options will be available for convenience.

"There's nothing more meaningful than seeing our community come together to make sure no one goes without during the holidays," said Mark Kite, Dealer Principal at Sun Harley-Davidson. "We're honored to host this event and partner with incredible organizations like Excalibur Outreach, The Chicano Pride Ride, and Rider Justice to give back to those who need it most."

At a prior event on Saturday, November 1st, Excalibur Outreach collected 85 turkeys, over $2,000 in donations, along with many nonperishable food items, at their collection event at Sun Harley-Davidson. Those numbers continue to grow through a combined effort from additional collection events Excalibur is hosting throughout November. These contributions will help ensure more families receive a full Thanksgiving meal this year.

This year's giveaway is made possible through the collaboration of Excalibur Outreach, Sun Powersports, Sun Harley-Davidson, The Chicano Pride Ride, Rider Justice, and the Thornton community, all coming together to make a lasting impact for local families.

There's still time to contribute — donations will be accepted through November 23, 2025, to help ensure every family receives a holiday meal. Those wishing to donate can do so securely at: https://www.paypal.com/donate?campaign_id=7CGM7NQBBKKYN&source=qr

EVENT DETAILS

Date: Thursday, November 20, 2025

Time: 9:00 AM – 12:00 PM (or while supplies last)

Location: Sun Harley-Davidson, 8858 Pearl St., Denver, CO 80229

ABOUT SUN HARLEY-DAVIDSON

Sun Harley-Davidson, Colorado's Original Harley-Davidson® dealer, has been proudly serving the Denver and Thornton communities for decades, offering exceptional motorcycles, service, and community support. Dedicated to giving back, Sun Harley-Davidson regularly partners with local organizations to host charitable events and initiatives that make a real difference in people's lives.

For media inquiries or additional information, please contact:

Sun Harley-Davidson

Phone: (303) 287-7567

[email protected]

Website: www.sunharleydavidson.com

SOURCE Sun Harley-Davidson