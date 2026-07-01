Sun Home Saunas Launches Nova Indoor Traditional Sauna Line with HUUM Rock Heater, 230°F Heat, and Authentic Finnish Löyly

Available in 3-person and 5-person models, Nova combines Canadian cedar, hand-laid Estonian carbonized tiles, dual-stack benches, electronic ventilation, and Wi-Fi app controls for a premium indoor steam sauna experience

SAN DIEGO, July 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sun Home Saunas, the San Diego-based premium wellness brand and Inc. 5000 honoree, today launched Nova, its first line of indoor traditional saunas. Nova brings a modern, design-forward approach to the centuries-old ritual of Finnish steam bathing — pouring water over heated stones to create löyly, the enveloping steam that defines an authentic sauna.

Best Indoor Traditional Sauna - Sun Home

The Sun Home Nova is an indoor traditional steam sauna available in 3-person and 5-person models, built with Canadian cedar, hand-laid Estonian carbonized tiles, and a Wi-Fi-enabled HUUM Drop rock heater that reaches up to 230°F for authentic Finnish-style löyly.

Nova at a Glance

Product: Sun Home Nova indoor traditional (steam) sauna

Sun Home Nova indoor traditional (steam) sauna Models: 3-person and 5-person

3-person and 5-person Dimensions (exterior): 3-person — 64.9"W × 57.1"D × 82.7"H (~772 lbs); 5-person — 78.7"W × 68.9"D × 82.7"H (~926 lbs)

3-person — 64.9"W × 57.1"D × 82.7"H (~772 lbs); 5-person — 78.7"W × 68.9"D × 82.7"H (~926 lbs) Heater: HUUM Drop electric rock heater — 6kW (3-person) / 7.5kW (5-person)

HUUM Drop electric rock heater — 6kW (3-person) / 7.5kW (5-person) Maximum temperature: 230°F

230°F Interior wood: Canadian cedar

Canadian cedar Signature detail: hand-laid carbonized hexagonal tiles from a single Estonian workshop

hand-laid carbonized hexagonal tiles from a single Estonian workshop Benches: dual-stack, with separate high-heat and low-heat zones

dual-stack, with separate high-heat and low-heat zones Ventilation: built-in electronic fan for continuous airflow

built-in electronic fan for continuous airflow Materials: non-toxic, low-VOC construction with marine-grade stainless steel fasteners

non-toxic, low-VOC construction with marine-grade stainless steel fasteners Controls: Wi-Fi via the HUUM app

Wi-Fi via the HUUM app Electrical: dedicated 240V circuit — 30A (3-person) / 40A (5-person); licensed electrician required

dedicated 240V circuit — 30A (3-person) / 40A (5-person); licensed electrician required Pricing: from $10,599 (3-person) and $14,599 (5-person); free shipping; HSA/FSA eligible

from $10,599 (3-person) and $14,599 (5-person); free shipping; HSA/FSA eligible Warranty: limited lifetime on the sauna cabin

limited lifetime on the sauna cabin Availability: available now at sunhomesaunas.com

A modern approach to a centuries-old ritual

Best known for its full-spectrum and far-infrared saunas, Sun Home designed Nova to honor traditional sauna culture while rethinking it for the modern home. Nova pairs old-world materials and craftsmanship with a clean, current-generation aesthetic: a cohesive dark exterior, black privacy glass, and warm ambient lighting inside a cabin engineered for daily use.

"Traditional sauna is one of the oldest wellness rituals in the world, and most of the options out there still look and feel like they did decades ago," said Tyler Fish, Co-Founder and Co-CEO of Sun Home Saunas. "With Nova, we kept everything that makes löyly special — the real steam, the intense heat, the ritual — and elevated the design, the materials, and the everyday experience to the standard our customers expect from Sun Home."

Authentic Finnish löyly, powered by a HUUM Drop heater

Every Nova is built around a HUUM Drop electric rock heater that heats the sauna cabin to 230°F and produces genuine steam when water is poured over the stones. The 3-person model uses a 6kW heater on a dedicated 240V, 30A circuit; the 5-person model uses a 7.5kW heater on a 240V, 40A circuit. Because Nova uses a dedicated 240V connection, it should be installed by a licensed electrician rather than plugged into a standard household outlet. Temperature and scheduling are managed through the Wi-Fi-enabled HUUM app, so the cabin can be pre-heated and ready on arrival.

Handcrafted materials: Canadian cedar and Estonian carbonized tiles

Nova's interior is finished entirely in Canadian cedar, a softwood long prized in traditional bathhouse construction for its natural moisture resistance, dimensional stability, and warmth to the touch at high heat. The signature back wall features carbonized hexagonal tiles that are hand-laid and sourced from a single workshop in Estonia, their darkened, heat-treated finish contrasting against the lighter cedar. Marine-grade stainless steel fasteners are used throughout to resist corrosion in the high-humidity environment.

Designed for the daily ritual

Nova is engineered around the way people actually use a sauna. Dual-stack benches create distinct high-heat and low-heat zones, so multiple bathers can choose their preferred intensity in the same session. A built-in electronic ventilation system circulates fresh air continuously, with no manual airing required after use. Thermal-optimized black privacy glass and warm LED tile plus RGB ambient lighting complete a modern, immersive interior. The entire cabin is constructed with non-toxic, low-VOC materials, consistent with Sun Home's focus on cleaner, safer home wellness.

Pricing and availability

The Nova line is available now at sunhomesaunas.com, with free shipping included and a limited lifetime warranty on the sauna cabin. The Nova 3-Person starts at $10,599 and the Nova 5-Person at $14,599. Both models are eligible for HSA/FSA payment through Sun Home's checkout integration, and a limited-time launch promotion is currently available.

Nova 3-Person Indoor Traditional Sauna: https://sunhomesaunas.com/products/nova-3-person-indoor-traditional-sauna

Nova 5-Person Indoor Traditional Sauna: https://sunhomesaunas.com/products/nova-5-person-indoor-traditional-sauna

Frequently asked questions about the Sun Home Nova

What is the Sun Home Nova?

The Sun Home Nova is an indoor traditional steam sauna available in 3-person and 5-person models. It uses a HUUM Drop electric rock heater to reach up to 230°F and create authentic water-on-stones löyly.

How hot does the Sun Home Nova sauna get?

The Nova reaches a maximum of 230°F, driven by a HUUM Drop electric rock heater (6kW in the 3-person model, 7.5kW in the 5-person model).

How many people does the Nova sauna fit?

Nova is available in a 3-person model and a 5-person model, both with dual-stack benches.

What are the dimensions of the Sun Home Nova sauna?

The Nova 3-Person measures 64.9"W × 57.1"D × 82.7"H and weighs about 772 lbs; the Nova 5-Person measures 78.7"W × 68.9"D × 82.7"H and weighs about 926 lbs. Both are designed for indoor installation in home wellness spaces, gyms, and other suitable indoor areas with the proper electrical setup.

What is the Nova sauna made of?

The interior is finished in Canadian cedar, with a hand-laid back wall of carbonized hexagonal tiles sourced from a single Estonian workshop and marine-grade stainless steel fasteners throughout. It is built with non-toxic, low-VOC materials.

Is the Sun Home Nova a traditional or infrared sauna?

Nova is a traditional (steam) sauna. It uses a HUUM Drop rock heater and water-on-stones löyly rather than infrared heating panels.

How is the Nova different from Sun Home's infrared saunas?

Nova is a traditional steam sauna that heats the air and a bed of sauna stones, letting users pour water over the stones to create löyly. Sun Home's infrared saunas instead use infrared heaters to warm the body directly and do not produce water-on-stones steam.

What does löyly mean?

Löyly is the Finnish term for the wave of steam and heat produced when water is poured over hot sauna stones. It is a defining feature of traditional Finnish sauna bathing.

Does the Sun Home Nova require professional installation?

Yes. Nova uses a dedicated 240V electrical connection and should be installed by a licensed electrician. The 3-person model runs a 6kW HUUM Drop heater on a 240V, 30A circuit, while the 5-person model runs a 7.5kW heater on a 240V, 40A circuit. It should not be connected to a standard household outlet.

Where can the Sun Home Nova be installed?

Nova is designed for indoor use and can be installed in suitable home wellness spaces, home gyms, or dedicated sauna rooms, provided the space meets the required electrical, ventilation, flooring, and clearance conditions. Because Nova produces real steam, the room should be able to handle heat and humidity.

How long does the Nova sauna take to heat up?

Heat-up time varies with the model, room conditions, and target temperature. Because the HUUM Drop heater is Wi-Fi-enabled, the sauna can be scheduled and preheated through the HUUM app so it is ready before a session.

Can the Nova sauna be controlled by app?

Yes. The HUUM Drop heater is Wi-Fi-enabled and controlled through the HUUM app, allowing remote temperature adjustment and scheduling.

How much does the Sun Home Nova cost?

The Nova 3-Person starts at $10,599 and the Nova 5-Person at $14,599, with free shipping included. Both models are HSA/FSA eligible.

What warranty comes with the Nova?

Nova includes a limited lifetime warranty on the sauna cabin. The fan, light controls, and lighting carry a 1-year warranty, and the HUUM Drop heater is covered under HUUM's standard residential warranty.

About Sun Home Saunas

Founded in 2021 and headquartered in San Diego, Sun Home Saunas is a premium wellness brand crafting home saunas, cold plunges, and red light therapy products for health-conscious homeowners and businesses. The company's lineup spans full-spectrum and far-infrared saunas, outdoor saunas, and — with the launch of Nova — indoor traditional steam saunas. Sun Home holds a BBB A+ rating and was named No. 20 on the 2025 Inc. 5000 list of America's fastest-growing private companies. Learn more at sunhomesaunas.com.

SOURCE Sun Home Saunas