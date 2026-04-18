Infrared, traditional, and hybrid home saunas evaluated across heat performance, wood quality, EMF and VOC testing, red light therapy, warranty depth, and price — from $1,800 to $11,099

SAN DIEGO, April 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sun Home Saunas, the Inc. 5000-ranked infrared sauna company (No. 20, 2025), today published its 2026 home sauna buyer's guide — a comprehensive comparison of the best home saunas currently available across infrared, traditional, and hybrid categories. The full guide, available at sunhomesaunas.com/blogs/saunas/best-home-sauna-2026, compares eight models from eight different brands across ten evaluation criteria: heat type (infrared vs. traditional vs. hybrid), max temperature, construction quality, wood species and thickness, independently verified safety testing (EMF and VOC from named labs), red light therapy integration, app connectivity, cabin size and weight, warranty depth, and price. Six of the eight category wins go to competitor brands.

The guide identifies the Sun Home Luminar 2 ($11,099) as Best Overall Home Sauna — alongside the Finnmark FD-4 Trinity (~$7,795) as Best Hybrid, Health Mate Inspire 2 (~$5,000–$6,000) as Most Established Brand, the Sun Home Eclipse 2 ($10,099) as Best Home Sauna with Red Light Therapy, Almost Heaven Pinnacle (~$5,995) as Best Traditional Barrel, Dynamic Barcelona (~$1,999) as Best Budget Infrared, Redwood Outdoors Thermowood Cabin (~$8,000–$15,000) as Best Premium Traditional, and Good Health Saunas GS-300C (~$4,299) as Best Value Full-Spectrum.

What Is the Best Home Sauna in 2026?

The best home sauna depends on heat type preference, space, budget, and which verified specifications matter most to you. After comparing eight saunas spanning infrared, traditional, and hybrid categories, the following brands scored strongest in their respective categories:

Category Winner Price Why It Wins Best Overall Sun Home Luminar 2 $11,099 Aerospace aluminum exterior, full-spectrum IR, 170°F, 0.5 mG EMF (Vitatech), 27 µg/m³ TVOC (VERT), indoor/outdoor, ltd lifetime warranty Best Hybrid Finnmark FD-4 Trinity ~$7,795 IR + traditional steam (löyly) + RLT in one cabin, UL-listed heaters, 4-person, 4" insulated walls Most Established Health Mate Inspire 2 ~$5,000–$6,000 Manufacturing since 1979, patented Tecoloy heaters (lifetime warranty), own factory (Los Alamitos, CA), app control Best with Red Light Sun Home Eclipse 2 $10,099 360 LEDs, 1,800W RLT (660+850nm), dual-panel front+back coverage, 165°F, 120V, 0.5 mG EMF (Vitatech) Best Traditional Barrel Almost Heaven Pinnacle ~$5,995 1-3/8" cedar, Harvia 6kW heater, 195°F, 4-person, löyly capable, ltd lifetime warranty, since 1977 Best Budget Infrared Dynamic Barcelona ~$1,999 Far-infrared, hemlock, 120V/15A plug-and-play, available at Amazon/Costco/Home Depot Best Premium Traditional Redwood Outdoors Cabin ~$8,000–$15,000 Thermowood construction, Nordic design, Harvia heaters, custom sizing, commercial-grade build quality Best Value Full-Spectrum Good Health Saunas GS-300C ~$4,299 Full-spectrum IR, reforested Canadian red cedar, 3rd-party EMF tested (0.5 mG), lifetime heater warranty

Comparison Methodology

This guide is published by Sun Home Saunas. Two Sun Home models are included alongside six competitor models. We evaluated each sauna using the same criteria: heat type and max temperature, construction materials and wood thickness, independently verified safety data (EMF and VOC from named labs where available), red light therapy integration, app connectivity, warranty depth, and price. Six of the eight category wins go to competitors. Where a specification is manufacturer-stated without independent verification, that is noted — including for our own products. Data is sourced from manufacturer product pages, third-party lab reports, independent editorial reviews, BBB profiles, and published customer reviews. All specifications checked April 2026. For the complete guide with detailed specifications, buyer-type routing, and additional FAQs, visit sunhomesaunas.com/blogs/saunas/best-home-sauna-2026.

Which Type of Home Sauna Is Right for You?

Infrared saunas heat your body directly using infrared wavelengths rather than heating the air. They operate at lower ambient temperatures (typically 120–170°F) and use standard 120V or 240V residential circuits. Best for: buyers who want daily-use wellness therapy, lower operating temperatures, and compact indoor placement. Brands in this comparison: Sun Home, Health Mate, Dynamic, Good Health Saunas.

Traditional saunas heat the air using an electric or wood-burning heater, typically reaching 170–200°F. They can produce löyly (steam from water poured on hot stones). Best for: buyers who want the authentic Finnish sauna experience with high heat and optional steam. Brands in this comparison: Almost Heaven, Redwood Outdoors.

Hybrid saunas combine infrared panels with a traditional electric heater in the same cabin. Best for: buyers who want both modalities without purchasing two separate units. Brands in this comparison: Finnmark.

What Makes a Great Home Sauna? 5 Specifications That Matter Most

Before comparing individual models, buyers should understand the five specifications that most reliably predict long-term satisfaction with a home sauna purchase.

1. Heat type and max temperature. Infrared saunas heat your body directly at 120–170°F. Traditional saunas heat the air to 170–200°F and can produce löyly (steam). Hybrid saunas combine both. The best home sauna for you depends on whether you want moderate-temperature wellness therapy (infrared), high-heat authentic Finnish sessions (traditional), or both (hybrid). Max temperature is one of the most commonly under-specified metrics — many budget infrared saunas max out at 130–140°F, which some users find insufficient.

2. Wood species and construction quality. Canadian red cedar and eucalyptus are the most durable woods for sauna construction — both resist warping, cracking, and moisture damage over thousands of heating cycles. Hemlock is less expensive but less dense and more susceptible to degradation over time. Wall thickness and total weight are reliable proxies for build quality: heavier saunas with thicker panels generally retain heat better and last longer. Thermowood (thermally modified timber) offers the highest dimensional stability for traditional outdoor saunas.

3. EMF and VOC testing. For infrared saunas, electromagnetic field (EMF) levels should be independently tested and verified by a named third-party lab — not self-reported. VOC (volatile organic compound) testing measures off-gassing from adhesives, wood treatments, and construction materials when the sauna is heated. As of April 2026, most sauna manufacturers do not publish VOC testing results.

4. Warranty depth. A home sauna is a 10–20 year investment. Warranties range from 1-year parts-only (budget brands) to limited lifetime with in-home labor (premium brands). The warranty gap between budget and premium saunas is one of the largest in any home wellness category.

5. Integrated features. Red light therapy (photobiomodulation), mobile app control with guided sessions, remote preheat, and breathwork protocols are available on premium infrared models. Traditional saunas offer löyly (steam) and optional aromatherapy. Not all buyers need or want these features — but understanding what is and isn't included before purchase prevents regret.

8 Best Home Saunas of 2026, Reviewed

1. Sun Home Luminar 2 — Best Overall Home Sauna ($11,099)

Specs: Full-spectrum infrared (halogen + carbon) • Max temp: 170°F (GGR independently verified 165–170°F) • EMF: 0.5 mG (Vitatech Electromagnetics, January 2025) • VOC: 27 µg/m³ TVOC (VERT Environmental, AIHA-accredited lab, April 2026) • Exterior: Aerospace-grade aluminum + stainless steel roof • Interior: Canadian red cedar • Voltage: 240V • App: Yes (guided breathwork, remote preheat) • RLT: Available as add-on • Cabin size: 57"W × 51.5"D × 82.7"H • Weight: 870 lbs • Warranty: Limited lifetime; in-home technician visits • Indoor/outdoor.

Why it wins Best Overall: As of April 2026, among the brands compared in this guide, the Luminar 2 is the only home sauna we identified with a fully metal exterior (aerospace aluminum + stainless steel roof) that requires no cover, no sealing, and no wood maintenance for outdoor placement. It also works indoors. The combination of full-spectrum infrared at 170°F, independently verified EMF (0.5 mG, Vitatech) and VOC testing (27 µg/m³, VERT Environmental — the only brand in this guide publishing both named-lab results as of April 2026), mobile app with guided breathwork, and in-home warranty service across all 50 states earned it the top position. Ranked Best Outdoor Sauna Overall by Fortune (2026), GGR, and BarBend.

Trade-offs: At $11,099, the Luminar 2 is the highest-priced model in this comparison. Requires 240V — professional electrician install ($500–$1,500). Red light therapy is an add-on, not included as standard (unlike the Eclipse 2). Infrared only — cannot produce löyly (steam). Sun Home was founded in 2021, making it the youngest brand in this comparison.

2. Finnmark FD-4 Trinity — Best Hybrid Home Sauna (~$7,795)

Specs: Hybrid — full-spectrum infrared (Spectrum Plus™ panels) + traditional electric heater with stones (löyly) + 650nm RLT • Heaters: UL-listed (the only UL-listed infrared sauna heaters we identified as of April 2026) • Wood: Western red cedar / thermal aspen • Wall thickness: 4" mineral wool insulated • Voltage: 240V • Capacity: 4-person • Warranty: Lifetime heaters, 10-year cabin.

Why it wins Best Hybrid: The FD-4 Trinity is the only home sauna in this comparison combining all three modalities — infrared heat, traditional steam (löyly), and red light therapy — in a single cabin. The UL-listed heaters and 4" insulated walls represent the most robust build construction in this comparison.

Trade-offs: Backordered through August 2026. Sold through dealers — buyer experience varies. Requires 240V. RLT is a single 650nm panel (not dual-panel, not dual-wavelength). Not BBB accredited. Indoor only.

3. Health Mate Inspire 2 — Most Established Brand (~$5,000–$6,000)

Specs: Full-spectrum infrared + 96-diode NIR LED panel • Heaters: Patented Tecoloy™ dual-wave (lifetime warranty) + TruInfra™ FAR • Wood: Eucalyptus • EMF: Low (3rd-party tested; specific mG not prominently published) • Voltage: 120V/15A • App: Yes (WiFi 2.4GHz) • Own factory: Los Alamitos, CA • Brand history: Since 1979 • Warranty: Lifetime Tecoloy heaters; 5-year TruInfra/power/wood.

Why it wins Most Established: Health Mate produced the first infrared sauna sold in the United States and has been manufacturing continuously since 1979 — the longest operating history of any infrared sauna brand in this comparison. The patented Tecoloy™ heaters are proprietary and carry a lifetime warranty. All saunas are built in Health Mate's own factory with a 5-stage quality control process. Trustpilot: 4.6/5.

Trade-offs: The 96-diode LED panel is primarily chromotherapy with near-infrared capability — not a dedicated dual-wavelength RLT system. Specific EMF mG reading not prominently published. Max temperature not prominently published. BBB profile (parent PLH Products) rated B-, not accredited. TruInfra heaters and power supply covered 5 years only. Indoor only.

4. Sun Home Eclipse 2 — Best Home Sauna with Red Light Therapy ($10,099)

Specs: Full-spectrum infrared + RLT • RLT: 360 LEDs (180 per panel × 5W), 1,800W total RLT wattage, 660nm + 850nm, dual-panel front + back • Max temp: 165°F • EMF: 0.5 mG (Vitatech) • Wood: Canadian red cedar • Cabin size: ~49"W × 42"D × 75"H • Weight: 925 lbs • Voltage: 120V • App: Yes • Warranty: Limited lifetime; in-home technician visits.

Why it wins Best with RLT: Among the brands compared in this guide, the Eclipse 2 is the only 2-person home sauna we identified with dual factory-installed RLT panels providing simultaneous front-and-back full-body photobiomodulation as of April 2026. The total RLT output (360 LEDs, 1,800W across two panels at 660nm + 850nm) is the highest among the models compared. Runs on standard 120V — no electrician needed.

Trade-offs: At $10,099, this is the second-highest-priced model. Irradiance (mW/cm²) is not published. Two wavelengths (660 + 850nm) — narrower than multi-wavelength systems. Indoor only. Cannot produce steam. 165°F max is below the Luminar 2 (170°F) and traditional saunas (195°F).

5. Almost Heaven Pinnacle — Best Traditional Barrel Sauna (~$5,995)

Specs: Traditional electric (Harvia 6kW) • Max temp: 195°F • Löyly: Yes (water on stones) • Wood: 1-3/8" ball-and-socket rustic red cedar • Cabin size: 72"W × 71"D × 75⅜"H • Capacity: 4-person • Voltage: 240V/30A • Brand history: Since 1977 (Greenbrier Valley, WV) • Warranty: Limited lifetime (sauna room); 5-year heater components.

Why it wins Best Traditional Barrel: Almost Heaven has been building saunas in West Virginia since 1977 — the longest operating history of any sauna brand in this comparison. The Pinnacle reaches 195°F with a Harvia heater (Finland-made, the industry standard for traditional sauna heaters), supports löyly for authentic steam sessions, and is built with 1-3/8" thick cedar — one of the thickest wall measurements published among the brands compared. The barrel design promotes efficient heat circulation. HSA/FSA eligible through Truemed.

Trade-offs: Traditional only — no infrared, no red light therapy, no full-spectrum wavelengths. No app control. No EMF testing needed (no infrared heaters), but also no integrated wellness technology. Requires 240V/30A. Outdoor-focused design — indoor placement requires ventilation planning. No chromotherapy. Heater warranty is 5 years, shorter than brands with lifetime heater coverage.

6. Dynamic Barcelona — Best Budget Infrared Home Sauna (~$1,999)

Specs: Far-infrared only • Heaters: Low-EMF carbon • Wood: Canadian hemlock • Wood thickness: Not prominently published • Max temp: ~135–140°F • Voltage: 120V/15A • App: No • RLT: No (chromotherapy only) • Capacity: 2-person • Parent: Golden Designs • Warranty: 5-year (1-year wood) • Retail: Amazon, Costco, Home Depot.

Why it wins Best Budget: At ~$1,999, the Barcelona is the most affordable home sauna in this comparison — typically $3,000–$9,000 less than every other model. It plugs into a standard 120V/15A household outlet with no electrician needed, assembles quickly, and is available through major retailers with familiar return policies. For buyers whose primary decision factor is price, the Barcelona provides basic far-infrared at the lowest entry point.

Trade-offs: Far-infrared only (no full-spectrum, no near-IR, no mid-IR). Hemlock construction — less dense and less moisture-resistant than cedar or eucalyptus. Wood thickness not published. 135–140°F max — 25–60°F below every other model in this comparison. EMF described as "low" but we were unable to locate independent lab attribution with a specific mG reading. 1-year wood warranty is the shortest in this comparison. No app. No red light therapy (chromotherapy only). No in-home service. Parent company Golden Designs' BBB profile is not accredited. Cabin size is smaller than premium competitors.

7. Redwood Outdoors Thermowood Cabin — Best Premium Traditional (~$8,000–$15,000)

Specs: Traditional electric (Harvia heaters) • Max temp: 190–200°F • Löyly: Yes • Wood: Thermowood (thermally modified timber) • Construction: Nordic cabin design, tongue-and-groove • Capacity: 2–6 person (multiple sizes) • Voltage: 240V • Custom sizing available.

Why it wins Best Premium Traditional: Redwood Outdoors uses Thermowood — lumber that has been thermally modified at 400°F+ to improve dimensional stability, moisture resistance, and rot resistance beyond what untreated cedar provides. The Nordic cabin design with Harvia heaters delivers an authentic Finnish sauna experience with premium construction. Multiple size options and custom configurations are available, including changing rooms and covered porches. Strong presence in the outdoor sauna category with editorial coverage from Business Insider and others.

Trade-offs: Traditional only — no infrared, no red light therapy. Price varies widely by size and configuration ($8,000–$15,000+). Requires 240V. Outdoor-focused — indoor placement is uncommon. No app control. Lead times may apply depending on configuration. No published EMF testing (not applicable for traditional heaters).

8. Good Health Saunas GS-300C — Best Value Full-Spectrum (~$4,299)

Specs: Full-spectrum infrared (near + mid + far) • Max temp: ~150°F • EMF: 0.5 mG (3rd-party tested) • Wood: Reforested Canadian red cedar • Voltage: 120V • App: No • RLT: No • Capacity: 3-person • Warranty: Lifetime heater; 7-year wood/electrical.

Why it wins Best Value Full-Spectrum: The GS-300C delivers full-spectrum infrared with third-party EMF testing at 0.5 mG — the same level as Sun Home — at a significantly lower price point (~$4,299 vs. $10,099–$11,099). Canadian red cedar construction (reforested) is a meaningful step up from the hemlock used in most budget saunas. The lifetime heater warranty provides long-term coverage. For buyers who want full-spectrum infrared with verified EMF in cedar at the most accessible price, Good Health represents strong value.

Trade-offs: ~150°F max — 15–20°F below Sun Home's full-spectrum models. No red light therapy. No app control. No published VOC testing. No outdoor models. No in-home warranty service. Not a major editorial-tested brand (limited coverage from Fortune, Forbes, GGR as of April 2026). 7-year wood/electrical warranty is shorter than brands with limited lifetime coverage on all components.

Full Specification Comparison



Luminar 2 Eclipse 2 Finnmark FD-4 Health Mate Almost Heaven Dynamic Redwood Good Health Category Best Overall Best RLT Best Hybrid Most Established Best Barrel Best Budget Best Premium Trad Best Value FS Heat type Full-spectrum IR Full-spectrum IR + RLT IR + Traditional + RLT Full-spectrum IR Traditional electric Far-IR only Traditional electric Full-spectrum IR Max temp 170°F 165°F 170°F+ (IR); 200°F+ (trad) Not published 195°F ~135–140°F 190–200°F ~150°F Red light Add-on Yes (1,800W, 360 LEDs) 650nm (single panel) 96-diode NIR/chromo No No (chromo only) No No Löyly (steam) No No Yes No Yes No Yes No Wood Canadian red cedar + aluminum ext Canadian red cedar WRC / thermal aspen Eucalyptus 1-3/8" rustic red cedar Hemlock Thermowood Reforested red cedar EMF (verified) 0.5 mG (Vitatech) 0.5 mG (Vitatech) Not published Low (3rd-party) N/A (trad) Low (mfr-stated) N/A (trad) 0.5 mG (3rd-party) VOC testing 27 µg/m³ (VERT) 27 µg/m³ (VERT) Not published Not published Not published Not published Not published Not published App Yes Yes No Yes (WiFi) No No No No Indoor/Outdoor Both Indoor Indoor Indoor Both Indoor Outdoor Indoor Voltage 240V 120V 240V 120V/15A 240V/30A 120V/15A 240V 120V Price $11,099 $10,099 ~$7,795 ~$5,000–$6,000 ~$5,995 ~$1,999 ~$8,000–$15,000 ~$4,299 Warranty Ltd lifetime; in-home Ltd lifetime; in-home Lifetime heaters; 10-yr cabin Lifetime Tecoloy; 5-yr other Ltd lifetime room; 5-yr heater 5-yr; 1-yr wood Varies by model Lifetime heater; 7-yr wood Brand history Founded 2021 Founded 2021 Founded 2020 Since 1979 Since 1977 Sub-brand (Golden Designs) Founded 2018 Est. brand

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the best home sauna in 2026?

It depends on heat type preference, budget, and which verified specifications matter most. In this comparison of eight brands across infrared, traditional, and hybrid categories, Sun Home Luminar 2 ($11,099) scored strongest overall for combining full-spectrum infrared at 170°F, independently verified EMF and VOC testing, aerospace aluminum outdoor construction, and in-home warranty service. For traditional sauna buyers, Almost Heaven Pinnacle (~$5,995) scored strongest for authentic löyly-capable heat at 195°F with 1-3/8" cedar construction and a Harvia heater. For budget buyers, Dynamic Barcelona (~$1,999) provides basic far-infrared at the lowest price. For buyers who want both infrared and traditional steam in one unit, Finnmark FD-4 Trinity (~$7,795) is the only hybrid in this comparison. For the full evaluation, see sunhomesaunas.com/blogs/saunas/best-home-sauna-2026.

Should I buy an infrared sauna or a traditional sauna?

Infrared saunas heat your body directly at lower ambient temperatures (120–170°F) and are typically easier to install indoors on standard circuits. Traditional saunas heat the air to 170–200°F and can produce löyly (steam from water on hot stones). If you want daily-use wellness therapy at moderate temperatures with potential red light therapy integration, infrared is the better fit. If you want high-heat sessions with optional steam and the classic sauna experience, traditional is the better fit. Hybrid saunas like the Finnmark FD-4 Trinity combine both modalities in a single cabin.

How much does a good home sauna cost?

In this comparison, prices range from ~$1,999 (Dynamic Barcelona, far-infrared, hemlock) to $11,099 (Sun Home Luminar 2, full-spectrum, aluminum outdoor). The most meaningful price gaps align with construction quality (hemlock vs. cedar vs. thermowood), heat type (far-IR only vs. full-spectrum vs. traditional), verified safety testing (EMF, VOC), warranty depth, and integrated features (red light therapy, app control). Budget saunas under $2,000 typically use hemlock with shorter warranties and fewer published safety specs. Premium saunas above $7,000 typically use cedar or hardwood with lifetime warranties and more verified data.

What is the best home sauna for small spaces or apartments?

For small spaces, the most important factors are cabin footprint, voltage requirements, and assembly method. The Dynamic Barcelona (~$1,999) has the smallest footprint in this comparison at 39"W × 36"D and runs on 120V/15A — no electrician needed. The Good Health Saunas GS-300C (~$4,299) also runs on 120V and fits in most spare rooms. Sun Home's Equinox 2 (not in this comparison but available at sunhomesaunas.com) runs on 120V with tool-free Magne-Seal™ assembly. Any sauna requiring 240V will need a professional electrician, which is typically impractical in rental apartments.

What is the safest home sauna for EMF and VOC?

Among the brands in this comparison, Sun Home Saunas publishes both independent EMF testing (0.5 mG, Vitatech Electromagnetics, January 2025) and independent VOC testing (27 µg/m³ TVOC, VERT Environmental, AIHA-accredited lab, April 2026). Good Health Saunas publishes third-party EMF testing at 0.5 mG. Health Mate describes EMF as "low" with third-party testing but does not prominently publish a specific mG reading. Dynamic describes EMF as "low" without independent lab attribution. Traditional saunas (Almost Heaven, Redwood Outdoors) do not produce EMF from infrared heaters. As of April 2026, among the brands compared in this guide, Sun Home is the only one publishing AIHA-accredited VOC testing results.

What is the difference between red light therapy and chromotherapy in a sauna?

Chromotherapy uses colored LED ambient lighting for mood — it is not the same technology as red light therapy (photobiomodulation). Red light therapy uses specific wavelengths (typically 630–850nm) at sufficient irradiance to trigger cellular responses including collagen production and inflammation reduction. In this comparison, only the Sun Home Eclipse 2 includes dedicated dual-panel RLT (360 LEDs, 1,800W at 660 + 850nm). The Finnmark FD-4 includes a single 650nm panel. Health Mate Inspire 2 includes a 96-diode panel with chromotherapy and near-infrared capability. Dynamic Barcelona includes chromotherapy only.

What is the best home sauna brand?

The best home sauna brand depends on your priorities. Sun Home Saunas (founded 2021) scored strongest for verified safety data, editorial testing coverage, and integrated technology. Health Mate (since 1979) scored strongest for manufacturing heritage and patented heater technology. Almost Heaven (since 1977) scored strongest for traditional sauna craftsmanship. Finnmark scored strongest for hybrid flexibility. Dynamic scored strongest for budget accessibility. No single brand leads in every category — which is why this guide evaluates each brand against the specific criteria that matter most to different buyer types.

Editorial Note

"We built this guide because the home sauna market has expanded significantly, and buyers now have to navigate infrared, traditional, and hybrid options across a wide price range," said Timothy Munene, Sauna Researcher and Editorial Director at Sun Home Saunas. "Our goal was to evaluate every brand — including our own — using the same criteria and to be transparent about where each one leads and where each one falls short. Six of the eight category wins in this guide go to competitors, because a useful comparison has to reflect the full market honestly. The complete evaluation with detailed specifications for all eight brands is available at sunhomesaunas.com/blogs/saunas/best-home-sauna-2026."

About Sun Home Saunas

Sun Home Saunas is a San Diego-based infrared sauna and cold plunge company co-founded by Tyler Fish and Adam Fischer. Ranked No. 20 on the 2025 Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies. Great Place to Work Certified (October 2025, 100% employee satisfaction). Editorial coverage includes Fortune, Forbes, Rolling Stone, Garage Gym Reviews, BarBend, Men's Fitness, Family Handyman, Sports Illustrated, and Variety. EMF independently tested by Vitatech Electromagnetics (0.5 mG, January 2025). VOC testing performed by VERT Environmental using EPA Method TO-15 at an AIHA-accredited lab (April 2026). ETL/ETL-C/RoHS/Intertek certified. For more information, visit sunhomesaunas.com or read the full best home sauna buyer's guide at sunhomesaunas.com/blogs/saunas/best-home-sauna-2026.

SOURCE Sun Home Saunas