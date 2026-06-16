Sun Life and Medzown team up to expand access to clinical trials for cancer and other complex diseases

The collaboration advances shared goals of improving members' health outcomes while reducing specialty drug cost exposure and delivering measurable results for self-funded employers

BOSTON and WELLESLEY, Mass., June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sun Life U.S., the nation's largest independent stop-loss provider, and Medzown, Inc., a precision medicine management company, are collaborating to increase access to clinical trials for employees at self-insured employers across the country. Medzown improves access to advanced therapies and clinical trials for patients with cancer and other complex conditions, such as orthopedic/musculoskeletal (ortho/MSK). New and existing Sun Life stop-loss clients will have the opportunity to leverage Medzown's AI-powered clinical model to identify patients at a diagnostic or therapeutic crossroads and connect them to an appropriate clinical trial. This offers another touch point to address high-cost claims before they escalate, an increasingly common pattern with complex health conditions. Medzown is the latest addition to Sun Life's comprehensive suite of health solutions designed to improve health outcomes for members and drive down costs for clients.

According to Sun Life's 2026 high-cost claims report, which analyzes drug treatment, healthcare and high-dollar medical claim trends, cancer costs an average of $252,000 per individual per year, while ortho/MSK costs an average of $120,000. Medzown's Predictive Population Analytics platform proactively recognizes members with rare diseases, oncology diagnoses and other complex conditions who may benefit from advanced treatment options, including enrollment in clinical trials.

"Sun Life stop-loss insurance is an invaluable safety net for self-funded employers to mitigate the financial impact of high-cost claims," said Dr. Jennifer Levin Carter, founder and CEO of Medzown. "Medzown's precision medicine capabilities extend that safety net to ensure members navigating a cancer diagnosis or rare disease have access to every medical intervention available. Together, we can offer a comprehensive solution for employers actively seeking smarter approaches to improve health outcomes, contain high-cost claims and ensure every patient has the support they need to manage a life-changing diagnosis."

Medzown's proprietary approach prioritizes member engagement through cobranded outreach with the employer client. A team of precision medicine scientists and personal navigators work directly with patients and their care teams, serving as a seamless extension of existing member benefits. They ensure that every eligible member has a clear, supported path to the most appropriate therapy — including cutting-edge treatments that may reduce long-term specialty drug costs for employers.

"Employers who self-fund their health plans face immense financial risk when members develop complex, costly conditions," said Jennifer Collier, president, Health and Risk Solutions, Sun Life U.S. "Medzown's clinical expertise and individualized support is uniquely suited to address both the human and financial sides of managing major health conditions. There are many approaches we offer for improving health outcomes and reducing medical spend; adding access to clinical trials is an important next step in ensuring our clients can offer their employees the best opportunities for effective care."

Sun Life U.S. is the largest independent medical stop-loss provider in the country. In addition to stop-loss, Sun Life offers self-funded employers unique health services and solution touchpoints that help people access care and experience improved health outcomes, while also reducing the risk of high-dollar claims.

Sun Life's Health and Risk Solutions include:

Clinical 360 (Expert clinical review of high-dollar claims to identify opportunities for cost reduction)

Health Navigator (1:1 care navigation services)

Expert Cancer Review (Access to expert second opinions)

Additional health support for those with ortho/MSK conditions

For more information about Sun Life's stop-loss solutions, visit www.sunlife.com/us. For information about Medzown's precision medicine management capabilities, visit medzown.com.

About Sun Life

Sun Life is a leading international financial services organization providing asset management, wealth, insurance and health solutions to individual and institutional Clients. Sun Life has operations in a number of markets worldwide, including Canada, the U.S., the United Kingdom, Ireland, Hong Kong, the Philippines, Japan, Indonesia, India, China, Australia, Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia and Bermuda. As of March 31, 2026, Sun Life had total assets under management of C$1.58 trillion. For more information, please visit www.sunlife.com.

Sun Life Financial Inc. trades on the Toronto (TSX), New York (NYSE) and Philippine (PSE) stock exchanges under the ticker symbol SLF.

Sun Life U.S. is one of the largest providers of employee and government benefits, helping approximately 48 million Americans access the care and coverage they need. Through employers, industry partners and government programs, Sun Life U.S. offers a portfolio of benefits and services, including dental, vision, disability, absence management, life, supplemental health, medical stop-loss insurance, and healthcare navigation. Sun Life employs nearly 8,300 people in the U.S., including associates in our partner dental practices and affiliated companies in asset management. Group insurance policies are issued by Sun Life Assurance Company of Canada (Wellesley Hills, Mass.), except in New York, where policies are issued by Sun Life and Health Insurance Company (U.S.) (Lansing, Mich.). For more information visit our website and newsroom.

About Medzown

Medzown is a precision medicine management company dedicated to expanding access to advanced therapies and clinical trials for patients with cancer and other high-cost, complex diseases. Founded in 2022 by clinician and entrepreneur Dr. Jennifer Levin Carter, Medzown combines advanced data analytics with expert clinical guidance to help patients receive the most effective, individualized care while enabling employers and payers to better manage rising specialty drug costs. Medzown's platform integrates molecular, clinical, and claims data to match patients with appropriate therapies and clinical trials, with each case reviewed by PhD scientists and supported by personal navigators who work directly with patients and their physicians. Learn more at Medzown.com.

Media Contacts

Devon Fernald

Sun Life U.S.

[email protected]

Josh Birch

Medzown

[email protected]

SOURCE Sun Life U.S.