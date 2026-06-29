Sun Life extends collaboration with the American Diabetes Association to continue support of youth initiative Project Power

WELLESLEY, Mass. and MERRIFIELD, Va., June 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sun Life U.S. has renewed its national collaboration with the American Diabetes Association® (ADA), continuing its support of Project Power for youth, a comprehensive national initiative designed to engage, educate and empower young people to embrace healthier lifestyles. The goal of the program is to help reduce the risk of obesity and type 2 diabetes. Support of the ADA and diabetes programming is part of Sun Life's focus on broadening access to health services and programs for communities at higher risk for developing diabetes.

American Diabetes Association

Through this two-year renewal, Sun Life will invest $125,000 annually (totalling $250,000) to expand the reach and impact of Project Power. It will target 5,000 youth through collaborations with more than 100 community organizations and over 250 trained facilitators and volunteers.

"Sun Life is committed to supporting programs that advance health access in underserved communities," said David Healy, president, Sun Life U.S. "The ADA's Project Power for youth embodies our purpose of helping people live healthier lives. Supporting diabetes prevention and health education programs for young people helps build the foundation for lifelong wellness."

Sun Life has been a sponsor of Project Power since 2021, impacting roughly 60,000 families nationwide. The 2025 program reached more than 10,000 youth, with remarkable results.

Project Power's impact report takeaways

93% of participants could identify water as the drink best for their health

81% reported confidence in their ability to choose fruit as a snack

78% demonstrated the ability to exercise at least 5 times per week

Project Power works with children through health promotion, nutrition education, increased physical activity and family involvement. The program is available in every U.S. state and offered at no cost to participants.

"Sun Life has been a strong supporter of the American Diabetes Association for years, and we're thrilled that the Project Power program will continue positively impacting families across the country," said Rachel Myers, the ADA's executive director in New England. "The program's strong results show that with support from companies like Sun Life, we can really make a difference and help kids learn how to manage their health."

Diabetes has been Sun Life's global philanthropic focus for more than a decade, with a strong commitment to supporting at-risk communities that often lack access to diabetes prevention and management resources. Sun Life's comprehensive approach includes the Sun Life and DentaQuest Health Access Heroes program, which recognizes non-profit organizations and individual change-makers focused on diabetes and oral health programs in underserved communities. Sun Life also partners with the Boston Celtics and Kansas City Royals to support diabetes and oral health programs in their respective communities.

About Sun Life

Sun Life is a leading international financial services organization providing asset management, wealth, insurance and health solutions to individual and institutional Clients. Sun Life has operations in a number of markets worldwide, including Canada, the U.S., the United Kingdom, Ireland, Hong Kong, the Philippines, Japan, Indonesia, India, China, Australia, Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia and Bermuda. As of March 31, 2026, Sun Life had total assets under management of C$1.58 trillion. For more information, please visit www.sunlife.com.

Sun Life Financial Inc. trades on the Toronto (TSX), New York (NYSE) and Philippine (PSE) stock exchanges under the ticker symbol SLF.

Sun Life U.S. is one of the largest providers of employee and government benefits, helping approximately 48 million Americans access the care and coverage they need. Through employers, industry partners and government programs, Sun Life U.S. offers a portfolio of benefits and services, including dental, vision, disability, absence management, life, supplemental health, medical stop-loss insurance, and healthcare navigation. Sun Life employs nearly 8,300 people in the U.S., including associates in our partner dental practices and affiliated companies in asset management. Group insurance policies are issued by Sun Life Assurance Company of Canada (Wellesley Hills, Mass.), except in New York, where policies are issued by Sun Life and Health Insurance Company (U.S.) (Lansing, Mich.). For more information visit our website and newsroom.

About the American Diabetes Association

The American Diabetes Association (ADA) is the nation's leading voluntary health organization fighting to end diabetes and helping people thrive. This year, the ADA celebrates 85 years of driving discovery and research to prevent, manage, treat, and ultimately cure diabetes—and we're not stopping. There are over 155 million Americans living with diabetes or prediabetes. Through advocacy, program development, and education, we're fighting for them all. To learn more or to get involved, visit us at diabetes.org or call 1-800-DIABETES (800-342-2383). Join us in the fight on Facebook (American Diabetes Association), Spanish Facebook (Asociación Americana de la Diabetes), LinkedIn (American Diabetes Association), and Instagram (@AmDiabetesAssn). To learn more about how we are advocating for everyone affected by diabetes, visit us on X (@AmDiabetesAssn).

Media Contacts

Devon Fernald

Sun Life U.S.

[email protected]

SOURCE Sun Life U.S.