Sun-Maid Takes Pikachu Snacks Back to School with Pokémon-Themed Raisin 6-Packs

The two iconic brands partner on special packaging perfect for back-to-school, Pokémon fans, and on-the-go fuel for healthy snackers

FRESNO, Calif., Aug. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sun-Maid Growers of California, the farmer-owned cooperative behind one of America's most trusted food brands, has joined with The Pokémon Company International to launch Pokémon-licensed raisin 6-packs just in time for the back-to-school season. The special packaging features the beloved Pokémon Pikachu on Sun-Maid's iconic "little red box," a trusted favorite in lunchboxes for generations.

©2026 Pokémon / Nintendo / Creatures / GAME FREAK.

The special Pokémon and Sun-Maid package design is available on Sun-Maid California sun-dried raisin six-pack cartons now while supplies last at major retailers and online.

Sun-Maid raisins are a healthy, whole fruit snack with zero grams of added sugar*. The Pokémon-themed raisin 6-packs make a fun addition to any school snack or lunch, are perfect for Pokémon and animation fans, and people seeking a healthier snack option at home or on the go.

"Sun-Maid has been part of lunchboxes for generations and remains a snack parents can feel good about. This is a great example of how we keep that legacy relevant, combining the goodness people expect from Sun-Maid with an experience that brings extra excitement to everyday snack time," said Steve Loftus, CEO of Sun‑Maid Growers of California. "This special Pikachu packaging is especially iconic given this year is Pokémon's 30th anniversary. It is a bold, fun snack option that also builds on Sun-Maid's trusted legacy with fans of all ages."

Founded more than a century ago, Sun-Maid is a timeless and trusted name in healthy snacking known for real, simple ingredients, and products that deliver great taste and joy in every bite. Celebrating 30 years this year, Pokémon is a global phenomenon loved by fans of all ages. The partnership enables fans of both brands to show off their passion for Pokémon while enjoying a healthy snack option.

* Not a calorie reduced food. See nutrition panel for sugar and calorie content.

About Sun-Maid

Founded in 1912, Sun-Maid Growers of California is a farmer's cooperative of hundreds of grower families with vineyards in California's Central Valley. From childhood to adulthood and generation to generation, Sun-Maid's innovative snacks continue to feed imaginations one little red box at a time — because when imagination is used for good, there's nothing more delicious! And while some things change, our real, minimally processed and consistently good ingredients haven't. Always starting with a whole fruit you can see and taste, Sun-Maid continues to offer a trusted go-to snack that's simple, healthy and versatile — imagine that! For more information about Sun-Maid, visit http://www.sunmaid.com and follow the brand on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube.

About The Pokémon Company International

The Pokémon Company International manages the Pokémon property outside of Asia and is responsible for brand management, licensing, marketing, the Pokémon Trading Card Game, the animated TV series, home entertainment and the official Pokémon website. Pokémon was launched in Japan in 1996 and today is one of the most popular children's entertainment properties in the world. For more information, please visit www.pokemon.com

SOURCE Sun-Maid Growers of California