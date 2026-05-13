Sun-Maid Growers of California Recognized as a US Best Managed Company

FRESNO, Calif., May 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sun-Maid Growers of California is proud to announce it has been selected as a 2026 US Best Managed Company. Sponsored by Deloitte Private* and The Wall Street Journal, the program recognizes outstanding U.S. private companies.

Best Managed Companies

The 2026 designees are U.S. private companies that have demonstrated excellence in strategic planning and execution, a commitment to their people, as well as maintaining financial performance and governance. This year's class is making bold investments in digital transformation, including AI capabilities, and demonstrates the ability to drive sustainable growth and maintain resilience during times of volatility. These organizations are built on a foundation of trust and reflect a sense of purpose that fosters connections with their employees, customers, and communities.

Sun-Maid also earned the distinction of Platinum Honoree — companies that have been recognized as a Best Managed Company for seven or more years — reflecting consistent achievement and a long-term commitment to ongoing development and growth.

"Being named a US Best Managed Company for the seventh consecutive year reflects the discipline, shared responsibility, and commitment to excellence that defines Sun‑Maid," said Steve Loftus, President and CEO of Sun‑Maid Growers of California. "As a farmer‑owned cooperative, everything we do starts with our growers and extends through every team across the organization. This recognition reflects our consistent strength in strategy, execution, culture, and governance, made possible by the dedication of our growers and employees, who continue to strengthen our business for generations to come."

Applicants are evaluated and selected by a panel of independent judges focused on assessing hallmarks of excellence in four key areas: strategy, ability to execute, corporate culture, and governance/financial performance. They join a global ecosystem of honorees from more than 46 countries recognized by the Best Managed Companies program.

About the Best Managed Companies Program

The Best Managed Companies program is a mark of excellence for private companies. U.S. designees have revenues of at least $250 million. Hundreds of private companies around the world have competed for this designation in their respective countries through a rigorous and independent evaluation process. U.S. program sponsors are Deloitte Private and The Wall Street Journal. For more information, visit www.usbestmanagedcompanies.com.

About Sun-Maid Growers of California

Founded in 1912, Sun-Maid Growers of California is a farmers' cooperative of hundreds of grower families with vineyards in California's Central Valley. From childhood to adulthood and generation to generation, Sun-Maid's innovative snacks continue to feed imaginations one little red box at a time--because when imagination is used for good, there's nothing more delicious! For more information about Sun-Maid visit sunmaid.com and follow the brand on social media including Instagram, Twitter and X.

*Please see www.deloitte.com/us/about for a detailed description of their legal structure.

SOURCE Sun-Maid Growers of California