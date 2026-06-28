Sunaofe Announces Pre-Order for the Atlas Ergonomic Office Chair: Redefining Premium Workspace Support

The direct-to-consumer brand introduces its highly anticipated flagship chair with auto-tracking lumbar technology, now available for exclusive early reservation.

LOS ANGELES, June 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sunaofe, backed by global workspace leader SUNON and a rapidly growing direct-to-consumer (DTC) office furniture brand, today announced the upcoming release and official pre-order launch of its flagship product: the Sunaofe Atlas Ergonomic Office Chair. Engineered to combat the growing epidemic of posture-related issues among remote workers and professionals, the Atlas combines cutting-edge dynamic lumbar technology with a sleek, modern aesthetic.

A professional working from home, fully supported by the advanced dynamic lumbar system of the upcoming Sunaofe Atlas ergonomic chair. A professional working from home, fully supported by the advanced dynamic lumbar system of the upcoming Sunaofe Atlas ergonomic chair.

As remote and hybrid work models become a permanent lifestyle, millions of professionals are realizing the physical toll of inadequate seating. Traditional office chairs remain static, but the human body does not. The Sunaofe Atlas was designed to solve this exact problem by introducing an intuitive, continuous support system.

"At Sunaofe, we believe that premium ergonomic health shouldn't be a luxury reserved for corporate executive offices," said Jeff Zen, Founder of Sunaofe. "By cutting out the middlemen and selling directly to consumers, the Atlas chair delivers the advanced adjustability typically found in thousand-dollar chairs, but at a highly accessible price point. We are thrilled to open our early reservation program today."

Engineered for the Ultimate Desk Experience

The Sunaofe Atlas stands out in the competitive office furniture market through its rigorous attention to human biomechanics. Key features include:

Dynamic Lumbar Support: A flexible dynamic lumbar system that naturally conforms and adapts to the user's spinal movement during posture changes.

Highly Customizable 2D Armrests: Armrests adjust 3.3" up/down and 1.6" forward/back for comfortable forearm positioning.

Precision Adjustable Headrest: Designed to prevent neck strain, the headrest offers tailored height and angle adjustments.

Breathable Premium Mesh: Promotes continuous airflow, ensuring users stay cool and focused without the discomfort of heat buildup.

Smooth Recline System: Features a smooth reclining mechanism with multiple locking positions, allowing users to safely lean back and recharge.

Exclusive Pre-Order Program & Pricing

The Sunaofe Atlas Ergonomic Office Chair carries an official MSRP of $499.99. Starting today, customers can guarantee their early access to the Atlas chair through Sunaofe's exclusive pre-order program.

By placing a 10% fully refundable deposit, customers will secure their place in line for the first production batch and lock in priority fulfillment. The Atlas chair will be sold exclusively through the official brand website. To reserve your Sunaofe Atlas today, visit the Sunaofe website.

(While the flagship Atlas chair is a website-exclusive release, customers can continue to explore Sunaofe's other popular ergonomic solutions on the Sunaofe Amazon Storefront.)

About Sunaofe

Sunaofe is an innovative direct-to-consumer brand dedicated to transforming modern workspaces. By combining advanced ergonomic engineering with minimalist designs, Sunaofe provides high-quality office furniture that supports the health and productivity of professionals worldwide. For more information, please visit www.sunaofe.com.

Media Contact

Jeff Zen

Founder, Sunaofe

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.sunaofe.com

YouTube: @sunaofe_furniture

Instagram: @sunaofe_furniture

SOURCE SUNON(S) PTE. LTD.