SINGAPORE, Nov. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sunaofe, backed by global workspace leader SUNON (serving 160+ Fortune 500 companies), is excited to introduce the Lunar Standing Desk, an All-in-One ergonomic sit-and-stand desk designed to transform modern home offices and professional environments. Drawing from extensive user feedback and competitor insights, Sunaofe has addressed key pain points like complex assembly, limited height ranges, and cluttered setups—delivering superior stability, smart features, and sleek design at an unbeatable value.

Sunaofe Launches the All-in-One Standing Desk: Lunar Desk Offers Innovative Solutions for Modern Workspaces, Now Live on Kickstarter. The Lunar Desk is live on Kickstarter, already gaining strong early support with over 3,000 pre-launch sign-ups. Follow the project now to unlock the Super-Early-Bird pricing starting at $439 and join a community redefining the workspaces.

Key Features:

Wool Felt Cable Management: Hidden trays and outlets keep wires neatly organized and desktops clutter-free.

Wide Height Adjustment: Smooth, silent operation from 28" to 51.2", with memory presets for 3 heights—ideal for users 5'2" to 6'7".

Unmatched Stability: Reinforced structure supports up to 350 lbs, even with heavy monitors or equipment.

Sleek, Rounded Design: Moon-inspired aesthetics with soft edges for safety and seamless fit in any decor.

Safety & Smarts: Anti-collision sensors, integrated wireless charging, drawers, hooks, and modular add-ons like storage bags and casters.

Easy Assembly: Features pre-embedded frames and minimal screws for quick setup.

Features pre-embedded frames and minimal screws for quick setup. Eco-Conscious Build: BIFMA-certified MDF desktop with 5-year warranty on core components.

Priced for accessibility yet built with premium engineering (including advanced German and Italian production lines), the Lunar Desk combines whisper-quiet dual motors, customizable sizes (48–72" widths), and effortless organization to boost health, focus, and productivity. Recognized for excellence, Sunaofe and SUNON have earned prestigious accolades including the German Design Award, iF Design Award, and Good Design Award, underscoring our commitment to innovative, user-centered design trusted by industry leaders.

About Sunaofe

Powered by SUNON(S) PTE. LTD.—a 30-year industry expert with R&D in Berlin and service in 115 countries—Sunaofe prioritizes user-centered innovation. With 1,601+ patents, we craft sustainable, health-focused solutions that evolve with you.

Support the Lunar Desk on Kickstarter today and be among the first to experience the next evolution in standing desks. Early backers will receive exclusive discounts and limited-edition rewards as a thank-you for their support. Follow now for updates, exclusive perks, and to back the future of ergonomic workspaces: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/sunaofe-desk/sunaofe-all-in-one-ergonomic-sit-and-stand-desk. Stay connected via sunaofe.com or our VIP Facebook Group (https://www.facebook.com/groups/sunaofesitandstanddesk/) for behind-the-scenes and giveaways.

Website: sunaofe.com

YouTube: @sunaofe_furniture

Instagram: @sunaofe.official

