Sunflower Health Plan Maintains Strong Member Satisfaction Ratings in Annual LTSS Survey

Independent survey finds nearly 98% of respondents are satisfied with the care they receive from Sunflower and 99% report feeling safe with those who support them.

LENEXA, Kan., Aug. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sunflower Health Plan, a wholly owned subsidiary of Centene Corporation, announced today that its annual survey of Long-Term Services and Supports (LTSS) members found consistently high satisfaction with care management, care coordination and home- and community-based services. Overall, 97.9% of respondents reported being satisfied with the care they receive from Sunflower.

The independent survey, conducted by Press Ganey, gathered feedback from 1,489 Sunflower members and caregivers participating in the health plan's care management programs. Responses were collected from April through May 2026.

Among the key findings:

97.9% of respondents reported being satisfied with the care they receive from Sunflower Health Plan.

97.2% were satisfied with assistance provided by their Sunflower care manager.

96.2% were satisfied with the home- and community-based services they receive.

99.0% reported feeling safe with the people who help support them.

"These results reflect our commitment to helping members live independently, safely and with dignity in their communities," said Michael Stephens, President and CEO of Sunflower Health Plan. "Our care managers work closely with members, caregivers, providers and community partners to connect people with the services and support they need. We are grateful for the trust our members place in us and for the feedback that helps us continue improving."

Long-Term Services and Supports programs help eligible Kansans access services that allow them to remain in their homes and communities rather than institutional settings. Sunflower's care management teams coordinate services, assist with goals and help members navigate their healthcare and support needs.

The survey also found that nearly 90% of respondents said their care manager discussed services that could help meet their needs and goals, while more than 96% reported that support staff help them in ways that reflect their preferences and choices.

"Member feedback is one of the most important measures of our success," said Nan Perrin, Senior Director, Care Management, LTSS. "These findings help us understand what we're doing well and where we can continue to enhance the member experience."

Sunflower has conducted the survey annually since 2017 to better understand member experiences and identify opportunities for continued improvement in care delivery and service coordination.

About Sunflower Health Plan

Sunflower Health Plan, a subsidiary of Centene Corporation, is a managed care organization established to deliver quality healthcare in the state of Kansas through local, regional and community-based resources. Sunflower is committed to improving the health of its beneficiaries through focused, compassionate and coordinated care in an approach based on the core belief that quality healthcare is best delivered locally. For more information, please visit www.sunflowerhealthplan.com.

SOURCE Sunflower Health Plan