Ambetter from Sunflower Health Plan Offers Health Insurance in Kansas in 2026

During open enrollment, starting Nov. 1, residents can access affordable Ambetter from Sunflower Health Plan plans in 91 counties.

LENEXA, Kan., Nov. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- For more than seven years, Ambetter from Sunflower Health Plan has helped Kansans access affordable, reliable health coverage tailored to their unique needs. As open enrollment begins for 2026, Ambetter from Sunflower Health Plan continues to provide flexible plan options and member-focused benefits that support proactive health management across 91 counties statewide.

Ambetter from Sunflower Health Plan is a product offered by a Centene Corporation (NYSE: CNC) company, a leading healthcare enterprise that provides insurance to under-insured and uninsured populations through the Health Insurance Marketplace®. The open enrollment period for the Health Insurance Marketplace runs from Nov. 1, 2025, through Jan. 15, 2026. Enroll by Dec. 15, 2025, for coverage starting Jan. 1, 2026.

"At Sunflower Health Plan, we understand that health is personal, and so is coverage," said Plan President and Chief Executive Officer of Sunflower Health Plan Michael Stephens. "Ambetter continues to evolve with Kansans, offering flexible, affordable options that support every stage of life and empower individuals to thrive."

Ambetter from Sunflower Health Plan offers its members access to quality care and convenient services. 2026 benefits and offerings include:

Affordable and Reliable Coverage: Ambetter from Sunflower Health Plan provides coverage for all essential health benefits, including preventive and wellness services, maternity and newborn care, pediatric services, mental health services, hospitalizations and prescription drug coverage. Some plans also include dental and vision coverage.

provides coverage for all essential health benefits, including preventive and wellness services, maternity and newborn care, pediatric services, mental health services, hospitalizations and prescription drug coverage. Some plans also include dental and vision coverage. Ambetter Health Solutions: Ambetter Health Solutions, Centene Corporation's off-exchange marketplace business offerings, delivers individual health insurance plans that are compatible with Individual Coverage Health Reimbursement Arrangements (ICHRAs). While not an ICHRA itself, Ambetter Health Solutions supports employers who choose to adopt this reimbursement model by providing employees with access to affordable, customizable and dependable coverage options. Available in select states, including Kansas, these plans empower individuals to choose the coverage that best fits their needs, helping employers control costs while offering greater choice and flexibility to their workforce.

Ambetter Health Solutions, Centene Corporation's off-exchange marketplace business offerings, delivers individual health insurance plans that are compatible with Individual Coverage Health Reimbursement Arrangements (ICHRAs). While not an ICHRA itself, Ambetter Health Solutions supports employers who choose to adopt this reimbursement model by providing employees with access to affordable, customizable and dependable coverage options. Available in select states, including Kansas, these plans empower individuals to choose the coverage that best fits their needs, helping employers control costs while offering greater choice and flexibility to their workforce. Convenient Online Enrollment: Through the Ambetter from Sunflower Health Plan website, people can browse and compare coverage options, determine their eligibility for financial subsidies and directly enroll in coverage — all in one place. The platform is accessible through mobile devices, so people can enroll using smartphones. If a person is unable to complete enrollment all at once, the system will save progress and provide reminders to finish enrollment.

Through the website, people can browse and compare coverage options, determine their eligibility for financial subsidies and directly enroll in coverage — all in one place. The platform is accessible through mobile devices, so people can enroll using smartphones. If a person is unable to complete enrollment all at once, the system will save progress and provide reminders to finish enrollment. My Health Pays*: Members have access to the My Health Pays® program, where they can earn points for practicing healthy eating habits, staying active and leading a healthy lifestyle. Through the program, members can complete health-related activities and challenges to earn up to $500 in rewards in 2026. These rewards can be used for health-related expenses such as premiums, copays and deductibles (pharmacy copays are excluded). My Health Pays also allows members to set and reach health goals at their own pace by providing seasonal suggestions for activities and guidance to help stay on track.

Members have access to the My Health Pays® program, where they can earn points for practicing healthy eating habits, staying active and leading a healthy lifestyle. Through the program, members can complete health-related activities and challenges to earn up to $500 in rewards in 2026. These rewards can be used for health-related expenses such as premiums, copays and deductibles (pharmacy copays are excluded). My Health Pays also allows members to set and reach health goals at their own pace by providing seasonal suggestions for activities and guidance to help stay on track. Virtual 24/7 Care**: Virtual 24/7 Care offers a licensed provider via telehealth for members to access care for illnesses such as flu, skin conditions, ear infections, fever and respiratory infections — all from the comfort of their home.

To support members through the 2026 renewal process and beyond, Ambetter from Sunflower Health Plan is offering a range of tools and programs designed to make coverage easier to understand and maintain. These include Start Smart for Your Baby support for pregnant and new moms, access to a health savings account (HSA) plan and more.

The full list of 91 counties in which Ambetter from Sunflower Health Plan will be offered can be found at ambetterhealth.com/en/ks/health-plans/coverage-map.

Kansas residents interested in learning more about Ambetter from Sunflower Health Plan or enrolling in a health plan during the open enrollment period may visit ambetterhealth.com/en/ks.

About Ambetter from Sunflower Health Plan

Ambetter from Sunflower Health Plan serves under-insured and uninsured populations through the federal Health Insurance Marketplace®. Ambetter from Sunflower Health Plan is underwritten by Celtic Insurance Company, which is a Qualified Health Plan issuer in Kansas. Ambetter Health, offering the Ambetter Health Solutions product, is underwritten by Bankers Reserve Life Insurance Company of Wisconsin. For more information, visit ambetterhealth.com/en/ks. This is a solicitation for insurance. For information on your right to receive an Ambetter from Sunflower Health Plan free of discrimination, or your right to receive language, auditory and/or visual assistance services, please visit ambetterhealth.com/en/ and scroll to the bottom of the page.

*Healthcare-related costs will vary by member and the plan in which you are enrolled. Funds expire immediately upon termination of insurance coverage. My Health Pays® rewards cannot be used for pharmacy copays. Restrictions apply. Members must qualify for and complete all activities to receive $500 or more. Visit Member.AmbetterHealth.com for more details. Your health plan is committed to helping you achieve your best health. Rewards for participating in a wellness program are available to all members. If you think you might be unable to meet a standard for a reward under this wellness program, you might qualify for an opportunity to earn the same reward by different means.

**Cost sharing may apply when using Virtual 24/7 Care or Virtual Primary Care. Virtual 24/7 Care cost share does not apply to HSA plans until the deductible is met and is only applicable when used through the Virtual 24/7 Care program. Ambetter Health does not provide medical care. Medical care is provided by individual providers, which are independent contractors and not agents of Ambetter Health.

SOURCE Sunflower Health Plan