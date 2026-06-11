Sungrow and Sunotec commission Enery's 150 MW / 600 MWh Battery Storage Project in Bulgaria

MUNICH and SOFIA, Bulgaria, June 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sungrow, a globally leading provider of PV inverters and energy storage systems (ESS), together with its partner Sunotec, an international integrator of large-scale renewable energy infrastructure, has successfully commissioned a 150 MW / 600 MWh battery energy storage system (BESS) in Nova Zagora, Bulgaria. The project, developed and owned by Enery, one of the leading independent power producers in Central and Eastern Europe, utilizes Sungrow's liquid-cooled ESS technology PowerTitan 2.0 and is financed through the Bulgarian Ministry of Energy's national RESTORE program.

Sungrow's PowerTitan ESS

The installation is one of the largest battery storage projects in Bulgaria and marks an important milestone for the energy transition in Southeast Europe. The 150 MW / 600 MWh facility will enhance grid flexibility, support the integration of renewable energy, and strengthen the resilience of Bulgaria's power system. It also represents the first major milestone under the partners' broader energy storage collaboration announced at Intersolar 2025, which envisages up to 800 MWh of battery storage capacity in the Nova Zagora region, with further expansion of up to 1 GWh currently under consideration.

Anastasios Gkinis, Vice President at Sungrow Europe, responsible for SEE, CEE & CIS: "This project reflects the pace at which storage is becoming integral to energy systems in Southeast Europe. With PowerTitan 2.0, we're delivering a solution that supports grid stability while helping unlock the next phase of clean energy deployment".

Sunotec's Founder and CEO, Kaloyan Velichkov, added: "Together with Sungrow, we are advancing one of Bulgaria's most significant storage programmes to support the country's transition towards more resilient energy deployment. By combining infrastructure and execution with long-term systems thinking, we are helping to future-proof Bulgaria's energy grid. This is exactly where our integrated approach creates value."

Petya Dimova, Head of Enery Portfolio Optimiziation: "The successful start of commercial operations at Nova Zagora BESS marks the beginning of the asset's value creation journey. Through advanced optimization and active participation across power and balancing markets, the battery will provide critical flexibility to the grid while supporting the efficient integration of renewable energy".

Ambitious Expansion Program in Bulgaria

The Nova Zagora project is part of a broader portfolio of energy storage projects jointly implemented by Sungrow and Sunotec in Bulgaria. Over the next two months, a total of 2.2 GWh of battery storage capacity is scheduled to be brought online. By the end of 2026, total capacity is expected to reach 3 GWh.

Pipeline projects include Knizhnovik Phase 1, a hybrid BESS and PV project with a capacity of 100 MW / 200 MWh, developed by Enery. The Nova Zagora project is among the first utility-scale stand-alone battery storage installations in Bulgaria to fully comply with national grid regulations.

With the phased commissioning of a total of 3 GWh of battery storage capacity by the end of 2026, both partners are making a significant contribution to the integration of renewable energy and to grid stability in the region.

PowerTitan 2.0: Cutting-Edge Technology for Grid Stability

The Nova Zagora project is powered by Sungrow's liquid-cooled energy storage solution PowerTitan 2.0. Its compact system design optimizes land use and enables rapid installation, while its advanced cooling technology ensures temperature-controlled, cost-efficient, and safe operation.

PowerTitan 2.0 is already successfully deployed across numerous European markets and has proven its reliability under a wide range of grid and market conditions. Through funding under the Bulgarian RESTORE program, the project contributes to strengthening energy security and accelerating the integration of renewable energy into the national grid.

About Sungrow

Sungrow, a global leader in renewable energy technology, has pioneered sustainable power solutions for over 29 years. As of December 2025, Sungrow has installed 1000 GW of power electronic converters worldwide. The company is recognized as the world's most bankable PV inverter and energy storage company (BloombergNEF). Its innovations power clean energy projects across the globe, supported by a network of 520+ service outlets guaranteeing excellent customer experience. At Sungrow, we're committed to bridging to a sustainable future through cutting-edge technology and unparalleled service. For more information, please visit: www.sungrowpower.com/en.

About SUNOTEC

SUNOTEC is an international system integrator of large-scale renewable energy infrastructure, specialising in the design and delivery of integrated energy systems. The company combines energy generation, storage, grid infrastructure and lifecycle expertise to create reliable and future-ready energy solutions. Founded in 2012, SUNOTEC has delivered more than 680 photovoltaic installations with over 15 gigawatts of installed capacity and 6 GWh of battery energy storage projects across Europe and beyond. Headquartered in Sofia, Bulgaria and Munich, Germany, the company combines international expertise with local execution. SUNOTEC employs over 2,000 professionals worldwide and continues to expand into new markets through strategic partnerships and joint ventures. For more information, please visit: www.sunotec-group.com

About Enery

Enery is an independent power producer committed to providing its customers with reliable, affordable, and long-term green energy solutions. The company operates a diversified portfolio with 2 GW under construction and in operation, generating 766 GWh of clean electricity annually – enough to power more than 1,002,121 households, while avoiding approximately 625,069 tonnes of CO₂ emissions each year. With a project pipeline of nearly 10 GW across 10 countries in Central and Eastern Europe, Enery is playing a major role in advancing the energy transition in the region. In addition to developing, constructing, and operating renewable energy projects, Enery is also a leader in optimizing revenue streams for utility-scale generation and storage assets, managing more than 4 GWh of third-party battery storage capacity. Enery supplies industrial customers with around-the-clock green energy and is among the leading providers of corporate green PPAs in the region.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2996896/Sunotec_enery_project_image.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1344575/Logo.jpg