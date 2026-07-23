Powering Exceptional Guest Experiences with Intelligent Energy: The Peech Hotel's Journey with Sungrow

JOHANNESBURG, July 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sungrow, a globally leading PV inverter and energy storage system (ESS) provider, has worked with EPC The Green Way Solar to deploy a hybrid solar and energy storage solution for The Peech Hotel in Melrose North, Johannesburg.

Reliable Energy for a Premium Guest Experience

Peech Hotel

The Peech Hotel is a boutique hospitality destination where reliable electricity is essential for maintaining a seamless guest experience. From lighting and air conditioning to kitchens, Wi-Fi, and other essential services, a reliable power supply is fundamental to delivering high standards of hospitality and meeting guests' expectations.

Unlike many commercial facilities, The Peech Hotel's peak electricity demand occurs outside solar generation hours, requiring additional solutions to ensure a reliable energy supply. This unique load profile made battery energy storage an essential part of the hotel's energy strategy.

A Tailored Solar and Storage Solution for Energy Independence

To address these challenges, Sungrow partnered with The Green Way Solar to deploy a hybrid solar and energy storage system designed specifically around The Peech Hotel's operational requirements. Completed in June 2026, the solution combines one Sungrow SG125CX inverter with one PowerStack 255CS energy storage system, delivering 125kW of solar capacity and 257kWh of storage capacity.

The intelligent hybrid system stores excess solar energy generated during the day and dispatches it during the hotel's morning and evening demand peaks. Johannesburg residents enjoy approximately 300 days of sunshine each year, where the hotel is well positioned to maximize solar generation. By integrating solar PV, battery storage, municipal electricity, and diesel backup generation, the solution provides greater flexibility, reduces reliance on conventional power sources, and strengthens the hotel's energy resilience.

"Before we had the Sungrow system, we had effectively two sources of power — municipal power and a diesel generator. Now we have four sources of power. As a hotelier, I can sleep easier at night knowing that if one of those sources falls away, I've got other sources to provide continuous power at the hotel," said James Peech, Founder and Owner of The Peech Hotel.

A Partnership Built Around Sustainable Hospitality

With extensive experience in battery energy storage, The Green Way Solar designed and delivered a solution aligned with the hotel's sustainability goals and operational needs. Working closely with the hotel's maintenance team, the installation was completed efficiently with minimal disruption to daily operations.

"Battery energy storage and how batteries interface with solar PV is one of our strengths. We designed the system to complement the hotel's existing infrastructure and address its biggest energy pain point," said Richard Douglas, Owner, The Green Way Solar.

By combining Sungrow's advanced solar and storage technologies with local EPC expertise, The Peech Hotel has achieved a more sustainable and resilient energy infrastructure. The project demonstrates how intelligent energy solutions can help commercial facilities reduce dependence on traditional power sources while supporting a greener future for hospitality.

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