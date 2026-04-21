Sunlighten Introduces PulseIQ™: The Intelligent Platform Redefining Infrared Wellness

PulseIQ™ delivers four distinct wavelengths independently, adapting each session to support recovery, relaxation, and performance.

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sunlighten, the global leader in infrared sauna innovation, today announced the launch of PulseIQ™, its proprietary intelligent wellness platform. This breakthrough sets a new standard for how infrared energy is delivered, absorbed, and translated into personalized wellness outcomes.

For decades, the sauna category has remained largely unchanged. Traditional saunas deliver heat. Most infrared saunas claim "full spectrum," but in reality blend wavelengths together into a single, undifferentiated output.

The mPulse difference

The result is a one-dimensional experience. The sauna turns on, heat increases, and the body is exposed to inconsistent energy with no control over how it is delivered or absorbed.

PulseIQ™ changes that.

PulseIQ™ redefines how infrared works by delivering red light, near-, mid-, and far-infrared separately and intelligently. Instead of blending wavelengths and losing their effectiveness, PulseIQ™ isolates and controls each wavelength so your body receives the right type of infrared energy at the right time.

This is infrared intelligence. This is PulseIQ™.

A Category Built on Heat. Reimagined Around Outcomes.

Most saunas today operate with a simple on and off experience. As heat rises, there is no control over the wavelengths being delivered. The distinct benefits of each wavelength are lost, reducing the experience to heat rather than targeted infrared energy.

The difference is not just how many wavelengths are present. It is how they are delivered.

Your body responds to each wavelength differently. When they are blended together, your body cannot fully use them. You are not truly receiving distinct infrared light energy.

PulseIQ™ changes that by isolating each wavelength and delivering it with precision. This allows your body to absorb more usable energy, driving better outcomes based on what your body needs that day.

Because wellness is not static. Your body's needs change daily. Your sauna should adapt with you.

From One-Dimensional Heat to Personalized Infrared Therapy

PulseIQ™ transforms the sauna experience from passive heat to an intelligent, outcome-driven wellness solution.

Powered by Sunlighten's infrared intelligence platform, PulseIQ™ delivers:

Four distinct wavelengths delivered independently so each can perform its specific role in the body

so each can perform its specific role in the body Six science-backed wellness programs designed around goals like recovery, detoxification, relaxation, and performance

designed around goals like recovery, detoxification, relaxation, and performance Precision control of energy delivery and temperature to eliminate peaks and valleys and keep the body within optimal therapeutic ranges

Each wavelength is delivered at the intensity and depth your body can absorb, ensuring the energy is not just produced but used effectively.

Red light supports skin health and surface-level repair

Near-infrared supports cellular energy and recovery

Mid-infrared supports circulation and muscle recovery

Far-infrared supports core temperature and detoxification

By controlling how this energy is delivered, PulseIQ™ helps your body achieve the specific wellness outcomes you are seeking, whether that is faster recovery, deeper relaxation, improved circulation, or daily restoration.

An Intelligent Sauna That Evolves With You

PulseIQ™ is designed not just for today, but for the future of personalized wellness.

"Infrared has never been about heat alone. It is about how the body responds to light," said Connie Zack, Co-Founder of Sunlighten. "With PulseIQ™, we control the light your body is receiving so it can absorb more of what it needs. That leads to better outcomes, whether you are focused on recovery, relaxation, or long-term wellness."

PulseIQ™ introduces an intelligent platform that evolves with you, helping you get more personalized results from every session.

"We are building the next generation of sauna technology," said Aaron Zack, CEO of Sunlighten. "Our bodies are complex and constantly changing, yet most saunas offer a one-dimensional on and off experience. With PulseIQ™, we're measuring data every day and using it to advance our technology. In the future, your sauna will be able to guide you. If your body needs recovery or support, it will recommend the right program for you. The sauna you buy today should grow with you, adapting to your needs and helping you achieve better wellness outcomes over time."

Engineering the Future of Infrared Wellness

For more than 25 years, Sunlighten has led the industry through science, innovation, and a deep understanding of how the body responds to infrared energy.

PulseIQ™ builds on that foundation with a clear focus on what matters most to consumers.

Not just heat.

Not just presence of wavelengths.

But how effectively that energy is delivered and absorbed by the body.

PulseIQ™ delivers the most usable infrared energy at precise wavelengths your body can absorb, giving you greater confidence that every session is working toward your wellness goals.

Redefining What Infrared Should Deliver

PulseIQ™ reframes the conversation around infrared saunas.

This is not about turning heat on and off.

This is about controlling the energy your body receives.

With PulseIQ™, Sunlighten introduces:

1 intelligent sauna platform

4 precisely controlled, distinct wavelengths

6 guided, science-backed wellness programs

A system designed to evolve and personalize over time

Better delivery leads to greater absorption.

Greater absorption leads to better wellness outcomes.

This is infrared intelligence. This is PulseIQ™.

About Sunlighten

Sunlighten is the global leader in infrared sauna and light-based wellness innovation. With more than 25 years of expertise, patented technologies, and a commitment to science-backed performance, Sunlighten designs products that help the body perform, recover, and thrive.

Contact:

Maria Dolgetta

[email protected]

SOURCE Sunlighten