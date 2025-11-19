Sunlighten Launches the Most Powerful RED Light Therapy Mask

The Leaders in Light Science Innovation Debut a 360 Full-Face Coverage Mask Delivering Skin Care in Minutes

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sunlighten, the global leader in science-backed infrared light and heat wellness innovations, announces the launch of its RED Light Therapy Mask , a next-generation wearable designed to bring rejuvenation to daily skin care routines. Building on Sunlighten's 25-year legacy of advancing light science, this new device transforms cutting-edge LED and NIR light technology into a restorative skin care experience with real results.

Sunlighten's RED Light Therapy Mask is a skincare must-have transforming light into luxury with five modes and three intensity levels to explore 13 therapy options

Sunlighten's RED Light Therapy Mask delivers true 360° light immersion therapy through a prismatic inner layer that evenly bathes the entire face, including hard-to-treat contours around the eyes, mouth, and jawline. The lightweight mask brings together five wavelengths, including the deepest-penetrating 880nm NIR light, to stimulate collagen production, soften visible lines, calm inflammation, and address acne in one integrated system. Designed to meet growing demand for high-quality, science-backed, tech-enabled skin care, it brings full-face care to the comfort of your home.

"We've reimagined at-home skin rejuvenation with a mask that delivers 880nm NIR and targeted red light to visibly reduce wrinkles, firm skin, and support collagen and elastin production," said Connie Zack, Co-Founder of Sunlighten. "It's a powerful, cordless solution designed for comfort, with treatments as short as three minutes and adjustable intensities for a personalized experience."

Key features include:

Five wavelengths in one device – 880nm NIR, red, blue, yellow, and green light deliver a spectrum of benefits from firming to soothing.

– 880nm NIR, red, blue, yellow, and green light deliver a spectrum of benefits from firming to soothing. 360° full-face light coverage – Prismatic inner layer ensures uniform coverage for maximum effectiveness across all contours.

– Prismatic inner layer ensures uniform coverage for maximum effectiveness across all contours. 13 light therapy options – Four modes at three intensities (low, medium, and high) plus auto mode .

– . Ergonomic & cordless design – Lightweight silicone-blend fit, and a tinted, see-through visor offer comfort and mobility.

– Lightweight silicone-blend fit, and a tinted, see-through visor offer comfort and mobility. Clinically tested – FDA 510(k) cleared for safety and reliability.

– FDA 510(k) cleared for safety and reliability. Quick daily sessions – 3 to 8-minute effective treatments integrate seamlessly into everyday skin care routines.

"Backed by 25 years of light-science expertise, our new RED Light Therapy Mask brings advanced wellness technology directly to our consumers elevating wellness from within," said Aaron Zack, Co-Founder and CEO.

The Sunlighten RED Light Therapy Mask is priced at $639 MSRP and available for a limited-time holiday price of $479. The cordless, rechargeable design travels easily and integrates seamlessly into skin care and wellness routines, wherever they happen.

To learn more, visit Shop-US.Sunlighten.com and follow Sunlighten on Instagram , Facebook , Pinterest , and YouTube .

ABOUT SUNLIGHTEN

Sunlighten is the global leader in personalized wellness, delivering advanced infrared saunas and red light therapies backed by 25 years of innovation. The company pioneered the first infrared sauna to offer near, mid, and far wavelengths plus red light in a single integrated heater system, and its Smart Sauna remains the only solution with individually isolated wavelengths at their optimal therapeutic frequency.

With 50 patents — including the clinically proven SoloCarbon® far infrared heater, shown to deliver up to 99% effectiveness in body rejuvenation — Sunlighten continues to lead in safety, quality, and measurable results. Its expanding portfolio includes advanced red light panels and a Red Light Therapy Mask designed to support wellness at home or on the go. Trusted by more than 200 doctors and experts, Sunlighten is the premier choice for science-backed, results-driven wellness technology.

