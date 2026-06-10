SUNNYD® Brings the Red, White & Blue to Summer with Limited-Edition USA Celebration Packs, Available Nationwide

SUNNYD® is celebrating the season with the launch of its limited-edition USA Celebration Packs, available nationwide. Post this

Featuring patriotic-inspired graphics and summer-ready packaging, the limited-edition USA Celebration Packs are available nationwide in 18-count and 24-count multipacks.

For generations, SUNNYD has been part of summer memories — from afternoons outside with friends to family vacations and post-pool refreshment breaks. The new USA Celebration Packs tap into that same nostalgic spirit while offering families an easy grab-and-go and boldly delicious beverage option for summer entertaining and warm-weather adventures.

"Summer is all about creating memorable moments together, and SUNNYD has long been part of those traditions," said Randi Jachino, Chief Marketing Officer at Harvest Hill Beverage Company. "With our limited-edition USA Celebration Packs, we wanted to bring an extra dose of fun, nostalgia and seasonal spirit to the occasions people look forward to most this time of year."

Perfect alongside:

Burgers fresh off the grill

Hot dogs, chips, and picnic favorites

Poolside snacks and summer lunches

Road trip treats and on-the-go adventures

Beach weekends and lakeside gatherings

Family reunions and neighborhood cookouts

Fourth of July celebrations

America 250 celebrations and community events

The SUNNYD USA Celebration Packs are available now for a limited time while supplies last nationwide.

For more information, visit SUNNYD.com.

ABOUT SUNNYD®

For generations, SUNNYD has delivered its signature bold, tangy flavor to families across America, earning a lasting place in refrigerators, lunchboxes, and pop culture alike. Known for its unique, refreshing taste and enduring place in American culture, the brand continues to evolve through seasonal innovations, limited-edition offerings and culturally relevant collaborations that engage both longtime fans and a new generation of consumers. From pool days and road trips to after-school snacks and summer celebrations, SUNNYD remains a go-to staple for memorable moments big and small. Learn more at SUNNYD.com.

ABOUT HARVEST HILL BEVERAGE COMPANY

Harvest Hill Beverage Company is one of the nation's largest independent branded beverage producers, generating more than $1 billion in annual sales. Its portfolio includes iconic brands such as SUNNYD, Juicy Juice, Little HUG, and Daily's Cocktails, distributed nationwide across retail, convenience, food service, and liquor channels. Headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut, Harvest Hill operates a national manufacturing and distribution network and employs more than 1,000 associates across the United States. Harvest Hill is part of Castillo Hermanos, a family-owned beverage leader serving markets across Central America, the Caribbean, and the United States.

SOURCE Harvest Hill Beverage Company