Daily's Cocktails Turns Up the Chill with New Frozen Spiked Strawberry Lemonade and Spiked Iced Tea Lemonade

Two classic warm-weather favorites, now in frozen ready-to-drink

cocktail pouches — no blender required

STAMFORD, Conn., April 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As consumers 21+ look for refreshing, affordable ways to enjoy cocktails at home, Daily's Cocktails, the leader in frozen ready-to-drink cocktail pouches, is introducing two refreshing additions — Spiked Strawberry Lemonade and Spiked Iced Tea Lemonade.

Lemonade and tea-flavored ready-to-drink beverages remain at the forefront of the category, with lemonade representing 11% of dollar sales and tea at 5%, both continuing to gain traction as consumer demand for refreshing flavor profiles grows.1

Daily's Cocktails Frozen Spiked Iced Tea Lemonade and Daily's Cocktails Frozen Spiked Strawberry Lemonade

Daily's takes those familiar favorites and transforms them into bold, flavor-forward frozen cocktails all in its signature, single-serve pouch format.

Each 10 oz. pouch (MSRP $1.99) delivers 5% ABV and slushy-style enjoyment without the blender, ice, or mess. Simply freeze, massage, and enjoy.

Spiked Strawberry Lemonade balances bright citrus with juicy strawberry flavor for a sweet-tart finish, while Spiked Iced Tea Lemonade pairs smooth tea notes with crisp lemonade flavor for a refreshing twist on a backyard classic.

At a time when consumers are increasingly value-conscious, Daily's frozen cocktail pouches offer an accessible way to enjoy a frozen cocktail experience at home — no expensive bar tab or equipment required.

"Summer calls for bold, refreshing flavors — and nothing says warm weather like lemonade and iced tea," said Randi Jachino, Chief Marketing Officer at Harvest Hill Beverage Company. "With our new Spiked Strawberry Lemonade and Spiked Iced Tea Lemonade frozen cocktails, we're taking those backyard classics and giving them the Daily's treatment: flavor-forward, ready-to-freeze, and ridiculously easy to enjoy. It's effortless fun, straight from your freezer."

From girls' nights and pool parties to lake weekends and beach trips, the freezer-ready pouch makes frozen cocktails effortless and portable.

Spiked Strawberry Lemonade and Spiked Iced Tea Lemonade will be available nationwide beginning spring 2026.

About Daily's Cocktails

Daily's Cocktails is a leading ready-to-drink cocktail and mixers brand offering flavor forward, affordable and convenient products to make enjoying great cocktails easy. Daily's frozen cocktails include frozen bar classics like Pina Colada and Strawberry Daiquiri and unique spins on fan favorites such as new Spiked Strawberry Lemonade and puts them in a convenient ready-to-drink pouch. Simply freeze the pouch, squeeze and enjoy. Daily's helps bring good times anywhere. https://dailyscocktails.com/

About Harvest Hill Beverage Company

Harvest Hill Beverage Company is one of the nation's largest independent branded beverage producers, generating more than $1 billion in annual sales. Its portfolio includes iconic brands such as SunnyD, Juicy Juice, Little HUG, and Daily's Cocktails, distributed nationwide across retail, convenience, foodservice, and liquor channels. Headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut, Harvest Hill operates a national manufacturing and distribution network and employs more than 1,000 associates across the United States. Harvest Hill is part of Castillo Hermanos, a family-owned beverage leader serving markets across Central America, the Caribbean, and the United States.

1 Source: Circana Multi Outlet+, Latest 52 Weeks ending 2-15-2026

Freeze it. Enjoy it. Drink responsibly. 21+.

SOURCE Harvest Hill Beverage Company