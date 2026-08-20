SunShare, Leading Community Solar Provider, Celebrates Completion of First Community Solar Garden in Santa Fe

The company donated $7.2 Million to Navajo Technical University, the Coalition to Stop Violence Against Native Women, and Santa Fe Habitat for Humanity as part of its commitment to the community.

SANTA FE, N.M., Aug. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SunShare, LLC ("SunShare"), the nation's oldest community solar developer, in conjunction with CSolPower, LLC, a local New Mexico community solar company, is proud to announce the completion and energization of its first two community solar gardens in New Mexico. As part of its commitment to enhancing the lives of the communities in which it operates, SunShare is proud to announce it has committed more than $7 million in donations to Navajo Technical University, the Coalition to Stop Violence Against Native Women, and Habitat for Humanity.

SunShare Juniper Sol Solar Garden Ribbon Cutting

"People shouldn't have to choose between putting gas in their car, paying for groceries, or paying their electricity bill. That's why projects like this are so important. Juniper Sol is making the cost-saving benefits of renewable energy accessible to all, including renters and those who can't afford the upfront installation of solar," said Deb Haaland, Candidate for New Mexico Governor. "As we look to fight rising costs, we have an opportunity to expand creative and smart local projects like community solar."

"Our nation's electricity needs are rapidly growing, and the Juniper Sol project demonstrates how community-based solar can cost-effectively and quickly meet that demand. At the same time, these types of projects bring wide-ranging benefits, such as to the 2,000 families who are saving on electricity costs for the next 25 years with their subscriptions to this garden," said David Amster-Olszewski, CEO and Founder of SunShare. "As we celebrate SunShare's 15th anniversary with this dedication of Santa Fe County's first community solar garden, SunShare is as committed as ever to advancing a clean and distributed renewable energy future."

"SunShare's support will strengthen our work to prevent violence, support survivors in New Mexico, and help create safer futures for Native women and children," said Tiffany Jiron, Executive Director of the Coalition to Stop Violence Against Native Women. "This partnership demonstrates how renewable energy can generate lasting benefits not only for the environment, but also for our communities."

"This solar farm will generate clean energy, but this partnership has the potential to generate something just as important: opportunity," said Dr. Elmer Guy, President of Navajo Technical University.

About the Juniper Sol Community Solar Garden:

The solar garden is 6 MWdc on 31 acres of land, the equivalent of powering nearly 2,000 homes and avoiding 261 million pounds of carbon dioxide.

The solar garden will incorporate agrivoltaic practices, including native, pollinator-friendly habitats under and around the solar panels.

50% of the solar garden subscribers are income-qualified, some of whom reside in SunShare's affordable housing partnerships with Yes! Housing and Catholic Charities. These subscribers will see meaningful reductions on their electric bills and reduce energy cost burdens.

To celebrate this exciting milestone with all its community partners, SunShare hosted a ribbon-cutting event at its Juniper Sol Community Solar Garden in Santa Fe. The six megawatt direct-current (MWdc) community solar garden reached commercial operation on July 1 and has started producing renewable energy. Additionally, SunShare's Rockhound Sol Community Solar Garden, a 4.5 MWdc solar farm in Deming, NM, was energized on the same day.

The celebration brought together hundreds of local subscribers and community leaders from across the state, including:

Deb Haaland, Candidate for New Mexico Governor

Lt. Governor Candidate Stephanie Garcia Richard

Public Regulation Commissioner Gabe Aguilera

Dr. Elmer Guy, President, Navajo Technical University

Senator Liz Stefanics

David Amster-Olszewski, CEO and Founder of SunShare.

SunShare remains resolute in its mission to drive positive change, advance clean energy solutions, and invest in indigenous communities. The company's contributions exemplify the power of collective action and the potential of renewable energy to fuel transformation. To learn more about SunShare's work in New Mexico, visit https://mysunshare.com/community-solar-nm/.

About SunShare

SunShare has been a pioneer in the community solar industry since 2011. SunShare earned its place as the first company to build and operate a community solar garden in a competitive market by breaking through legislative and regulatory barriers to pave the way for all citizens to have equal access to renewable energy. Since then, SunShare has led the way in transforming the energy industry with locally-generated solar power. SunShare has developed nearly 100 fully-subscribed community solar gardens across Colorado, Minnesota, and New Mexico. It has built one of the largest active residential subscriber bases in community solar, focusing on the individuals and families that community solar programs were created to serve. SunShare offers subscribers a choice for renewable energy regardless of homeownership, and without rooftop installation. Through innovations, the SunShare team is making solar an easy choice for thousands of citizens, businesses, and organizations to create a cleaner, brighter future. Learn more at mysunshare.com.

SOURCE SunShare