Sunwest Bank Charitable Foundation Adds Nathaniel Scott as Executive Director

Scott Joins Sunwest with Over 15 Years of Mission-Driven Leadership Experience

SANDY, Utah, June 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sunwest Bank Charitable Foundation is pleased to announce the appointment of Nathaniel Scott as its new Executive Director. Scott brings more than 15 years of leadership experience at the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID), where he directed complex, multi-country initiatives across Latin America, Africa, and Asia. His career has focused on expanding economic opportunity, strengthening community resilience, and building systems to serve vulnerable populations.

Scott joins Sunwest with over 15 years of mission-driven leadership experience.

Scott has led large technical teams, managed multimillion-dollar development portfolios, and forged impactful public-private partnerships to drive sustainable, locally led solutions. He has extensive experience collaborating with governments, nonprofits, and community organizations to advance equity and improve the lives of those most at risk.

In his role at the Sunwest Bank Charitable Foundation, Scott will guide the organization's strategic vision, deepen domestic and global partnerships, and expand the reach and impact of Hovde Homes worldwide. As Executive Director, he is honored to steward the Foundation's mission and strengthen its partnerships in service of children and families.

"We are thrilled to welcome Nathaniel as the new Executive Director of the Sunwest Bank Charitable Foundation," said Eric Hovde, Sunwest Bank CEO. "He brings a wealth of experience, passion, and vision that will help us deepen our impact and advance our mission. We are confident that under Nathaniel's leadership, our foundation will continue to empower the communities we serve and create meaningful change."

Prior to joining Sunwest, Scott founded Meetinghouse Consulting, where he launched blended finance mechanisms that attracted early-stage impact investors and empowered local entrepreneurs in underserved regions. He previously served as the Director for the Sustainable Ecosystems & Economic Development office for USAID in Bogota, Colombia, leading USAID's largest technical office in Latin America. Over his career, he has held multiple leadership positions at USAID across several countries worldwide.

Nathaniel holds a Master's degree in Sustainable International Development from Brandeis University and a Bachelor's degree in Education from the University of Vermont. He has also completed professional development programs at the Federal Executive Institute, Springfield Centre, and the Global Development Alliance.

"The Sunwest Bank Charitable Foundation represents the best of what is possible when philanthropy, business, and community come together," said Scott. "I'm excited to work alongside our outstanding partners to expand opportunity, meet critical needs, and strengthen the communities we serve, especially for children and families who need it most."

To learn more about Sunwest Bank, visit https://www.sunwestbank.com/.

About Sunwest Bank

Founded in 1969, Sunwest Bank is a privately held commercial bank with over $4.0 billion in assets. With a growing presence throughout the United States, Sunwest is headquartered in Sandy, Utah, with offices across California, Arizona, Idaho, Colorado, Utah, and Florida. The bank partners with businesses, individuals, and entrepreneurs nationwide to deliver leading banking services including technology forward treasury management, commercial and real estate lending products, and corporate financial solutions.

SOURCE Sunwest Bank