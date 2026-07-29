Sunwest Bank Completes Acquisition of Former MidWestOne and Bank of Denver, Colorado Branches from Nicolet National Bank

SANDY, Utah and DENVER, July 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sunwest Bank today announced it has completed its acquisition of the former MidWestOne and Bank of Denver, Colorado branches from Nicolet National Bank.

The acquisition represents a major milestone in Sunwest Bank's continued growth and significantly expands its presence across the Rocky Mountain region. By growing its branch network, Sunwest Bank is increasing its ability to serve entrepreneurs, businesses, and individuals with banking solutions, local decision-making, and exceptional client service.

Carson Lappetito, President & CEO of Sunwest Bank, said, "We are proud to officially welcome our new clients to Sunwest Bank as we complete this transaction. It reflects our long-term commitment to Colorado, and we look forward to building lasting relationships while delivering the personalized service, innovative solutions, and entrepreneurial spirit that define Sunwest Bank."

Founded in 1969, Sunwest Bank has earned a reputation for combining financial strength, innovative technology, and relationship-focused banking. The acquisition expands the ability to deliver a full suite of commercial, treasury management, lending, and banking solutions to clients throughout Colorado.

"This acquisition is part of our long-term strategy to grow in markets where relationship banking makes a meaningful difference. We believe this investment positions us for continued growth in Colorado while strengthening the communities we serve," said Robert Faver, Chief Banking Officer at Sunwest Bank.

About Sunwest Bank

Founded in 1969, Sunwest Bank is a privately held commercial bank with over $4.0 billion in assets. With a growing presence throughout the United States, Sunwest is headquartered in Sandy, Utah, with offices across California, Arizona, Idaho, Colorado, Utah, and Florida. The bank partners with businesses, individuals, and entrepreneurs nationwide to deliver leading banking services including technology forward treasury management, commercial and real estate lending products, and corporate financial solutions.

With a strong capital position and a commitment to innovation, Sunwest Bank continues to challenge traditional banking models through forward-thinking initiatives designed to support its clients' growth and long-term success. Sunwest Bank operates with a Fortress Balance Sheet, long-term outlook, and has an impeccable track record of supporting their clients through all economic cycles.

Sunwest Bank provides:

Consistency and reliability – unwavering stability through economic cycles, mergers, and system transitions.

Direct access to decision-makers – no call centers, just responsive, relationship-driven service all the way to the top of the organization.

Financial strength and security – through prudent credit and balance sheet management, Sunwest Bank's Fortress Balance Sheet and culture allow them to navigate all economic cycles.

A conservative, forward-looking approach – ensuring that its strength continues to translate into opportunity for the businesses they serve.

Sunwest Bank remains strong, stable, and focused on its clients. Their entrepreneurial culture allows them to maintain the flexibility and responsiveness that other institutions often lose as they grow. Sunwest Bank believes strength begins with discipline, and their financial foundation reflects that philosophy.

For Entrepreneurs by Entrepreneurs, Sunwest Bank is a Member FDIC and Equal Housing Lender. More information can be found at www.sunwestbank.com.

To stay updated on Sunwest Bank's continued Colorado expansion and the progress of this acquisition, please visit: www.sunwestbank.com/bank-of-denver-acquisition.

SOURCE Sunwest Bank