Super Lawyers Unveils New Brand Identity Rooted in Its Legacy and Built for the Modern Legal Marketplace

A richer, more distinctive brand. Expanded opportunities to showcase earned recognition. The same trusted selection process that has set the standard for decades.

LOS ANGELES, June 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Super Lawyers today announced the public launch of its new brand identity, a refreshed visual system that honors the organization's heritage while creating a more distinctive presence across today's digital legal landscape. The launch reflects Super Lawyers' continued commitment to recognizing outstanding attorneys through the same trusted selection process that has defined the brand for more than three decades.

Since 1991, Super Lawyers has distinguished the top 5% of attorneys through a patented, multiphase selection process built on peer nominations, independent research, and peer evaluation. Selectees will also benefit from an expanded set of tools designed to help showcase that recognition across the channels where potential clients and referral sources increasingly engage.

A Return to Roots, Refined for The Future

The new identity draws inspiration from the organization's history while introducing updated typography, richer colors, and modern design elements that strengthen recognition across digital and print experiences.

Launching across SuperLawyers.com, attorney profiles, digital experiences, and future publications, the refreshed brand creates a more cohesive and recognizable presence while preserving the credibility and distinction that have defined Super Lawyers for more than three decades.

"We wanted to make sure the updated brand honored the decades-long legacy of Super Lawyers while bringing a fresh feel that showcases the recognition our selectees have so richly earned. We want it to be familiar to people who have been with us since the beginning, and exciting for everyone who wants to see where the future takes us."

— Sean Sands, Director of Super Lawyers Product, Editorial & Selection, Super Lawyers

Expanded Opportunities to Showcase Recognition

Selectees will also benefit from an expanded set of tools designed to increase the visibility of their recognition and expertise.

Digital Badges

Leverage your achievement with our new, broadened badge suite, featuring achievement-based milestones and first-ever firm-level options. These high-resolution, licensed assets provide an immediate trust signal, verifying your status across websites, advertising, social media, and print materials to convert visibility into credibility.

Ask a Lawyer Forum

The Ask a Lawyer Forum is a public Q&A platform on SuperLawyers.com designed to surface selectee expertise online—meeting potential clients where they already search for answers. The Forum collects legal questions from consumers seeking guidance, and Premium Online Attorney Profile customers have the exclusive opportunity to answer them. The Ask Super Lawyers product further boosts visibility by featuring participating attorneys' answers at the top of question pages.

Premium Online Attorney Profiles Features

Premium Online Attorney Profiles use structured credentials preferred by search engines and AI to maximize visibility. Enhanced features now include:

Peer Comments: Showcase authentic perspectives from fellow attorneys directly on your profile.

Showcase authentic perspectives from fellow attorneys directly on your profile. Ask a Lawyer Forum: Build authority and visibility by answering consumer questions and creating searchable content that drives high-intent leads to selectees' profiles, where their answers are also showcased.

*Available features depend on existing peer comments or consumer questions found within the Lawyer login portal.

The expansion of digital tools is available now to selectees, and the new Super Lawyers brand identity officially launches today, June 23, 2026, at SuperLawyers.com.

About Super Lawyers

Since 1991, Super Lawyers has recognized the top 5% of attorneys who've achieved a high degree of professional excellence and peer recognition, helping elevate visibility, credibility, and trust within the legal community and among potential clients seeking legal representation.

The Super Lawyers selection process identifies outstanding attorneys across more than 70 practice areas through a patented multiphase methodology that includes peer nominations, independent research, and peer evaluation. The result is one of the legal industry's most respected and trusted recognitions.

Beyond the selection itself, Super Lawyers amplifies the presence and authority of recognized attorneys through national and regional publications, digital experiences, editorial storytelling, professional recognition products, and opportunities that support referral visibility and potential client discovery.

SOURCE Super Lawyers