Super Lawyers Launches National Magazine to Spotlight Top Attorneys & Law Firms Nationwide

LOS ANGELES, April 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Super Lawyers today announced the launch of the National Super Lawyers magazine, a 175-page print and digital publication created to elevate the country's most distinguished legal talent and strengthen visibility in an increasingly national legal landscape.

The inaugural edition extends one of the legal industry's most recognized attorney honors — the Super Lawyers designation — onto a broader stage. It provides selected attorneys and top firms with a premium national presence at a time when legal matters, referrals, and firm evaluation are increasingly crossing jurisdictional lines.

National visibility has become essential for attorneys as client needs, firm operations, and referral relationships expand beyond local markets. The National Edition transforms proven local excellence into broader professional recognition, helping attorneys and firms establish credibility across markets where familiarity often influences referral decisions long before a direct need emerges.

Internal Super Lawyers research underscores this demand: 73% of attorneys surveyed expressed interest in a centralized national publication highlighting leading legal talent.

"The legal profession increasingly operates through networks of trust that extend well beyond local markets," said Renee LaBran, President of Super Lawyers and FindLaw. "Recognition today must work harder than simply signaling achievement—it must create familiarity, reinforce credibility, and influence professional perception before a referral opportunity arises. The National Edition strengthens that foundation on a national scale."

The publication will be distributed in premium print format to all 2026 selected attorneys nationwide, while a digital edition extends reach and discoverability. Both versions of the inaugural issue will launch later this year.

A Trusted Resource for the Legal Referral Economy

The National Edition serves as a trusted resource within the legal referral ecosystem, where attorneys rely on established credibility signals when evaluating counsel across jurisdictions.

By appearing in a peer-recognized national publication, firms and attorneys gain early visibility that can often influence referral decisions.

"Referral marketing requires more than visibility—it requires trust," said Meri Gulyan, VP of Marketing at Super Lawyers and FindLaw. "When a firm later appears through digital channels, advertising, or professional outreach, prior recognition helps establish authority before the conversation even begins."

Introducing National Firm-Level Recognition

The inaugural edition also features the Super Lawyers Top Firms List, which now includes recognition of firms with 10 or more selected attorneys in a primary practice area on the 2026 list. This allows firms with meaningful scale, depth, or multi-market presence to showcase collective expertise through a unified national presence.

Practice area-based Top Firm recognition highlights organizational strength across markets, complementing local attorney listings that continue to reflect market-specific excellence.

For firms, this creates a new level of visibility—one where institutional depth, not only individual distinction, is recognized within a trusted legal environment.

Recognition Rooted in Integrity

Selection to Super Lawyers remains based on its patented, multi-phase attorney selection process, combining independent research, peer nominations, and peer evaluations.

Attorneys cannot pay to be selected, and advertising participation does not influence inclusion. This merit-based process preserves the integrity of the publication as a credible professional resource for the legal community.

Print and Digital Working Together

The National Edition also reflects Super Lawyers' broader authority ecosystem, where print and digital channels reinforce one another:

Premium print distribution creates lasting, tangible recognition with strong shelf life

creates lasting, tangible recognition with strong shelf life Digital attorney profiles extend discoverability

extend discoverability Digital badges reinforce trust signals across owned channels

reinforce trust signals across owned channels Forum access supports ongoing professional visibility and referral interaction

Together, these channels create a stronger authority framework—where print establishes credibility, and digital extends reach, engagement, and professional impact.

About Super Lawyers

Our mission is to provide visibility to attorneys who exhibit excellence in the practice of law. For over 30 years, Super Lawyers has been the legal rating service that recognizes outstanding attorneys using a patented process grounded in peer recommendations, reviews, and independent research. Annually, the top 5% of private practice attorneys are selected to the Super Lawyers list, and the top 2.5% to the Rising Stars list.

Attorneys from over 70 practice areas and all firm sizes are included, assuring a credible and relevant list. Upon earning their place on the list, attorneys may choose to stand out with multiple marketing options to grow their brand, referral network, and client base.

SOURCE Super Lawyers