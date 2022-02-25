Superabsorbent Polymers Market in North America records a CAGR of 5.04% by 2026|Discover Company Insights in Technavio

NEW YORK, Feb. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Superabsorbent Polymers Market in North America is set to grow by USD 830.87 mn from 2021 to 2026, according to Technavio. The market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.04%.

Key Superabsorbent Polymers Market in North America Report Highlights:

  1. Market growth 2021-2026: USD 830.87 million
  2. Growth momentum & CAGR: Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.04%
  3. YoY growth (%): 3.55%
  4. Performing market contribution: US at 75%
  5. Key consumer countries: US, Canada, and Mexico

Regional Market Analysis

During the projection period, the US will account for 75% of the market's growth. Canada and Mexico are the other key markets for superabsorbent polymers in North America. However, market growth in the US will be slower than the growth of the market in Canada and Mexico.

Superabsorbent Polymers Market in North America 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis and Scope

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Archer Daniels Midland Co., Asahi Kasei Corp., BASF SE, Chase Corp., Evonik Industries AG, Kao Corp., LG Chem Ltd., Nippon Shokubai Co. Ltd., Songwon Industrial Co. Ltd., Wanhua Chemical Group Co. Ltd. are some of the major market participants.

The vendors in the market are constantly focusing on broadening their product portfolio through expanding their product offerings. Additionally, vendors are focusing on expanding their presence in new regions.

For instance:

  • Archer Daniels Midland Co. offers superabsorbent polymer products such as biobased acrylic acid used for manufacturing superabsorbent polymers.
  • BASF SE offers superabsorbent polymer products such as HySorb and SAVIVA.
  • Chase Corp. offers superabsorbent polymer products such as Zappa-Stewart superabsorbent polymers.

Key Market Drivers

Our analysts have extensively outlined the information on the key market drivers and their impact on the Superabsorbent Polymers Market in North America.

  • Rapid adoption of baby diapers:
    • Technological advancements and developments in diaper material and design will result in the release of various unique products with improved features, which would positively impact the market's growth over the projection period. For example, Hello Bello, an independent diaper maker, launched its first US diaper facility in Waco, Texas, in November 2021. The plant will provide long-term production and distribution, as well as quality control and low consumer costs.

The report also covers the following areas:

Superabsorbent Polymers Market in North America 2022-2026: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026
  • Detailed information on factors that will assist superabsorbent polymers market in North America growth during the next five years
  • Estimation of the superabsorbent polymers market in North America size and its contribution to the parent market
  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • The growth of the superabsorbent polymers market in North America
  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of superabsorbent polymers market in North America vendors

Superabsorbent Polymers Market Scope in North America

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.04%

Market growth 2022-2026

$ 830.87 million

Market structure

Concentrated

YoY growth (%)

3.55

Regional analysis

North America

Performing market contribution

US at 75%

Key consumer countries

US, Canada, and Mexico

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope

Key companies profiled

Archer Daniels Midland Co., Asahi Kasei Corp., BASF SE, Chase Corp., Evonik Industries AG, Kao Corp., LG Chem Ltd., Nippon Shokubai Co. Ltd., Songwon Industrial Co. Ltd., and Wanhua Chemical Group Co. Ltd.

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1. Executive Summary                         

               1.1 Market Overview 

                              Exhibit 01:  Key Finding 1

                              Exhibit 02:  Key finding 2

                              Exhibit 03:  Key finding 3

                              Exhibit 04:  Key finding 5

                              Exhibit 05:  Key finding 6

                              Exhibit 06:  Key finding 7

2. Market Landscape                            

               2.1 Market ecosystem             

                              2.1.1 Parent Market

                              Exhibit 07:  Parent market

                              Exhibit 08:  Market characteristics

               2.2 Value chain analysis           

                              Exhibit 09:  Value chain analysis : Diversified chemicals

                              2.2.1 Inputs

                              2.2.2 Inbound logistics

                              2.2.3 Operations

                              2.2.4 Outbound logistics

                              2.2.5 Marketing and sales

                              2.2.6 Support activities

                              2.2.7 Innovations

3. Market Sizing                      

               3.1 Market definition

                              Exhibit 10:  Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

               3.2 Market segment analysis  

                              Exhibit 11:  Market segments

               3.3 Market size 2021 

               3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026 

                              3.4.1 Estimating growth rates for emerging and high-growth markets

                              3.4.2 Estimating growth rates for mature markets

                              Exhibit 12:  North America - Market size and forecast 2021 - 2026 ($ million)

                              Exhibit 13:  North America market: Year-over-year growth 2021 - 2026 (%)

4. Five Forces Analysis                         

               4.1 Five Forces Summary         

                              Exhibit 14:  Five forces analysis 2021 & 2026

               4.2 Bargaining power of buyers            

                              Exhibit 15:  Bargaining power of buyers

               4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers        

                              Exhibit 16: Bargaining power of suppliers

               4.4 Threat of new entrants     

                              Exhibit 17:  Threat of new entrants

               4.5 Threat of substitutes          

                              Exhibit 18: Threat of substitutes

               4.6 Threat of rivalry   

                              Exhibit 19: Threat of rivalry

               4.7 Market condition 

                              Exhibit 20:  Market condition - Five forces 2021

5. Market Segmentation by Application                       

               5.1 Market segments

                              The segments covered in this chapter are:

  • Baby diapers
  • Adult incontinence products
  • Feminine hygiene
  • Agriculture
  • Others

                              Exhibit 21:  Application- Market share 2021-2026 (%)

               5.2 Comparison by Application             

                              Exhibit 22:  Comparison by Application

               5.3 Baby diapers - Market size and forecast 2021-2026              

                              Exhibit 23:  Baby diapers - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

                              Exhibit 24:  Baby diapers - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

               5.4 Adult incontinence products - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

                              Exhibit 25:  Adult incontinence products - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

                              Exhibit 26:  Adult incontinence products - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

               5.5 Feminine hygiene - Market size and forecast 2021-2026     

                              Exhibit 27:  Feminine hygiene - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

                              Exhibit 28:  Feminine hygiene - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

               5.6 Agriculture - Market size and forecast 2021-2026  

                              Exhibit 29:  Agriculture - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

                              Exhibit 30:  Agriculture - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

               5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026          

                              Exhibit 31:  Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

                              Exhibit 32:  Others - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

               5.8 Market opportunity by Application              

                              Exhibit 33:  Market opportunity by Application

6. Customer landscape                        

                              Technavio's customer landscape matrix comparing Drivers or price sensitivity, Adoption lifecycle, importance in customer price basket, Adoption rate and Key purchase criteria

               6.1 Overview

                              Exhibit 34:  Customer landscape

7. Geographic Landscape                    

               7.1 Geographic segmentation

                              The regions covered in the report are:

  • US
  • Canada
  • Mexico

                              Exhibit 35:  Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

               7.2 Geographic comparison    

                              Exhibit 36:  Geographic comparison

               7.3 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026   

                              Exhibit 37:   US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

                              Exhibit 38:  US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

               7.4 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026         

                              Exhibit 39:   Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

                              Exhibit 40:  Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

               7.5 Mexico - Market size and forecast 2021-2026         

                              Exhibit 41:   Mexico - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

                              Exhibit 42:  Mexico - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

               7.6 Market opportunity by geography

                              Exhibit 43:  Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends                  

               8.1 Market drivers      

                              8.1.1 Rapid adoption of baby diapers in the region

                              8.1.2 Growing concerns regarding hygiene

                              8.1.3 Increasing R&D investments by vendors

               8.2 Market challenges              

                              8.2.1 Environmental pollution

                              8.2.2 Stringent government regulations

                              8.2.3 Fluctuation in raw material prices

                              Exhibit 44:  Impact of drivers and challenges

               8.3 Market trends      

                              8.3.1 Adoption of bio-based superabsorbent polymers

                              8.3.2 Vendors strategies

                              8.3.3 Rising demand for smart polymers in biomedical field

9. Vendor Landscape                            

               9.1 Overview

                              Exhibit 45:  Vendor landscape

               9.2 Landscape disruption         

                              Exhibit 46:  Landscape disruption

                              Exhibit 47:  Industry risks

               9.3 Competitive landscape      

10. Vendor Analysis               

               10.1 Vendors covered              

                              Exhibit 48:  Vendors covered

               10.2 Market positioning of vendors    

                              Exhibit 49: Market positioning of vendors

               10.3 Archer Daniels Midland Co.         

                              Exhibit 50:  Archer Daniels Midland Co. - Overview

                              Exhibit 51:  Archer Daniels Midland Co. - Business segments

                              Exhibit 52:  Archer Daniels Midland Co. - Key news

                              Exhibit 53:  Archer Daniels Midland Co. - Key offerings

                              Exhibit 54:  Archer Daniels Midland Co. - Segment focus

               10.4 Asahi Kasei Corp.             

                              Exhibit 55:  Asahi Kasei Corp. - Overview

                              Exhibit 56:  Asahi Kasei Corp. - Business segments

                              Exhibit 57:  Asahi Kasei Corp. - Key news

                              Exhibit 58:  Asahi Kasei Corp. - Key offerings

                              Exhibit 59:  Asahi Kasei Corp. - Segment focus

               10.5 BASF SE 

                              Exhibit 60:  BASF SE - Overview

                              Exhibit 61:  BASF SE - Business segments

                              Exhibit 62:  BASF SE - Key news

                              Exhibit 63:   BASF SE - Key offerings

                              Exhibit 64:  BASF SE - Segment focus

               10.6 Chase Corp.        

                              Exhibit 65:  Chase Corp. - Overview

                              Exhibit 66:  Chase Corp. - Business segments

                              Exhibit 67:  Chase Corp. - Key offerings

                              Exhibit 68:  Chase Corp. - Segment focus

               10.7 Evonik Industries AG       

                              Exhibit 69:  Evonik Industries AG - Overview

                              Exhibit 70:  Evonik Industries AG - Business segments

                              Exhibit 71:  Evonik Industries AG - Key news

                              Exhibit 72:  Evonik Industries AG - Key offerings

                              Exhibit 73:  Evonik Industries AG - Segment focus

               10.8 Kao Corp.

                              Exhibit 74:  Kao Corp. - Overview

                              Exhibit 75:  Kao Corp. - Business segments

                              Exhibit 76:  Kao Corp - Key news

                              Exhibit 77:  Kao Corp. - Key offerings

                              Exhibit 78:  Kao Corp. - Segment focus

               10.9 LG Chem Ltd.      

                              Exhibit 79:  LG Chem Ltd. - Overview

                              Exhibit 80:  LG Chem Ltd. - Business segments

                              Exhibit 81:  LG Chem Ltd. - Key news

                              Exhibit 82:  LG Chem Ltd. - Key offerings

                              Exhibit 83:  LG Chem Ltd. - Segment focus

               10.10 Nippon Shokubai Co. Ltd.           

                              Exhibit 84:  Nippon Shokubai Co. Ltd. - Overview

                              Exhibit 85:  Nippon Shokubai Co. Ltd. - Business segments

                              Exhibit 86:  Nippon Shokubai Co. Ltd. - Key news

                              Exhibit 87:  Nippon Shokubai Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

                              Exhibit 88:  Nippon Shokubai Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

               10.11 Songwon Industrial Co. Ltd.       

                              Exhibit 89:  Songwon Industrial Co. Ltd. - Overview

                              Exhibit 90:  Songwon Industrial Co. Ltd. - Business segments

                              Exhibit 91:  Songwon Industrial Co. Ltd. - Key news

                              Exhibit 92:  Songwon Industrial Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

                              Exhibit 93:  Songwon Industrial Co. Ltd. - Segment focus

               10.12 Wanhua Chemical Group Co. Ltd.           

                              Exhibit 94:  Wanhua Chemical Group Co. Ltd. - Overview

                              Exhibit 95:  Wanhua Chemical Group Co. Ltd. - Product and service

                              Exhibit 96:  Wanhua Chemical Group Co. Ltd. - Key news

                              Exhibit 97:  Wanhua Chemical Group Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

11. Appendix                           

               11.1 Scope of the report         

                              11.1.1 Market definition

                              11.1.2 Objectives

                              11.1.3 Notes and caveats

               11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$            

                              Exhibit 98:  Currency conversion rates for US$

               11.3 Research Methodology   

                              Exhibit 99:  Research Methodology

                              Exhibit 100:  Validation techniques employed for market sizing

                              Exhibit 101:  Information sources

               11.4 List of abbreviations        

                              Exhibit 102:  List of abbreviations

