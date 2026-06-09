SuperAI Singapore 2026 Sells Out: Asia's Largest AI Event Brings Together 10,000 Global Innovators

1,500+ AI companies from 150+ countries converge this week at Marina Bay Sands, Singapore

East meets West on stage, with Balaji Srinivasan, Max Tegmark (MIT), and Benedict Evans alongside leaders from OpenAI, Google DeepMind, Cerebras, Mistral AI and MiniMax

SINGAPORE, June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SuperAI Singapore 2026 has officially sold out, bringing 10,000 attendees to Marina Bay Sands this week for Asia's largest AI event. The event convenes AI leaders, frontier technologists, investors, researchers and builders from across 150+ countries, representing more than 1,500 of the world's most forward-thinking AI companies.

This year's edition reflects AI's shift into a more global and multipolar industry. SuperAI brings together frontier labs, model builders, infrastructure leaders, AI-native startups, enterprise platforms, investors and builders from across the US, China, Europe and Asia - with Singapore as one of the few neutral grounds where these groups can meet at scale.

Visionaries across AI infrastructure, frontier models, chips, robotics, biointelligence, space tech, and finance will explore how AI is moving from research frontier to real-world deployment, with speakers Balaji Srinivasan, Max Tegmark (MIT), Benedict Evans, Andy Hock (Cerebras Systems), Ramine Tinati (Google DeepMind), Min-Liang Tan (Razer), Robbie Schingler (Planet Labs) and Will Bryk (Exa) among a roster of 150+ taking the stage. SuperAI Diamond Partners this year include Microsoft Azure, Bright Data, Plaud, Oxylabs and WEKA.

The 36-hour NEXT Hackathon takes place at the heart of SuperAI on 9-11 June, bringing together 200 builders competing for over US$200,000 in prizes, powered by AWS, Vercel, Exa, Stripe, and Razer. The Genesis Startup Competition, with US$2.3 million in prize capital available for the next generation of AI engineers and entrepreneurs, is powered by Microsoft for Startups and OpenAI. Together, NEXT, Genesis, various workshops, bespoke sessions, exhibitors, investor hour matchmaking, and partner programming showcase the full AI development lifecycle, from code to capital to deployment.

Spanning three exhibition floors for the first time, SuperAI 2026 is fully booked with over 150 exhibitors across AI infrastructure, robotics, cloud, and deeptech innovation. Further highlights include infrastructure leaders Arm, Alibaba Cloud, and Vercel, frontier model provider Mistral AI, and enterprise platform Snowflake, alongside dozens of the world's fastest-moving AI-native startups.

SuperAI Singapore 2026 sits at the heart of Singapore AI Week (8–14 June 2026), a city-wide series of more than 100 satellite events spanning workshops, hackathons, founder dinners, investor roundtables, demo days, and networking mixers in venues right across the City State. Hosted independently by organisations including OpenAI, Lightspeed, Notion, Alibaba Cloud, HSBC, Stripe, SparkLabs, and the Global FinTech Network, Singapore AI Week extends the energy of SuperAI across the city and establishes the week as the main industry gathering of the year for AI across Asia.

SuperAI will return to Marina Bay Sands, Singapore, on 8-9 September 2027.

About SuperAI Singapore

SuperAI is the largest AI conference in Asia, bringing over 10,000 attendees and 1,500 AI companies from more than 150 countries to Marina Bay Sands, Singapore. The conference is where East meets West in AI – spanning robotics & embodied AI, frontier models, AI infrastructure, biotech & healthtech, finance, and AI's global impact. SuperAI takes place 10-11 June 2026 as the anchor event of Singapore AI Week (8-14 June).

SOURCE SuperAI