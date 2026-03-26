SuperAI 2026 Returns to Singapore as the World's AI Powers Converge on Neutral Ground

Asia's largest AI conference brings 10,000+ attendees to Marina Bay Sands on June 10-11 – with Google, AWS, Arm, Red Hat and Snowflake already confirmed

SINGAPORE, March 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SuperAI, the largest AI conference in Asia, returns to Marina Bay Sands, Singapore on 10-11 June 2026. Now in its third year, the conference expects to convene over 10,000 attendees, 1,500 AI companies, 100+ exhibitors and 150+ speakers from over 150 countries.

Singapore is where East meets West in AI. As export controls tighten and sovereign AI strategies accelerate globally, the window for neutral-ground collaboration is narrowing. SuperAI 2026 exists for exactly this reason.

SuperAI 2026 has already secured commitments from leading AI and technology companies including OpenAI, WEKA, Snowflake, Arm, Google, AWS, Red Hat, DigitalOcean, Oxylabs, and Bain & Company, alongside institutional partners including Saudi Arabia's SDAIA and Startup Island Taiwan.

Confirmed speakers include Balaji Srinivasan (keynote on the personal, private, and programmable future of AI), Benedict Evans (returning to debut his annual presentation on AI industry trends), and Aaru co-founder Ned Koh ($1B AI unicorn expanding to Singapore), alongside leaders from Cerebras, Samsung Next, Z.ai, and Meitu. The lineup reflects SuperAI's position as the only global AI conference where leaders from across the world's major AI ecosystems share the same stage.

"Singapore is the only place in the world where the full spectrum of global AI comes together in one room – leading labs, frontier model builders, infrastructure players, and policymakers from across the US, Asia, and Europe. That's not an accident. It's Singapore's strategic position, and SuperAI is built to make the most of it," said Peter Noszek, Co-Founder of SuperAI.

Six Thematic Pillars

The SuperAI 2026 agenda is structured around six pillars reflecting how AI is transforming the global economy:

Robotics & Embodied AI – humanoid robots, embodied intelligence, automation in factories, logistics and the built environment

– humanoid robots, embodied intelligence, automation in factories, logistics and the built environment Frontier Models – the latest from leading AI labs pushing the boundaries of what's possible

– the latest from leading AI labs pushing the boundaries of what's possible AI Infrastructure – GPUs, data centres, energy, compute scaling and the sovereign infrastructure race

– GPUs, data centres, energy, compute scaling and the sovereign infrastructure race AI in Finance – intelligent agents in banking, capital markets and AI-powered risk

– intelligent agents in banking, capital AI-powered risk BioTech & HealthTech – drug discovery, precision medicine, and the convergence of AI with life sciences

– drug discovery, precision medicine, and the convergence of AI with life sciences AI's Global Impact – safety, governance, workforce transformation, climate, and public sector deployment

Chinese robotics and AI champions will appear alongside leading Western labs, founders and investors – reflecting growing demand for neutral ground where these ecosystems can meet.

Beyond the Main Stage

Genesis Startup Competition – the world's largest AI startup competition with a US$100,000 prize pool powered by OpenAI. Ten finalists selected from hundreds of global applicants across 40+ countries.

– the world's largest AI startup competition with a US$100,000 prize pool powered by OpenAI. Ten finalists selected from hundreds of global applicants across 40+ countries. NEXT Hackathon – backed by AWS and Vercel, a 36-hour hackathon at Marina Bay Sands with a US$100,000 prize pool.

– backed by AWS and Vercel, a 36-hour hackathon at Marina Bay Sands with a US$100,000 prize pool. Singapore AI Week (8-14 June) – a city-wide programme of labs, workshops, community events and ecosystem meetups anchored by SuperAI.

Early Bird tickets are now on sale – prices increase 31 March. Opportunities are open for sponsors, exhibitors, startups and communities looking to host events during Singapore AI Week.

For more information visit www.superai.com.

About SuperAI Singapore

SuperAI is the largest AI conference in Asia, bringing over 10,000 attendees and 1,500 AI companies from more than 150 countries to Marina Bay Sands, Singapore. The conference is where East meets West in AI – spanning robotics & embodied AI, frontier models, AI infrastructure, biotech & healthtech, finance, and AI's global impact. SuperAI takes place 10-11 June 2026 as the anchor event of Singapore AI Week (8-14 June).

SOURCE SuperAI