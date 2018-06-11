Superb Internet Celebrates 22nd Anniversary

HONOLULU, June 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Superb Internet, the world's original and first cloud host, embarks on a 2 month long celebration its 22nd anniversary.

Superb Internet Corporation, an enterprise-grade global cloud, dedicated and web hosting service provider, was founded in July of 1996. Superb started with a focus on web hosting, including being the first to offer name-based hosting back in 1997, alongside greater emphasis placed on dedicated servers in 1998. In late 1999, Superb Internet was the first to offer commercial Virtual Private Server (VPS) service – virtualization that is the direct predecessor to today's cloud, making Superb the world's first cloud host. Superb was a decade ahead of its time; the term cloud computing was not even coined until 2007, and cloud hosting followed a few years later.

In the years since, Superb has continued to lead the industry, building the first hosting company operated coast-to-coast IP backbone in 2004, three of its own data centers over 2000-2009, its one-of-a-kind dedicated resource, guaranteed performance, supercomputing networking and distributed storage based, modern cloud platform in 2013, further updated to the second generation ThunderCloud in 2017, and more.

Superb Internet invites customers – both existing and new – to join its 22nd anniversary celebration. Every order placed between June 11, 2018 and August 22, 2018 will be automatically entered in a 1-in-22 chance of receiving 22 years of free service. Every 22nd order placed during these two months will receive 22 years of completely free service.

There are no limitations and no order too big or too small. There is also no limit to how many customers will receive 22 years of free service: every 22nd order will be awarded 22 years of completely free service. For example, 22nd, 44th, and even up to 2200th, 2222nd order, and so on will be eligible. Furthermore, the lucky recipients of 22 years of free service will be able to change their service as needed over time. The monthly credited amount of the winning order is usable throughout the next 22 years – that is, 264 months – towards any and all Superb Internet provided services.



To put this in perspective, a $100/month account could receive $26,400 of free service over the next 22 years; a larger $4000/month account has a 1 in 22 chance to receive more than $1 Million ($1,056,000, to be precise) of free service over the next 22 years. The odds of winning big are 1:22 and there is absolutely nothing to lose (no lottery ticket to purchase).

For more details on the celebration, please visit https://www.superb.net/celebrating-22

Superb, and all of its highly talented and diverse staff, look forward to another great 22 years, and are proud to continue to serve as a bellwether of the industry – charting the path for the industry and always staying "Ahead of the Rest"®, while providing its global customer base total peace of mind and absolute reliability.

About Superb Internet Corporation

Superb Internet Corporation is distinguished by the globally recognized ISO 27001:2013 (Security Management) & ISO 9001:2008 (Quality Management) certifications and SSAE-16 audits & compliance, as well as the relentless performance and absolute 100% uptime reliability that businesses need.

As a cloud-based Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) provider with data centers across the U.S. and a coast-to-coast IP backbone, Superb Internet is able to provide a comprehensive range of services, from domain registration and web-site hosting, through colocation, IP transit, dedicated servers, and up to practically infinitely scalable, highly flexible cloud hosting. Superb delivers the highest levels of secure & compliant hosting services, under an industry-leading 100% uptime, 5 minute support response time, low latency and zero packet loss Service Level Agreement (SLA), guaranteeing every aspect of the service experience.

Since 1996, Superb Internet has continually pushed the envelope of innovation by designing and building its world-renowned mission critical hosting services for a global marketplace, including a number of industry firsts. For more information, please visit https://www.superb.net/

Media Contact:

Quincy Solano

Marketing Manager

Superb Internet Corp.

196959@email4pr.com

808-544-0308 direct

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/superb-internet-celebrates-22nd-anniversary-300664132.html

SOURCE Superb Internet Corporation